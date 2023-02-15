7 Strategic Business Moves to Make in 2023 From a Spiritual Perspective

As we move into the new year, now is the perfect time to start planning for the future. Take these next few weeks to begin reflecting, reimaging, researching, and recreating an entirely new aesthetic for your New Beginning. Refresh your perspectives on life and find time to listen. Just Listen.

In 2023, businesses need to be prepared and agile, ready to take advantage of the opportunities the year will bring. Believe it or not your business success begins with your willingness to invest time into your own personal growth & development.

2023 will not be like 2022. Supposedly, with a looming deepening recession at hand it’s important to prepare not for the challenge per se; but for how you will handle and respond to these specific challenges.

With that in mind, I offer a few reminders of what you may already have in place; or need to think about.

Automate Processes

Automation is a great way to streamline and improve processes, while also reducing costs. Make sure you have identified a system of efficiency that can help you to get into the top 10% of your industry. Starbucks has mastered “Customer Intimacy”. When you order a Starbucks, they ask for your name and call you when your order is ready.

Automate everything in your life and not just your business. Systems and processes help us to identify the flaws in our systems. When I was in Graduate school getting my MBA degree, I studied a management Technique called JIT.

The just-in-time (JIT) inventory system is a management strategy that minimizes inventory and increases efficiency. The year 2023 is all about you finding the means for increasing efficiency in every area of your life.

In addition, Automation can help improve accuracy, reducing time spent on mundane tasks (Minimum Wage Activities); and allows you to improve customer intimacy (Starbucks) and keep up with customer demands.

Invest in your Team

Investing in your team is key for any successful business. Your team could include a few freelancers, family members, your children ($16,000) or spouse for that matter. Investing is more than paying a salary. It’s about actually caring about a person’s well-being.

Nevertheless, investing in employees can help to improve morale, increase productivity, and build loyalty among your team. Investing in training and development can also help to ensure that your team is kept up to date with the latest trends and best practices.

Never leave your workforce out in the cold. They should understand to a certain degree Web3, cryptocurrency moves, top global problems, NFT’s, metaverse, and just in touch with what is going on around the world. Help them to embrace becoming a lifelong learning machine and they will thank you later.

Focus on Customer Retention

Customer retention is essential for any successful business. Developing a customer loyalty program can help to ensure that your customers keep coming back and that they remain engaged with your brand. I can’t tell you how many times I have not returned to certain businesses and restaurants because of their ability to be scatterbrained when it comes to honing on customers who would love to build long term.

Additionally, developing a customer service strategy can help to ensure that your customers are always satisfied. Happy customers equal longevity in the game of global finance. Unless you have already built a cult like following every customer should leave you more inspired and empowered than when they first arrived.

Leverage Data

Data is a powerful tool for any business. Taking advantage of data can help to make strategic decisions, identify opportunities, and develop marketing strategies. Lots of AI powered tools exist for your consumption outside of the (Google trends, Ahrefs, etc.)

The Best 10 AI Tools to Analyze Data · Polymer (polymersearch.com)

Leveraging data can also help to improve customer experience and provide insights into customer behavior. Personally, leveraging data is about understanding your target audience better. Get to understand them on a deeper and more emotional level.

Utilize social media

I am not letting the cat out of the bag with this one. Social Media is the driving force for thousands of new millionaires that have come on the scene in the last 15 years. Social media is a super effective way to reach a large number of potential customers.

Utilizing social media can help to increase brand awareness, engage with customers, and drive sales. It can also be used for brand damage. Leverage these mediums at your own risk. Our Culture has gotten more sensitive in the last 10 years.

Develop Partnerships

Partnerships are a great way to increase your reach, build relationships, and grow your business. Developing partnerships with other businesses can help to increase visibility, develop new opportunities, and expand your network. A Partnership in this instance could be a Yoga Studio, a politician who you take to lunch, or your local dentist.

You must redefine what it means to build partnerships in 2023. Your ideal partnership could be in NAPAL. You must be open to the changes and challenges of rebranding your own perspectives in terms of harnessing global connectivity for good.

Embrace Technology

Technology is constantly evolving, and businesses need to keep up. Embracing new technologies can help to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and increase customer satisfaction. Again, I say dig deeper beyond google and all of these online businesses that are vying for your attention with advertisements.

Investing in the right technology can help to ensure that your business is always on the cutting edge. Cutting Edge is something that challenges normalcy through a forbidden lens. You are already embracing technology but not through your own creative filter.

2023 is sure to be an exciting year for businesses. Taking advantage of these 7 strategic business moves can help to ensure that your business is prepared for any challenges that may arise. By investing in automation, your team, customer retention, data, social media, partnerships, and technology, your business will be well-positioned to take advantage of any opportunities that come your way.

Don't like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

