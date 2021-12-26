7 Signs You’re Still in Love With Your Ex

It’s been a few months since your relationship ended, and you’re still not over it. You’ve started to go on dates with other people, but they don’t seem as good as the one that broke your heart. Your ex-girlfriend or ex-boyfriend texts you all the time, and even though you know what they want, you can’t seem to say no.

You can’t stop thinking about this person, no matter what you do. If the following signs sound familiar, then there’s a chance that your ex is just as into you as they were when things ended:

“Sometimes we must undergo hardships, breakups, and narcissistic wounds, in order to discover […] that the loss of a cherished pleasure is not necessarily the loss of true happiness and well-being.”

– Jean-Yves Leloup

The Signs

1. You still think about them constantly

If you find yourself thinking about your ex-girlfriend or ex-boyfriend all the time, then you might still be in love with them.

Put an end to these thoughts by getting their number out of your phone and deleting it from Facebook if possible.

This will help cut off contact so that they can’t contact you anymore. You want to give yourself some space because there’s a chance that this person is just trying to manipulate you into giving up on other people just for their sake. If someone really loves you, then they would never put pressure on you like this.

This doesn’t mean that everyone who thinks about their exes is still hung up on them; sometimes, we think of past partners as fond memories rather than romantic feelings left behind.

However, if you find yourself thinking about this person often, then it’s essential that you confront the situation head-on and decide whether or not to keep them in your life.

If they’re being a pest with their persistent phone calls and texts messages, force them to stop talking to you by blocking their number from calling or texting yours so that nothing can come between your new or future relationship.

2. They still think about you

If your ex-girlfriend/ex-boyfriend is still thinking about you and trying to contact you, then they’re probably still in love with you.

Even though it’s not the most excellent way to behave, this shows that they can’t get over you, even if their actions are a little bit creepy.

This might be something as simple as them tagging pictures of the two of you on social media, but it means that they think about what happened between the two of you often enough for them to want to share those memories online too.

Don’t let anyone guilt-trip you into going back out with someone who doesn’t deserve to be in your life. If it becomes too much of an issue for comfort (especially after weeks), consider getting the help of law enforcement if needed; this person is harassing you emotionally even though they might not realize what’s happening.

You also want to make sure that they don’t contact any other friends or family members of yours because they might get the wrong idea and think that you want to get back together.

3. You’re constantly on social media looking for their new partner

If you’re constantly on social media looking for your ex-girlfriend/ex-boyfriend’s new relationship status, then it might be a sign that you still have feelings for them.

It doesn’t matter if they’ve been dating someone else from the moment that things ended between the two of you; this person is making themselves available to talk and get back together with you whenever they feel like it, which isn’t right since they already moved on without considering how much their actions hurt you in the process.

You don’t need to punish yourself by going through updates about what other people are doing when there’s no place for them in your heart anymore after everything that happened between both of you.

If someone wants a relationship with another person, then they shouldn’t string along with people who still have feelings for them because it’s not fair at all.

If these signs sound familiar, then there might be some work that needs to be done before going out into the dating world again, so take time for yourself instead of constantly worrying about other people.

4. You get along with their friends or family members to know more about them

There’s a chance that you and this person still keep in touch with each other, but it doesn’t mean that they’re going to tell you anything about what might be going on in their life or who they’ve been dating.

This is when you’ll have to rely on the information from people like friends and family members because there’s no way for them not to slip up if your ex-boyfriend/ex-girlfriend asks them about how you’re doing.

If someone truly wants nothing more than friendship, then they won’t give off any signals, which means that things could go south pretty quickly between both of you.

When we don’t know anything about our past relationships, we start having feelings for these people again out of sheer curiosity, even though it’s not the healthiest way to go about things.

If we keep thinking about what could happen, then we’ll never move past our past relationships no matter how many times others tell us that it’s time to forget about those who don’t deserve another chance with us.

5. You can’t stop thinking about how perfect they were for you

If you find yourself thinking about all of the beautiful things that your ex-boyfriend/ex-girlfriend did for you in the past, then it might be time to realize that they could’ve been better.

Everyone has flaws because nobody is perfect, no matter how great their qualities are, which means if this person was so amazing at everything else, then why couldn’t they make sure that both of you were happy when only one person should be responsible for making sure everything goes smoothly?

It’s never healthy to keep chasing after someone who doesn’t want us back just because we thought that there were good times between both of us during our relationship.

Even though these thoughts do come up from time to time, remember what kind of a person this person was when you were in a relationship with them so that it doesn’t take too much of your time to move on.

Remembering the good times is essential, but if they don’t outweigh the bad ones, then there’s no point in hanging onto someone who isn’t willing to change their ways for us anymore because it won’t end well.

6. There’s a song that reminds you of them, and it makes your heartache with longing

Music is a powerful thing, and it can make us think about someone else with ease.

If you’re listening to a song that your ex-boyfriend or ex-girlfriend always used to listen to when they were in love, then there’s no doubt that this person is still on your mind because of how intense these memories are.

We have the ability to put all of our emotions into music which means if we’ve been going through so many problems since breaking up with them, then it only makes sense for something like a song from one of their favorite artists would give off vibes similar to what we’ve been feeling lately.

Just because a particular track has some sentimental value between both people doesn’t mean that you should allow yourself to get caught up in the past all over again.

Think about why this song brings back so many memories and what it’s trying to convey because there could be a message from your subconscious that you should listen to before going out with other people if they were really meant for each other.

In fact, our hearts can actually ache when we overthink how perfect someone was based on just a few great things, which means that it’s time to stop thinking about them as being ‘the one’ who will fix everything wrong in your life.

There are plenty of reasons why these thoughts keep coming up even though there might not be any real reason behind them at all, but don’t let yourself go down memory lane unless you’re trying to remind yourself that there is plenty of other fish in the sea.

7. You can’t stop thinking about the terrible things they’ve said to you before

It might be difficult for us to forget what someone has done previously, but that doesn’t mean that we should keep allowing ourselves to get pulled back into their lives.

If this person was bitter enough towards you in order to say whatever’s on their mind without considering how it will affect your life or anyone else around them, then there must have been a good reason for this behavior during the relationship, so don’t let yourself think about everything they did wrong because of one incident.

There’s no point in thinking about what you could have done differently because none of us know the circumstances behind their behavior when it comes down to arguing with someone who doesn’t respect your boundaries, but there are plenty of other people out there that will listen to everything we want them to understand without having any negative feelings towards our wellbeing or anyone else around us.

In fact, if this person was willing to say such hurtful comments before breaking up, then it means that they didn’t feel very secure within themselves, which is something we should never allow ourselves near again because these types of relationships only end badly for everyone involved.

Remembering how much things can change by going through a breakup isn’t something that should make you feel bad about yourself either because it’s up to us to let go of these memories and move on with our lives for the better.

“When we are in love, we are convinced nobody else will do. But as time goes, others do do, and often do do, much much better.”

– Jamie Weise

Recap

You still think about them They still think about you You’re constantly on social media looking for their new partner You know the name of every single one of their friends You can’t stop thinking about how perfect they were for you There’s a song that reminds you of them, and it makes your heartache with longing. You can’t stop thinking about the terrible things they’ve said to you before.

The Bottom Line

The bottom line is that you’re going to miss this person for a while because there were plenty of good times shared between the two of you, but it’s time that we stop thinking about them as being ‘the one’ who will fix everything wrong in our lives.

Forgetting about them ultimately is going to be difficult since we all have specific memories that will always play out in our minds, but it’s up to you to decide if this person was really worth the effort.

This post was inspired by EliteDaily.com

Originally published at implementationofwisdom.com

