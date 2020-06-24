7 Simple Anxiety Stress Relieving Solutions You Can Do (All Week)

We have so many things that we complicate our lives with.

Sometimes we take for granted the simplest things, including our five senses. We forget about even the simpler things, where without, we wouldn’t be here. Like breathing. 24 hours a day like clockwork, we breathe.

You can be intentional for a few minutes. At your desk (or wherever you’re still), bring your attention to your breath.

If you hold stress in your heart, it can feel like it’s in your chest. Inhale deeply through your nose and deeply exhale through your mouth. In yoga, these are called ujjayi (victorious) breaths.

They are long, smooth breaths that resemble the calming sounds of the ocean rolling in and out.

They really work.

On my Apple Watch, there is a breathing app, that I can start, and feel actual inhale and exhale vibrations.

Do this several times. You will feel so much better and maybe restored.

Then take a sip of warm stress-relieving lavender, chai, or chamomile relaxing tea. Then take a few more sips.

When you get home, think of a happy past memory. Pull out an old photo and put yourself in that place. Remember all the happy details behind the photo. What were the happy feelings you associated with that time?

I had a handwritten calendar from decades ago when I was a teen, where I wrote in everything I did each summer vacation day. The simplicity associated with the day, like going to the mall. It made me smile.

Do your relaxation ritual to receive something internally deep (such as prayer or meditation).

On the weekend or evening, do an activity (that’s active and gets your body moving) where time passes effortlessly, and feels fulfilling like riding a bicycle or putting together a meal. This isn’t a sedentary activity like reading or watching television.

In a free moment, think of the concept of synchro destiny. That the Universe is orchestrating your intention and what you give attention to, even when you’re not in the same time or place as that intention.

Finally, throughout the week…Listen, sing along, or hum to happy songs.

I rarely write light articles, but these simple things are self-explanatory and can change your day and week. Sometimes the simplest things make the greatest difference.

