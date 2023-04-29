7 Signs You Are Not in Love

Love is one of the most sought after, yet elusive desires of humans.

We all need love, whether we choose to admit it or not.

Love can be disguised or misrepresented.

Movies paint a picture of love, society paints an expectation of love.

Love is most often reflected from our family of birth. This experience good or bad shapes all our interactions with others whether it was good or bad.

Love has so many facets that we look for love even though we at times know unconsciously that it isn’t really there.

There are some signs when you not in love.

These signs are not exclusive but represents some actions or inactions you make take when you don’t truly love.

Focus is on the faults rather than the good qualities — everything irks you. The sound of their voice, their presence. You think only of all that is wrong and not all that is right. You find fault with everything. Even when they are trying to take the very suggestions you made.

You don’t enjoy their company — The thought of spending even a weekend together feels stressful. You feel guilty, but in reality, you would rather be anywhere -except around this person. The thought of seeing them even for a moment fills you with trepidation, anxiety and a general sense of unhappiness.

Little or no communication — Communication is limited to essentials. The thought of sharing your life goals or current goals you are working towards is inconceivable. Communication even when engaged can at times erupt into major conflict from misunderstanding and blaming.

Live as roommates rather than partners — While you may reside in the same household, each partner lives independent lives. There may be some arrangements with finances and child care, beyond this no interaction.

The simplest of things annoy you — The sound of their laughter, the way they chew their food, and every such thing seems unbearable for even another second!

You can’t envision a future with them — When you think about your future life, they are no where even remotely envisioned in your imagination. There may not be anyone else, but you would rather be alone than have them by your side.

Little or nothing of common interest — Even when you don’t love someone, there can still be some comradery and interaction on common areas of interest. Yet it is impossible to find any common ground.

We may find ourselves in a relationship and truly want to try, yet after a while, you will know that you don’t love this person.

I get it, guilt may keep you locked in a dull and listless relationship for convenience, children or whatever else it may be.

You owe it first to yourself and then your partner to free yourselves and embrace the opportunity to first love yourself and then grow to love someone else. It is okay to let go when you know you should.

It is only then you can be open to truly finding someone you can be in love with.

Photo credit: Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash