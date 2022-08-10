7 Signs You Are an Easy Target for Narcissists in Relationships

“Love does not die a natural death. It dies because we don’t know how to replenish its source. It dies of blindness and errors and betrayals. It dies of illness and wounds; it dies of weariness, of witherings, of tarnishings. Love has to be killed, either by neglect or narcissism.” — Anais Nin

It is no secret I have been a victim of a narcissist in a previous relationship.

In my defense, like most others who find themselves in relationships with narcissists, I did not know better at the time.

I have only recently started writing about it because it allows other victims to step forward and validate their experiences.

There is some evidence to suggest that narcissists are attracted to people who they can control and manipulate easily.

A study published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Personality and Social Psychology found that people who scored high on a measure of narcissism were more likely to choose a partner who was lower in self-esteem than those who scored lower on the narcissism measure.

The study found that narcissists were more likely to view their partners as being easy to control and manipulate. Love with a narcissist hurts. Love should not hurt as its primary function and there are ways to know when your partner is in love with you.

Other research has shown that narcissists are more likely than non-narcissists to engage in controlling and manipulative behavior in their relationships.

A study published in the Journal Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin found that narcissists were more likely than non-narcissists to try to control their partners through manipulative tactics such as guilt trips, playing on their partner’s fears, and threatening to end the relationship.

So, if you’re in a relationship with a narcissist, it’s important to be aware of their potential for manipulation and control.

Most people have no idea when they are in a relationship with, or have a tendency to attract narcissistic partners because narcissists can be very charming and appear to be interested in everything about you.

They sweep you off your feet with their good looks, intelligence, wit, charm, and success making you feel special — which is exactly what they set out to do.

Unfortunately, some people seem more prone to finding themselves in relationships with narcissists than others. There are some telltale signs that you might be an easy target for narcissists with their twisted minds and behavior.

Here are 7 Signs That You Might Be An Easy Target For Narcissists In Relationships

1. You are always putting others first and neglecting your own needs.

If you’re the kind of person who always puts others first, you might be wondering why you keep ending up in relationships with narcissistic partners. The answer is actually quite simple: you’re an easy target for them.

Sometimes, you may find yourself struggling with the feeling that you will never be good enough. Ever.

Narcissists are attracted to people who they can control and who will always put their needs above their own. That’s because narcissists want to feel special and important, and they need constant validation from their partners. If you’re always putting your partner’s needs first, you’re giving them exactly what they want.

That might sound like a good thing, but it’s actually a recipe for disaster.

Narcissists will eventually start to take advantage of your generosity and kindness, and they will never truly appreciate or respect you.

What you can do about it:

If you are tired of being in relationships with narcissists, it’s time to start putting yourself first. Don’t be afraid to be selfish sometimes — it’s not a bad thing. In fact, it might just be the key to finding a healthy, happy relationship.

2. You tend to be a people pleaser and have trouble saying no even when you really want to

Have you ever found yourself in a relationship where you feel like you are constantly walking on eggshells, never quite sure what will set your partner off?

If so, you may be in a relationship with a narcissist.

Narcissists are notoriously difficult partners, as they are often manipulative, controlling, and prone to fits of jealousy and rage. If you tend to be a people pleaser, you may be especially vulnerable to their charms.

Narcissists are often drawn to people who are willing to put their own needs aside in order to please their partner. While it may seem flattering at first, this dynamic can quickly turn toxic.

What you can do about it:

If you find yourself in a relationship with a narcissist, it is important to set boundaries and learn to assert yourself. Only then can you hope to have a healthy, happy relationship.

3. You allow yourself to be controlled or manipulated by others easily.

I used to be the type of person who allowed others to control or manipulate me easily.

I was always attracted to narcissistic partners in relationships and I allowed them to take advantage of me. I allowed them to control how I felt and what I did. I let them dictate how our relationship would play out.

This made me an easy target for their manipulation and control.

But then I learned that I am worth more than that.

I am worth more than being someone’s doormat.

I am worth more than being controlled or manipulated by someone else.

I deserve to be in a healthy, loving, and supportive relationship.

And so, I made the decision to walk away from those toxic, harmful relationships. It was the best decision I ever made. Now, I am in a healthy and loving relationship with myself. A loving partner is a bonus. And I would encourage you to do the same.

What you can do about it:

If you find yourself in a relationship with a narcissist, remember you are worth so much more than you know. Don’t allow yourself to be controlled or manipulated by others. You deserve better than that.

4. You tend to be attracted to unavailable or abusive partners.

If you find yourself drawn to unavailable or abusive partners, it’s important to understand that you’re not alone.

Many people are attracted to partners who are emotionally unavailable or have a history of being abusive.

This can be due to a variety of factors, including past trauma, low self-esteem, or a fear of intimacy. If you’ve been attracted to these types of partners in the past, it’s important to be aware of the pattern so that you can break it. Otherwise, you’ll likely continue to attract narcissistic partners who will take advantage of your vulnerabilities.

What you can do about it:

While it may be difficult to break this cycle, it’s important to remember that you deserve to be in a healthy and loving relationship. There are plenty of good people out there who would love to be in a relationship with you. So don’t settle for anything less than what you deserve.

5. You have low self-esteem and often feel unworthy or undeserving.

When I was younger, I had low self-esteem and felt unworthy and undeserving of love and attention. This made me an easy target for narcissistic partners. I am now more confident than I used to be.

However, that relationship with a covert narcissist really took a toll on my mental and emotional health.

I felt like I was never good enough and always had to strive to be perfect. I was always walking on eggshells, afraid of being rejected or abandoned. These relationships left me feeling drained, empty, and depressed.

It wasn’t until I learned to love myself that I was able to attract healthy, loving relationships into my life. Now, I am in a happy, healthy relationship with a man who loves and respects me.

What you can do about it:

If you are in a relationship with a narcissist, know that you are not alone and that there is hope for you to find happiness too. Reach out to a therapist or counselor who can help you work through your low self-esteem and heal the wounds from your past. You deserve to be loved and to be in a healthy, loving relationship.

6. You always put others’ needs above your own.

If you’re the kind of person who always puts others’ needs before your own, you might be an easy target for narcissistic partners in relationships.

Narcissists are often attracted to people who they can control and who will cater to their every need.

If you’re always putting your partner’s needs before your own, it’s easy for them to take advantage of you and manipulate you into doing what they want.

This can be damaging to your self-esteem and leave you feeling used and worthless.

It’s important to remember that you’re just as important as anyone else in your life and that you deserve to be treated with respect.

What you can do about it:

If you feel like you’re always being taken advantage of in your relationships, it’s time to start putting yourself first. You deserve to be happy and healthy, so don’t let anyone else control your life.

7. You feel more drawn to people that “need fixing”

I always thought I was a rescuer. It’s who I am. I see someone struggling and my first instinct is to help. To fix. To make it all better.

And for a long time, I thought that was a good thing.

But I realized that I was attracted to people who “needed fixing.” And this made me an easy target for narcissistic partners in both platonic and romantic relationships.

I would find myself in these unhealthy, one-sided relationships where I was always giving and they were always taking. And it wasn’t until I learned about the signs of narcissism that I was able to see the patterns in my relationships and break free.

If you find yourself attracted to people that need fixing, know that you’re not alone. And know that it’s not your fault. You are not responsible for fixing them. But you are responsible for taking care of yourself.

What you can do about it:

So, if you’re in a relationship with a narcissist, or you think you might be, reach out for help. There are resources available to support you on your journey to healing and recovery.

Final Thoughts

If you can relate to any of these signs, it’s possible that you are an easy target for narcissists in relationships.

If you’re in a relationship with a narcissist, it’s important to get help from trusted family and friends, or from a therapist or counselor who can support you in healing the wounds from your past and developing healthy boundaries.

Also, invest in becoming more assertive in your relationships. Narcissists will try to take advantage of people who are passive and have low self-esteem. Don’t be afraid to say no to the narcissist. Narcissists will often try to convince you to do things that you don’t want to do. Be careful about giving the narcissist too much power over you.

Remember, you deserve to be loved and respected. You are not responsible for fixing anyone else. You are worthy of a happy, healthy relationship.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

