7 Signs That Show You Are With an Obsessive Lover

Love is a powerful motivator. Some people will go across the seven seas to meet their soul mate. Those who are truly in love may even consider moving locations and changing occupations to be with their loved ones. The lover may be stalked by someone who will do anything to get their hands on him. Many people blame love for the strange things it causes people to do, yet love is not to blame since every individual reacts differently to emotions… Recently, a well-liked web series has featured moments in which an obsessed boyfriend becomes a random killer to be with his beloved girlfriend. Obsessive lovers have been the cause of some terrifying real-life occurrences, don’t you think? Obsessive relationships may be quite harmful. When dating an obsessive lover, here are some things to look out for.

• Threatens Or Blackmails You Emotionally

Someone who threatens or emotionally blackmails you into being with him should be avoided because he understands how to use your love against you. Such an outlandish display of affection is not acceptable in a healthy relationship.

• A Lover Who Becomes A Stalker

The foundation of a partnership is trust. However, certain people tend to follow their loved one’s every move. Stalking someone on social media is as simple as keeping tabs on what they’re doing in your own house. It might start with something as easy as your boyfriend utilizing GPS to follow your real-time whereabouts for your protection, or it can escalate to the point where he shows up uninvited at a friend’s party just because he wants to be with you. Keep in mind that your lover’s harmful behavior should not be mistaken for concern or affection.

• Your Partner Demands That He Or She Be Privy To All Of Your Personal Information

Your boyfriend/girlfriend was sneaking around in your BFF’s chat room, were you caught? Is your partner certain that you give him/her access to all of your passwords? This is a symptom that you’re dating someone who is extremely insecure, which can lead to obsessive relationships.

• Clingyness

The beginning of most relationships is picture-perfect, with the lovers eager to divulge every intimate detail of their lives to one another. However, in certain cases, this concern for each other is supplanted with an overreliance on each other. Do you frequently find yourself unable to focus on anything because your spouse always needs your attention? Do they want to spend as much time together as possible? He or she wants to be the center of your universe. Clingy behavior like this might be a warning sign.

• Your Spouse Expects To Hear From You Regularly

The fact that we all need attention doesn’t mean our partners have the right to bombard us with useless emails or constantly phone us merely to keep in touch. It is a subtle symptom of obsessive behavior to want to stay in touch with a partner all the time.

• Irritated To The Point Of Obsession

An obsessive person’s closest buddy is jealousy. To see your partner’s reaction to you being complimented and spending time with friends as a warning flag is not a good indicator. To make matters worse, when someone begins to behave suspiciously to fulfill his desires and fantasies, jealousy and insecurity are amplified. It’s best to stay away from folks like them.

• ​No Respect For Personal Space

Obsessive people tend to lack a personal life of their own. Having someone constantly on your back is never a pleasant experience, is it? Also aggravating is when your partner spends so much time with you that you have little chance to socialize with anybody else, including family and friends. Isn’t it time to cut ties with anyone who disrespects your privacy?

