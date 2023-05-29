7 Signs of Compatibility You Shouldn’t Rely on When Looking for a Relationship

1. Similar Interests

For time immemorial, sharing similar interests with a potential long-term romantic partner has always been known to be a positive sign.

A lot of us are even tired of hearing how people we know found their soulmates thanks to their love for hiking, traveling, camping, etc.,

But if you’re like me, you probably have little to no success building a highly compatible and successful relationship with the people you share similar interests with.

Shared interests aren’t enough to sustain a healthy and happy partnership in the long run. Healthy and happy relationships require emotional intimacy, physical intimacy, and a sense of partnership.

Don’t fall for the shiny object syndrome and try to force a wrong relationship to work because you share similar interests with a partner or potential partner.

Most relationships that are built solely on the foundation of similar interests often crash because people’s interests and hobbies do change over time. And that’s why shared interests aren’t always reliable indicators of long-term compatibility.

Don’t expect to have a successful long-term relationship with someone simply because you both share a love for hiking or traveling when you have vastly different values and life goals.

Because it’s even more possible to enjoy a longer-lasting relationship with someone you have different interests with if you share a deep emotional connection and a strong sense of partnership.

Hence, even if having shared interests is no doubt a great sign of compatibility, you should prioritize more important factors like shared values, communication styles, emotional compatibility, and life goals.

…

2. Physical Attraction

From a potential long-term partner’s physical attributes such as physical appearance, body type, facial features, and even how they carry themselves, it isn’t that hard to be attracted to and head over heels for each other if you both find each other attractive.

But by relying solely on physical attraction when looking for relationships, you’ll most likely end up in superficial relationships that lack substance.

As you must have already known, you’re better off taking the time to know a potential partner and exploring all aspects of your compatibility before committing to a relationship.

Because other aspects of compatibility such as shared values, communication, emotional connection, mutual respect, and the ability to work together as a team matter the most when it comes to long-term relationship success.

…

3. Social Status

So many people with similar social status might find it easier to relate with one another, as they may have similar life experiences, educational backgrounds, and career goals, but that alone can’t make up for a successful long-term relationship.

Because if you rely solely on social status compatibility, it means you have a narrow view of what makes a successful relationship and as a result, overlook other important factors that contribute to the long-term happiness and compatibility of relationships.

Yes, social status compatibility makes it easier for people of similar status to relate easily, yet it can create power dynamic issues between them.

That’s because people with similar social status might easily slide into some kind of emotional and even physical tug of war where they constantly battle out who influences the relationship more. In the same way, if one partner has a higher social status than the other, it can create power dynamics that might be difficult to navigate.

That’s why focusing solely on social status compatibility is a bad idea.

You should focus instead on building genuine connections that are based on mutual respect, trust, and understanding because that’s the surest ticket to lasting, fulfilling relationships that bring happiness and satisfaction.

Hence, it won’t be bad for you to approach relationships with an open mind and willingness to explore and connect with people from different backgrounds and social statuses.

…

4. Sense of Humor

Even though extensive studies like this one led by Jeffrey Hall, Ph.D., an associate professor of communication studies at the University of Kansas proclaim that couples who can laugh at the same things can enjoy happier and longer-lasting relationships, most people often overlook the fact that this is just one piece of the puzzle.

Because the truth is that a sense of humor is mostly an unreliable sign of compatibility. It can be limiting AF and may cause one to overlook potential partners who might be a great match in other ways.

Besides, a person’s sense of humor can also change over time because what you find funny now, might not be the same as what you’ll find funny in the future.

If you want to evaluate your compatibility with a potential long-term partner, it’s important to be open-minded enough to prioritize values, goals, mutual respect, and emotional connection over one’s sense of humor.

And even though a sense of humor can certainly contribute to the success of a relationship, lasting relationships take time, effort, and a willingness to stay committed to each other in both good and bad times.

If you want to build a strong and lasting relationship, you and your partner as a couple, should be able to share your thoughts, feelings, and experiences openly and honestly. You also need to be able to support each other through difficult times and work together to overcome challenges.

Sense of humor on its own isn’t much more than a great way to break the ice and create a fun and comfortable atmosphere and even experiences.

But it certainly is not a substitute for emotional intimacy or the ability to connect with a partner on a deeper level.

Because when it becomes a substitute for emotional intimacy, you’ll end up with shallow and superficial connections. Since all you’ll do is communicate without saying anything meaningful, enjoy yourself (with someone) without doing anything, and feel like you know someone when you REALLY don’t.

…

5. Love at First Sight

Yeah, this might not necessarily be a sign of compatibility, but too often, a lot of people influenced by the ideas of destiny, soulmates, true love, and “the one” confuse immediate attraction and connection with compatibility. This can be a problem in the following ways:

They skip the fact that love isn’t magic but something that has a lot to do with choice.

Since love, at first sight, involves high physical attraction, they might be experiencing lust at first sight.

Just like they might simply be confusing infatuation with love.

And they might be under the influence of their high desire for love.

Whenever you use love at first sight as the sole basis of compatibility evaluation or an indicator of a lasting potential of a relationship, you’re setting yourself up for possible disappointment.

Because aside from the fact that it isn’t necessarily a sign of compatibility since it doesn’t entail that you and the person you feel such attraction towards share similar values, communication styles, and maybe even personality traits,

You might easily have unrealistic expectations of such a connection, even though you might not be expecting the person to be perfect, you might expect to always feel the same level of intense attraction, which is certainly unrealistic.

And the worst part is that since love, at first sight, is usually more about physical attraction and even infatuation instead of the defining characteristics of a long-lasting loving relationship: enduring and dedicated care, as well as deep intimacy and connection between partners,

People usually get invested too quickly in such relationships that aren’t necessarily healthy or with a partner that’s not compatible with them.

Therefore, whenever it feels like you’ve fallen in love with someone you just met, you can choose between blindly following your heart because “love conquers all’’ or curiosity.

The former sounds more romantic and even magical, but the latter will make sure you don’t end up in regrets since you’ll take the time to know them and build a loving connection if you’re meant to be with each other.

…

6. Similar Backgrounds

Most people just want superficial things from a romantic partner or out of a romantic relationship.

But the truth is you should never have less than-ideal relationship expectations. If you think a relationship won’t survive after the chemistry runs out simply because you’re from different sides of the background track, your expectations and narrow-mindedness might be doing your love life a disservice.

Because as long as you love each other, share similar values, and are emotionally compatible just as you have compatible communication skills, you might stand a better chance of enjoying the very best kind of relationship you can ever wish for.

“What if we could stop being different colors, different backgrounds, and just be in love?” — E. Lockhart

7. Similar Personality Types

You should never be so bent on having a SIMILAR personality type with a partner or potential long-term partner. Instead, you should at least hope for compatible personality types. As much as you’d hope for other important qualities that a potential partner should have such as shared values, life goals, communication skills, and emotional intelligence.

Because the truth is, even if you have similar personality types it doesn’t necessarily mean you’re compatible personality wise and as a result, such a relationship might have an explosive beginning full of intense passion and love, but might eventually turn dark and cause the both of you a lot of pain.

See, it doesn’t matter whether you share similar personality traits or have polar opposite personalities, if you have similar core values, then it’ll be a lot easier for your personalities to complement one another.

For instance, I’m sure you wouldn’t want a relationship where all you do is feel disillusioned as it doesn’t feel like you share similarities in personality traits as you initially thought. Just like I’m sure you wouldn’t like a relationship that feels like a tug of war where you endlessly battle out your similarities and dissimilarities.

The more you focus on personality compatibility, the easier it’ll be for you to end up in any of the above situations. Because the thing is, no two people can be exactly the same. Hell, all couples disagree about some things. And they might even grow to disagree about what they both agreed on initially. Besides, being exactly the same isn’t a guarantee for a lasting and fulfilling relationship.

Because a truly compatible relationship is one in which both parties involved have complementary differences and similarities. The type of relationship where both parties can support each other in areas where they may be weaker, while also learning from each other and growing together.

…

—

Photo credit: Allan Dias on Unsplash