7 Surprising Ways Your Relationship is Secretly Boosting Your Health and Happiness

“How lucky we are to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.” — A.A. Milne

Falling in love was the rescue mission I did not know I needed until it came along.

I remember feeling completely stressed out and overwhelmed by work, family obligations, and personal responsibilities. I did not have time for love and all its cousins.

I was always on the go, and it felt like there was never enough time in the day. I didn’t even realize how much this was affecting my mental and physical health until I met my partner.

As we started spending more time together, I noticed that I was laughing more, smiling more, and feeling happier overall. As time went on, I started to really love and care about him. And I eventually fell in love.

Being in love with my partner brought a sense of joy and peace to my life that I had never experienced before. And, as it turns out, it wasn’t just my imagination.

Have you ever noticed that being in a happy relationship can make you feel like you’re on top of the world?

As someone who has been in a loving relationship for a few years now, I can attest to the fact that there’s something truly magical about being with the right person.

You do not have to take my word for it. It is backed by science.

Research studies conducted by Harvard University Department of Health have shown that being in a loving relationship can have significant benefits for your health and happiness. From reducing stress levels to boosting immunity, the positive effects of love are backed by science.

Now, I make sure to take the time to nurture my relationship and prioritize my partner in my life. Not only do we have a strong connection and a happy relationship, but I also feel better both physically and mentally.

So, if you are looking for a way to improve your health and happiness, consider investing in your relationship — it might just be the best decision you ever make.

Here are 7 Surprising Ways Your Relationship is Secretly Boosting Your Health and Happiness

Body, Mind, and Soul.

1. Love can help you live longer.

“Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength while loving someone deeply gives you courage.” — Lao Tzu

According to a study published in the Journal of Marriage and Family, married couples tend to live longer than their single counterparts.

The research study suggests that this could be due to the emotional support that comes with being in a committed relationship.

Being loved and supported can help reduce stress levels and improve overall health.

2. Relationships can boost your immune system.

“Love is not only something you feel, it is something you do.” — David Wilkerson

According to a study published in the National Institute of Health journals, research has shown that couples who show affection towards each other have higher levels of immunoglobulin A, which is an antibody that helps fight off illness.

Additionally, simply being around your partner can increase the production of oxytocin, a hormone that helps regulate the immune system.

According to Medical News Today, oxytocin is sometimes referred to as the “love hormone,” because levels of oxytocin increase during hugging and orgasm. It is a hormone and a neurotransmitter that is involved in childbirth and breast-feeding. It is also associated with empathy, trust, sexual activity, and relationship-building.

3. Love can make you more optimistic.

“The best and most beautiful things in this world cannot be seen or even heard, but must be felt with the heart.” — Helen Keller

When you are in a happy relationship, it is easier to focus on the positive aspects of life.

Love can help you feel more optimistic about the future and can even improve your mental health.

According to this study published in BioMed Central, people who reported higher levels of relationship satisfaction also reported fewer symptoms of depression.

4. Being in love can help you stay physically fit.

“The greatest happiness of life is the conviction that we are loved; loved for ourselves, or rather, loved in spite of ourselves.” — Victor Hugo

Before I met my partner, I could not commit to a physical exercise routine no matter how I tried. I have serial laziness.

However, because he is a fitness freak, he got me interested in learning to take care of my body through physical activity. Contrary to what I used to do where I would attempt to do too much all at once, he gently taught me that baby steps are the way to go because they teach one consistency.

When you are in love, you are more likely to engage in physical activity with your partner.

Whether it’s going for a walk, taking a yoga class together, or trying a new sport, being active with your significant other can help you stay physically fit.

5. Relationships can improve your communication skills.

“Communication — the human connection — is the key to personal and career success.” — Paul J. Meyer

Effective communication is a key component of a healthy relationship.

When you are in a committed relationship, you have the opportunity to practice your communication skills regularly.

Learning to communicate effectively with your partner can also help you communicate better in other areas of your life, such as in the workplace.

6. Love can reduce anxiety levels.

“Love is not a feeling of happiness. Love is a willingness to sacrifice.” — Michael Novak

Being in a loving relationship can help reduce feelings of anxiety and stress.

When you are in a committed and loving relationship, you have someone to lean on during difficult times.

The emotional support and love you receive from your partner can help you feel more secure and calm.

7. Relationships can help you grow as a person.

“Love isn’t something you find. Love is something that finds you.” — Loretta Young

When you are in a healthy relationship, you have someone who supports you as you grow and develop as a person.

Your partner can help you identify areas of your life where you could improve and can help you work towards achieving your goals.

Additionally, being in a committed relationship can help you learn more about yourself and your own strengths and weaknesses.

Final Thoughts

Some may argue that being single can also have its benefits and that relationships can sometimes cause stress and negative emotions.

It is true that being single can have its perks, such as freedom and independence.

However, studies have shown that individuals in healthy and supportive relationships experience better health outcomes and increased happiness levels than those who are single or in unhappy relationships.

In fact, a study published in the Science Direct found that married individuals had a lower risk of developing cardiovascular disease compared to their single counterparts.

Additionally, a study from the National Bureau of Economic Research found that people who are married or in long-term relationships tend to experience more overall life satisfaction than those who are single or divorced.

So, while it is true that relationships can sometimes cause stress and negative emotions, it is important to note that this can happen in any type of relationship, whether romantic or platonic.

It is up to the individuals involved to communicate effectively and work through any issues that arise in a healthy and productive manner.

In my humble opinion, while being single can have its benefits, the benefits of being in a healthy and supportive relationship outweigh the potential downsides.

It is important to approach relationships with a positive and open mindset and to work towards building a strong and fulfilling connection with your partner.

And Now Your Thoughts…

I really want to hear your thoughts. Please share what is on your heart after reading this article in the comments section.

And may you find true love, and enjoy it in all its abundance! ❤

You may share this link with others who like to read up on love, life, relationships, and mental health. Thank you ❤ ❤ ❤

Thank you for reading!

Photo credit: Mohammad Hossein Mirzagol on Unsplash