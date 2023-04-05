Women are rating 80% of men as ‘below average,’ and here’s why.

Most men are lazy. Most men don’t know how to talk to women. Most men make under $40,000 a year. Most men don’t exercise. Most men struggle with insecurity and lack the drive and motivation to do something with their lives.

Is this due to bad parenting? Is it our current society? Is it the lack of fathers in households? Honestly, I’d argue it’s everything.

This leads me to my next point: if 80% of men are below average and the remaining 20% are either average or above, what exactly is stopping you from being part of the small percentage of men that is above average?

Why not join the 10% club?

Here are 7 things you can do right now to put yourself in the top 10% of men.

…

Enter your self-improvement era.

You get to build your character. You get to decide who you want to be in life.

Society wants you to be weak. Society wants you to be fat, unhealthy, dumb, broke, and most importantly, society wants you to be someone who doesn’t ask questions and just does what they’re told.

Go against the grain. Ask questions. Read books. Listen to podcasts. Work on your issues. Work on yourself. Make a conscious effort to learn from others and formulate your own thoughts and opinions. Stop regurgitating what everyone else is saying. Learn to think for yourself. Stop letting your potential go to waste.

Visualize your highest self and start attacking whatever hinders you from becoming that man.

…

Set regular goals for yourself and follow through with them.

In other words, be ambitious.

If your goal is to settle down and have a family, then focus on building a life for yourself that will enable you to be a good provider.

To be a good provider, you need to be driven and disciplined to do what needs to get done.

Identify your purpose(s) in life and set daily and weekly goals to help you accelerate the process of getting there.

If you’re not striving to become a better you, not just for yourself but for generations to come, you’ll end up like the other guys out there.

They’re not doing anything worthwhile with their lives while waiting for a handout and hating on the guys who are actively meeting and exceeding their goals.

…

Learn a skill you can monetize.

If you work in the corporate world, no matter your role, your income will always be capped.

You will always have to rely on someone else to sign your checks. You will always have to clock in. Your life, in essence, will always be dependent on someone else.

Imagine doing something of your own and living on your own terms.

You’re not meant to be a robot, working a 9–5 job M-F, and chained to a desk.

Do you realize you’re told when you can take time off? Do you realize you work approximately 260 days out of the year? And those measly two days off you get per week are spent doing things you need to do because you can’t get to them during the week?

You’re blessed to live in a time where you have the ability to achieve freedom and monetize various forms of work. So start learning something now.

By learning a skill you can eventually monetize; you’ll also gain confidence because when you’re competent in a skill, you know what you’re good at, and you feel better about yourself.

Note: This can be done while working a 9–5. There’s nothing wrong with having a corporate job, but what’s the harm in learning a skill that will allow you to become your own boss one day?

…

Start working out.

You might not have been blessed with an attractive face, but what’s stopping you from having an attractive body?

If you take two men with the same income, same looks, same characteristics, same everything — except one of the guys is unhealthy and unfit, while the other has a well-built physique, which guy do you think is getting all the girls?

Obviously, the more fit guy. Unless the female is also unhealthy and overweight, then she’ll claim she prefers dad bods.

You might not be able to control how your face looks, but you control how your physique looks.

Start working out, start eating right, start putting on muscle, and I guarantee that women will start paying more attention to you, and your confidence will skyrocket.

Working out is 100% something you can do to get yourself into the top 10% of men, and the lessons that come with it are priceless.

You will learn the following:

Personal responsibility

Understanding sacrifice

Discipline

No school teaches you those things, and you need those lessons to be in the top 10% of men.

…

Create a routine for yourself that benefits you.

You don’t need a long and jam-packed morning routine to be successful. Most people with lengthy and time-consuming routines are not effective nor productive.

Create a routine for yourself that actually helps you move the needle.

Wake up at the same time every day, don’t hit the snooze button, make your coffee, and get to work. Set aside time to go to the gym. Don’t waste your time or energy on things that don’t add value to your day or life.

If it’s not making you money, making you healthy, or making you happy, then take it out of the equation.

…

Take care of your physical appearance.

Outside of working out, there are a few things you can do to make yourself more attractive.

Be clean

There are too many guys out there with poor hygiene. Shower every day. Clean your ears. Brush your teeth. Floss. Use mouthwash. Utilize teeth whitening strips to improve your smile.

Make sure your clothing is clean. Don’t walk around with sweat-stained shirts or dirty boxers. You’re grown.

Get regular grooming

The next time a beautiful and classy woman catches your eye, pay attention to her hair, nails, and skin.

Her hair is done; it’s cut, probably dyed, and styled. Her nails? She’s got a standing biweekly appointment. Her skin? Sephora. And regular facials.

All of that regular grooming costs hundreds and thousands of dollars. She prioritizes self-care and invests in herself, and you should, too.

Get regular haircuts, so you’re always looking fresh and handsome. You don’t need to go to a salon to get a mani/pedi, but make sure your nails are nice and clean. Women pay attention to hands. Also, don’t have gross feet.

Have some form of a skincare routine. Why do men think only women need skincare products? You guys also break out, you also touch your face, you also have pores, and you also sweat, and you guys also age, so you might as well start taking care of your skin now.

Don’t be the guy who uses hand soap as a cleanser and wonders why your skin looks terrible.

Have a sense of style

Having a good sense of style and putting effort into what you wear will boost your overall confidence.

There’s a difference between a guy who wears a clean, pressed, and nice outfit vs. a guy who wears an old tee shirt from high school that his mom bought for him with holes in it and wrinkly old jeans and raggedy shoes.

You don’t need to have the nicest clothes or be a flashy dude; you just need to take care of yourself and put some effort into your appearance.

…

Eliminate these four things from your life

Stop watching porn, stop vaping, stop drinking every single night, and stop consuming junk food every day.

Porn changes your brain and body. It desensitizes you and skews your perception of what it considers normal and acceptable. For example, it can make sex in real life seem boring because your brain is so adapted to the girls you see on the screen.

Additionally, the chances of you performing to your fullest capacity diminish.

It’s also cringy, not attractive, and gross. And high-value men don’t need to do that.

Vaping is also gross. It’s highly addicting and linked with depression, and erectile dysfunction, amongst many other things.

Drinking daily is unhealthy, and getting wasted every night isn’t doing anything for you.

Consuming junk food daily is a great way to make you look and feel like garbage.

If you want to thrive in life, stay healthy, feel good, and look good, eat nutrient-rich foods, and if you lack time to cook real meals, invest in a healthy meal delivery service.

Otherwise, learn how to cook the basics yourself.

…

In conclusion…

The traits that make men attractive are not common nowadays. Masculinity, improving oneself, making money, striving to be better is looked down on.

Work on yourself. Fulfill your potential. Go against the grain, and don’t let yourself be stuck in a below-average category.

…

