7 Things Women Do That Destroy Safety for Men in Relationships

I recently wrote a post, “The 14 Things She Needs From You to Feel Safe” where I discuss a variety of things a woman needs from her male partner in order to feel safe with him. Amongst the 14 items, I listed that the man should regulate and take responsibility for his emotions, and he should respect the woman’s boundaries.

A male reader commented with the below:

His comments are valid.

I do believe that men and women have different physiological and psychological constitutions, and therefore have different core needs in a relationship. However, both men and women are human, and both men and women have emotions. Because men often appear to have such tough exteriors, we women can be dismissive of the fact that they have feelings, too. We often fail to recognize how our dysfunctional behavior patterns destroy safety for men in relationships.

This post describes seven behaviors that will destroy safety for a man in a relationship. In my prior post, I wrote with the unstated assumption that the woman is emotionally healthy. I write with the same assumption here for the man.

The best way to show up in a relationship is with a strong sense of personal responsibility. If we are continuously putting in the effort to ensure that our side of the street is clean, we can then easily distinguish between healthy and unhealthy behaviors in our partner, and we can let go of the things that are their responsibility.

There is nothing that anyone can do to save a relationship if their partner has poor character, is emotionally unhealthy, and is unwilling to work on healing their dysfunctional behavior patterns.

The below assumes that the man is not dishonest, disloyal, disrespectful, selfish, neglectful, abusive, or avoidant of responsibilities.

Sometimes the best choice is to walk away. But other times we need to look at ourselves and determine if we need to change. If we as women are engaging in the below behaviors, it is a sign that we are destroying relational safety for the man, and it is also a sign that we have work to do on ourselves.

Weaponizing His Past

Everyone has a past, and most people have at least one thing in their past that they’re not proud of. People often refer to parts of their lives as “chapters,” but I believe portions of our lives can be referred to as separate “books.”

Within that book we fail, we make mistakes, and we learn lessons. We become much better versions of ourselves, sometimes to the point where we would no longer recognize the prior versions of ourselves. We’ve lived a life in our past that we no longer want in our present or our future. And so we take what we need to from that book, and then we close it and put it on the shelf, happily leaving the past in the past.

But then someone comes along who wants to take the book off the shelf and read all of the pages. Sometimes they may even take the book, open it up, get upset about what’s in the book, and then throw it at us. And that doesn’t feel good.

It is important to understand a man’s past so that you can better understand the person who he is. What is his relationship history like? Why didn’t those relationships work out? What did he learn from his mistakes? How has he grown and changed? What are the significant events in his past that have shaped him into the man he is today?

The goal of these conversations should be to gain a better understanding of who he is. Certain details and numbers are not relevant to gaining a better understanding of who a man is. This is a Pandora’s box that once opened, can never be shut.

If a man used to be a player, and he’s not anymore, you don’t need to know the details. All you need to know is it was a part of his past that is now over, and he does not want it to be part of his present and future. There are many men (and women) who never change, but if a man wants to change, and he puts in the work to change, he can change. He can truly desire to live a life that is different from the life he lived before.

Our past shapes us, but it does not have to define us.

A caveat to this is that trust needs to be earned, and if a man is acting in ways that lead you to believe that he cannot be trusted, or that his past is still a part of his present, that is a separate issue.

But often as women, we project our fears and insecurities onto our partners. Instead of acknowledging that our negative feelings about a man’s past come from our feelings of inadequacy and low self-worth, we weaponize a man’s past and use it against him, shaming and judging him.

This destroys safety for a man.

It’s normal to have some insecurities in a relationship and to seek reassurance from your partner. But we need to do that from a place of vulnerability, where we are recognizing that we have the thought in our head that says, “I am not enough,” and that thought is what is driving our insecurities and feelings of inadequacy.

A man will never feel safe with us if we do not accept him at his core. And accepting a man means accepting all of him, including his past, without shame or judgement, and without digging for unnecessary details.

Becoming Emotionally Reactive

Emotionally reactive behavior in a woman feels extremely unsafe to a man. When our emotional reactions are out of control, and we start yelling at and attacking a man, many men will begin to shut down. This shut down often causes us women to become even more emotionally reactive. Since we are not getting the response from him that we want, we yell louder and push even harder. Our words cut deeper. He feels even more unsafe, and he will eventually completely shut down and pull away.

We need to take responsibility for and learn to regulate our emotions. Again, communication of feelings needs to come from a place of vulnerability, not from a place where we yell at and attack him.

We often like to use the phrase, “I feel like,” to express ourselves in an argument, however, that is a thought, not an expression of a vulnerable feeling. It will put a man on the defensive, as will the words “always” and “never”. We may use phrases like:

I feel like you don’t love me anymore.

I feel like you never want to spend time with me.

I feel like you don’t care about me.

I feel like you’re always too busy for me.

These types of phrases are not helpful when attempting to resolve conflicts. Conflicts can be opportunities for connection, but this only happens when we can communicate authentically from our hearts.

For a man to feel safe to express his feelings related to a conflict, he needs to feel that it is safe for him to be seen. If we are attacking him, and emotionally vomiting all over him, he will feel unsafe, emasculated, and disrespected. A man needs to feel that his partner respects him, and if he feels she doesn’t, he will disconnect. The thing that we women crave the most, emotional connection, we will push away with our emotional reactivity.

The core of emotional reactivity is unhealed wounds. Yes, our partner may have done something hurtful, but if we have unhealed wounds, we are going to react to his actions much more strongly than if we are healed.

If someone steps on your foot by accident, it may hurt, but the pain won’t be excruciating. However, if your foot is broken, and someone steps on it, the pain will be excruciating. Your reaction will be much worse because your foot was already broken.

The ability to manage and regulate emotions is a byproduct of emotional healing. If we are struggling in this area, we need to focus on ourselves and our healing.

We are responsible for the way we express our emotions. Arguments should focus on attacking the problem, not the person. Over time, toxic fighting and emotional reactivity will destroy trust and safety, which is the foundation of a relationship.

Punishing Him

We women also tend to have expectations in our heads about how our partners should act. He should text us back right away. He should call us as soon as he gets home from his trip. He should plan a date with us instead of going out with his friends. He should work less. He should compliment us on our new dress. He should buy us flowers even though we told him we didn’t want any.

The majority of men are going to have no idea that these thoughts are floating around in our heads. But when a man doesn’t act the way we think he should, we make assumptions about his actions (or lack thereof), and we assign meaning to them. Then we punish him, often through passive-aggressive behavior, like withdrawing, withholding, and becoming cold, because he didn’t act the way we wanted him to. Or we become emotionally reactive and attack him.

This feels unsafe to a man.

He will feel pressure to act a certain way to keep us happy. He will feel like he is walking on eggshells. He will think that he needs to act in a certain way, or else he will be punished because that’s exactly what we’re doing.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

It is impossible to feel safe with someone who punishes you.

When we behave in punishing and passive-aggressive ways, we are validation-seeking and outsourcing our happiness. We are allowing our feelings about ourselves to fluctuate based on what he does or doesn’t do. This is way too much pressure for a man, and it feels unsafe.

We need to be able to validate ourselves and not be constantly seeking validation from our partner. Also, feelings should be communicated directly and authentically, not through passive-aggressive or punishing behavior.

Always Needing to be His Number One Priority

We should be a priority in our partner’s life, but we can’t expect to always be his number one priority. Life is filled with various responsibilities, and men tend to be much more singularly focused than women. We might be upset because he didn’t text us when he was at work, but he may have been laser-focused on completing a project by its deadline, and his lack of texting has nothing to do with us.

Just as we have needs outside of a romantic relationship, so do men. Men have outside needs for work, space, friendship, and recreation. A man wants to be with a woman who is respectful of his other needs and who is supportive of his mission and purpose. If we expect our partner to spend all of his time with us, he will feel that his other needs do not matter. He will feel used, unappreciated, unsupported, unseen, and unloved.

He will feel as if he has no freedom, and he can’t be himself. He will feel trapped and suffocated. This will cause him to feel unsafe.

We cannot expect to have a happy relationship by making a man the center of our world. A relationship should add to our happiness, not be the source of it. We need to retain our individuality and outside interests and friends. We need to ensure that we do not lose ourselves within a relationship.

We should be creating a life that we love, and we should easily be able to fill our time with things that make us happy when our partner is unavailable. If we put too much pressure on our partner to always make us his number one priority, he will not feel safe in the relationship.

Trying to Fix and Mother Him

For a man to feel safe with us, he needs to know that he can be who he is at his core. If we try to fix him or mother him, we are emasculating him, and he will not feel safe. When we engage in fixing or mothering behavior, we are telling him that he is doing something wrong, and we know what is best for him. We are telling him that it is not safe to be who he is, because we want him to be someone different.

This is different from discussing relationship issues and things that are specifically related to the relationship. There is no perfect partner, and relationships have a greater chance for success when both partners are continuously working through issues and striving to be better versions of themselves.

But a man wants to be allowed to be a man and to be the man who he is. He doesn’t want our unsolicited cooking tips or driving tips or self-improvement tips. And he most certainly doesn’t want a partner who reminds him of his mom.

The desire that we women have to fix and mother other people can often be a sign of co-dependency. The focus we put on others serves as a distraction from ourselves and our own issues. When we feel the need to fix or mother our partner, we are often better served by turning inward and reflecting on how we can become better versions of ourselves.

If we are constantly trying to “improve” our partner, he will not feel accepted for who he is, and he will feel unsafe.

Having an Agenda

Genuine relationships are based on authentic connection with another person, not based on trying to get something from someone. When our goal is to get something, instead of to connect, we are using and objectifying the other person.

We typically think of objectification as the way that men use women for sex, but women objectify men, too.

When we are trying to get something from a man, be it a date or a compliment or a commitment, instead of focusing on connecting with him, we are objectifying him.

We often behave this way because we are seeking validation. We may lack an internal sense of safety, and we may be disconnected from our hearts and ourselves. When we are disconnected, we are hiding from ourselves, and therefore we also do not allow ourselves to be seen by others. We are acting as a false persona, not as ourselves, as we are trying to get something from him.

This is inauthentic, and it will feel unsafe to the man. He may not realize what doesn’t feel right, but he will feel that something is off, and he will feel used and unseen. Just as we women feel unsafe if we are used and unseen, men feel the same way.

Lacking Appropriate Boundaries

In the same way that we feel unsafe if a man does not have boundaries, a man will feel unsafe if we do not have boundaries. People respect the boundaries of others to the same extent that they respect their own. If we disrespect ourselves by disrespecting our boundaries, we will disrespect him and his boundaries.

A man needs to feel that we are solid within ourselves. He needs to know that we have the emotional maturity necessary to clearly express our needs, assert our boundaries, and enforce our boundaries. He needs to know that we value ourselves enough to protect ourselves.

We need to value ourselves more than we value the need to be in a relationship.

If we value being in a relationship more than we value ourselves, we will become doormats. A woman who lacks boundaries and does not value herself will feel unsafe to a man.

Final Thoughts

The more we work on bettering ourselves, the better our relationships will be. Just as we can never make a relationship work with an emotionally unhealthy partner, a relationship will never work if we are emotionally unhealthy ourselves.

In summary, these are the seven things not to do if you want to establish emotional safety with a man:

Weaponize his past Become emotionally reactive Punish him Always need to be his number one priority Try to fix and mother him Have an agenda Lack appropriate boundaries

The foundation of a relationship is trust and safety. This foundation is established and maintained when both parties demonstrate kindness, compassion, and respect, along with a healthy dose of grace and forgiveness.

—

This post was previously published on Hello, Love.

***

