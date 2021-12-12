7 Tell-tale Behaviors That Make You the Hottest Guy in the Room

If I had a dollar for every time I asked, “does he think that’s attractive?”, I’d have about 47 dollars.

Somehow, I feel like I ask it a lot more than that.

Moving on.

As a grown-up woman midlife, I can tell you with a fair amount of certainty, that I think a lot of men are getting sold a bill of goods and following crappy advice.

…

Men are great. I appreciate them.

My issue is that I see things that make me feel like they’re trying too hard, or have been told to do things to change themselves in an effort to be better or more evolved.

Of course, I’m an advocate for advancing from caveman days, but a man still needs to be a man, and when he does that, when he’s true to who he actually is, he is the most attractive he will ever be.

…

Here are a few behaviors that I believe make you the hottest guy in the room.

You’re confident without being a jerk

Confidence is the sexiest of all human traits. A man without confidence won’t get a second look, no matter how GQ he thinks he is. But this can be taken too far, and when it is…it’s social suicide.

A thin line exists between being stunningly confident and being an arrogant jerk. Granted, it’s not that different for women, and walking that line is work at times.

But here are some easy things to remember to be just the right amount of confident.

You wear a smile. A lot. You don’t assume that anyone wants to talk to you, but rather you tread lightly when approaching someone. You’re polite 100% of the time.

Simple.

You’re not an attention seeker

You’ll get the most attention by not seeking it or chasing after it. There’s a lot of truth to the idea that an air of mystery and intrigue is like a magnet for people. When you choose to act in ways that are personal and engaging rather than boisterous and showy, you’ll be more attractive.

Speak more quietly and slowly. Don’t scare someone off with your loud voice and bull-in-a-china-shop communication style. Take it easy. It’s not a race or a contest.

You’ve probably heard the expression:

“Confidence is silent. Insecurities are loud.”

Remember this life mantra when you’re gunning to do an extravagant display of attention-seeking. It might not be the way to go.

You ask questions

You have a clear understanding that people like to talk about themselves and that the quickest route to getting to know someone is by being straightforward and asking solid questions.

Allowing someone to share their story begins a bonding experience that wouldn’t otherwise happen with idle chit-chat.

Be mindful of the nature of the inquiry, as they are not all created equal.

Remember, you’re actually trying to get to know this person and get them to be comfortable with sharing. So a little more, “what made you choose to live in the midwest after growing up in New York?”, and not so much, “do you come here often?”

Personal, but not too personal too fast.

…

You’re not distracted

Now is the time to focus on the task at hand. Whether you’re talking to your sister or a potential love interest, your eyes should be on the subject- listening, responding, asking questions, and being all in.

As an observer, that’s super attractive. It shows that you pay attention to people, no matter who they are or what’s in it for you.

Put away your phone, or at least don’t look at it, and don’t have your head on a swivel looking at everything else that’s going on in the room. Focus on your person, whoever it is.

That’s attractive.

…

You’re comfortable being chivalrous

Don’t fall for the idea that chivalry is dead, though it may seem like some people are actively trying to kill it. It’s all a trap.

Go ahead and do what your mama taught you and lay it on.

Opening a door or offering your hand to help someone out of a car or down the stairs is a nice thing to do. I can’t think of anyone who would be offended by that.

But, on the off chance, you encounter that rare person who shakes their head at your act of chivalry, run for the hills. Your whole life will be spent dodging behavioral landmines.

Nobody has time for that.

…

You’re smart, but not a try-hard

Few things are as attractive as a smart, well-spoken man. That doesn’t mean that your educational and professional accomplishments need to be a topic from the get-go.

Save that for later. If you’re asked.

After all, you want to get to know your person and have them interact with you without any assumptions about what you’re like based on your many accomplishments.

It’s great to be proud of yourself, but it can sometimes scare a person away or come off as being a try-hard.

Smart is sexy. Being status-obsessed isn’t.

…

Your appearance is solid

I know this goes without saying, but just a couple of points. In a nutshell, you’re clean, (your body, clothes, and shoes), well-groomed, and the clothes you’re wearing fit you well and are right for the occasion.

You don’t need to have designer clothes, not at all, and again, you don’t need to overdo or try too hard on this. Just be clean, appropriate for the occasion, and comfortable.

When you feel good in your clothes, you’ll ooze confidence.

And that takes us back to the top.

Be confident without being a jerk.

…

Relationships at their core are pretty simple, it’s just our culture that has complicated things as of late in my opinion.

Do the right thing, be appropriate and attentive, and most of all, stay true to who you are.

The right person will dig you for it.

—

