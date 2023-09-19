7 Signs Someone Secretly Has a Crush on You (And It Might Not Be Healthy)

Have you ever found yourself in a situation similar to the characters in the Netflix show “You”? One partner has a crush that quickly escalates into an unhealthy obsession, while the other remains completely unaware of the intense feelings directed towards them. While such scenarios may seem far-fetched and confined to the realm of movies and TV shows, the reality is that some individuals may indeed suffer from a condition known as Obsessive Love Disorder. This disorder makes a person feel an overwhelming need to be around someone and protect them, even in the face of rejection.

But how can you identify if someone is secretly obsessed with you? In this blog post, we’ll explore six signs that may indicate such feelings in another person.

1. Inexplicable Knowledge about You

If you notice that someone seems to know an astonishing amount about you, even though you’ve never shared such information with them, it could be a significant red flag. Whether you’re merely acquaintances or in a relationship, there should be a balanced exchange of personal information over time. If this person appears to know everything about you while you know very little about them, it could be a sign of their secret obsession.

2. In Love with an Idealized Version of You

In a relationship, it’s essential to be loved for who you truly are, not for a fabricated version of yourself. If you suspect that someone is more in love with their perception of you rather than your authentic self, pay attention to the signs. They might express their affection prematurely or hold onto unrealistic expectations about your character. When they start trying to mold you into their ideal image of you, it’s a clear indication that they’re infatuated with the idea of you, not the real you.

3. Jealousy and Possessiveness

A moderate degree of jealousy is normal in some relationships. However, if you notice that this person becomes excessively jealous over even minor interactions you have with others, it could be a sign of secret obsession. They may feel threatened by anyone else who might take your attention away from them. Extreme jealousy and possessiveness can be toxic to any relationship and should not be taken lightly.

4. Unwanted and Persistent Communication

A significant sign of someone’s secret obsession with you is their refusal to respect your boundaries and decisions. If you’ve already expressed disinterest or that you’re busy, yet they continue to bombard you with texts and calls, it’s a clear sign of their obsession. This behavior is not only alarming but also a violation of your privacy. In such cases, it’s essential to distance yourself from the individual, and if necessary, seek support from authorities.

5. Constant Need for Your Presence

If this person always insists on being around you and rarely gives you any time alone, it could be another sign of their secret infatuation. They might show up uninvited to social events, expecting to be with you at all times. This incessant need for your presence can make you feel suffocated and guilty for needing personal space. Healthy relationships require both partners to have individual lives and respect each other’s need for alone time.

6. Crossing Personal Boundaries

A person who secretly likes you may cross personal boundaries in an attempt to exert control and monitor your actions. They might demand access to your phone, invade your privacy by going through your personal texts or pictures, and become suspicious of your activities. Remember, a healthy relationship is built on trust and mutual respect. If your partner or the person showing interest exhibits such behaviors, it’s a significant warning sign.

…

Recognizing the signs of someone secretly liking you is crucial in maintaining healthy and respectful relationships. If any of these signs sound familiar to you, it’s essential to assess the situation and prioritize your well-being. Seek help if you find yourself in an abusive relationship, as there are resources available to support you.

Always remember that trust, respect, and communication are the foundation of a strong and loving relationship. If you suspect someone’s secret obsession, take the necessary steps to protect yourself and your emotional well-being.

Photo credit: Roman Denisenko on Unsplash