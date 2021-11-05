7 Things You Definitely Don’t Need To Attract Women

Six-figures in the bank, six-pack abs, six feet tall, and a six-inch (or longer) penis.

This is a meme that’s gone around the internet about what a man needs to attract women.

Of course, it’s not true. You don’t need to be a superhuman, mega-rich, lover extraordinaire to get women to like you. The thought that you need to get a woman to like you comes from a terrible headspace, too.

An iron-clad rule of dating: You can’t make anyone like you. You can only interact with people and let the chips fall where they may. That’s what you should do instead of thinking you need to be more than you already are.

A piece of advice from The Last Psychiatrist:

Become the kind of man who understands that he doesn’t have to be [famous, or rich] to get a woman, and if he does, he doesn’t want her. And she doesn’t want him, either.

Are some of these qualities I’m about to list attractive to some women some of the time?

Absolutely. Can they help your dating life? Undoubtedly. Let’s not pretend that upgrading yourself in different areas of your life doesn’t help.

But it also doesn’t help to have a culture where people think they need to be perfect to get a date because it’s just not true. Strip yourself of thinking you need any of the following on this list and focus more on leveling up for your own sake being your authentic self.

For both the men and women reading this, don’t be a nitpicker. It’s an article and I have to make generalizations to get the points across.

…

Being in Insanely Good Shape

You don’t need to look like the guy in the profile picture to attract women. Don’t get me wrong, looks play a role, of course. But you don’t have to wait until you have an 8-pack to ask someone out.

You never have to aim to have an 8-pack, ever. I do encourage you to get in shape for your own sake and enjoy some of the spillover effects it has. I work out four to five times a week. I have a six-pack. I’d be lying if I said it didn’t get more looks from women than I did when I weighed 50 lbs more than I do now, but it isn’t the end all be all.

Getting in better shape gave me the attributes that are attractive:

Confidence — When I felt looked better, I felt better. This made me more confident and made dating a lot easier.

Basic vibrance and well-being — People are attracted when you have and good energy, a spirited vibe. Working out can help you accomplish that, but you don’t need to work out to get it.

A healthy self-image — Again, something you can cultivate without changing the way you look at all.

There’s a delicate balance between outer packaging and inner self-esteem. They have a symbiotic relationship and neither should be ignored. Remember, the idea is to stop thinking you need to be perfect before you can have a dating life you enjoy.

…

Being an Asshole

I touched on this in a piece I wrote about the problem with having “nice guy syndrome.” Some men make the mistake of thinking that women only like assholes — guys that are legitimately mean to women.

Women are simply unattracted to men who create the pretense of being nice in exchange for something, mainly sex. It’s the ‘people pleasing’ behavior of the nice guy that turns not just women off, but the world. The asshole lacks people-pleasing behaviors, but he’s also an asshole.

You should be kind to women, kind to everyone. But the problem with being ‘nicer’ to a woman you’re attracted to than someone you’re not is the fact that you have different rules for how to treat people. It’s weird.

Instead of thinking you need to be an asshole to attract women, just stop putting them on a pedestal. Don’t hide behind the veneer of niceness in the hopes that somebody you’ll magically escape the ‘friendzone’ that you built for yourself because you weren’t honest about your intentions up front. Stop being needy. That’s pretty much it.

…

Playing Games With Women

Two different stories from college illustrate the right and wrong way to interact with women.

Story 1) There was this woman I liked and I wanted to come across as ‘not needy’ so I replied back to her texts in the exact amount of time it took her to text me back. If it took her 10 minutes, I waited for 10. If it took her three hours, I waited three hours. The strategy ultimately didn’t work. It was unnatural. A gimmick.

Story 2) There was another woman I liked and I decided to try genuine courtship. Early on in getting to know her, I kept conversations a bit lighter and shorter. Not to play a game, but because it seemed like the right thing to do given that I didn’t know her all that well. Our first ‘date’ was also light — just studying. Things naturally ramped up and we got to know each other better over time and ended up dating.

You don’t need to pretend to be unavailable when you’re not or run these games on women to get them to like you. It’s all about the vibe. It’s about not being needy.

Rushing to reply to every text from a woman you just met like you’ve been sitting there waiting for it is weird because you don’t know her. It comes across like you don’t have anything else going on in your life.

So the solution isn’t to pretend like you have a lot going on in your life, it’s to actually have a lot going on in your life and make dating just one component of it. Start light and be chill. See what happens.

…

Insulting Women

There is a popular concept in the pick-up artist community called ‘negging.’ Basically, you’re supposed to throw a little verbal jab at a woman intentionally to lower her self-esteem and raise your value.

Guys, please don’t go around purposefully insulting women.

Instead, understand this simple fact about relating to people, period. Playful energy is attractive. Knowing how to use banter is attractive. Playful teasing can be attractive too when it’s not calculated. Again, this all comes from the headspace that you’re treating a woman you like the same way you treat everyone else.

Being able to joke around with people and not take yourself too seriously is attractive, period. Think of it when you joke around with your guy friends. Do you have to ‘neg’ them? No. You’re just kidding around with each other, laughing, having a good time.

The real underlying truth for attracting women is that you don’t need to go out of your way to be anything other than who you are. You naturally joke around. Stick to that. No need to ‘neg’

…

Making a Bunch of Money

The vast majority of women don’t care how much money you make. There’s a famous saying “Money doesn’t change you, it just makes you more of who you already are.”

So if you were insecure and needy when you’re broke, if you get rich, you’ll just be a rich guy who’s needy and insecure. Being rich will improve your sex life in a superficial way — let’s be honest. But is that what really you want anyway? Or do you want women to want to be with you because you’re you?

What are the underlying truths about attracting women that men mistake as ‘become insanely wealthy’?

Confidence — Money often comes as a byproduct of building something you're proud of and had to work hard to get. This makes you more confident, not the money itself. And confidence is attractive.

Basic self-sufficiency — Women want to know that you have your shit together. But you don't need to make millions to do that.

A sense of meaning and purpose — Often, men who have money do have a sense of pride and purpose that came from the things they needed to do to get the money. They're go-getters. And being a go-getter is attractive. But it's not as if women want to know the exact number in your bank account. They don't.

Spontaneity — Having more money allows you to have more time and flexibility to be spontaneous and have fun experiences. Fun and spontaneity are attractive qualities.

…

Arrogance and Cockiness

Let’s not kid ourselves. Swagger and bravado are definitely attractive to some women. But mostly, it just boils down to confidence.

An arrogant man doesn’t care what anyone thinks, ever. A confident man takes other people’s opinions into account but doesn’t alter his behavior to get approval.

A cocky man runs his mouth about his accomplishments. A confident man talks about his passions because he’s passionate about them. He doesn’t lead with his accomplishments, nor does he define himself by them.

Not just women, but people in general, can smell your confidence or lack thereof. It’s self-evident and no amount of faking is going to change how you actually feel about yourself.

When you have true confidence you don’t have to remember any ‘tricks’ or tactics to get people to like you. You have a life you enjoy and you welcome people to be a part of it. If they’re into it, cool.

If not, also cool.

It’s not the indifference itself that attracts, per se, but a lack of needing a certain outcome to happen. Honestly, a lot of guys could do well with the simple piece of advice of being more confident and less needy.

…

Being Don Draper Himself

I’m kind of beating a dead horse at this point, but you get what I’m trying to say. Will you get dates if you became the living embodiment of Don Draper, James Bond, or Hank Moody? Hell yeah, you will.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

But a lot of guys out there are putting too much pressure on themselves of needing to become the perfect male archetype and it’s probably doing them more harm than good.

The thing about Don Draper and James Bond? They’re not actually real. Men and women are both suffering from these misguided standards and tropes. That being said, I don’t think it’s wise to deem all masculinity toxic and discourage men to be the best version of themselves.

We need to focus on the underlying truths. Be confident. Like yourself. Be a leader and stand up for other people. Stop trying to be something you’re not to get people to like you.

Have a career, hobbies, and a life that you enjoy. Be assertive and honest about your intentions without being pushy, needy, or aggressive. Interact with the women and people who, you know, actually like you. Understand you’re not everyone’s cup of tea and be okay with that.

…

We’re in a strange place in society today. Men and women seem to be more disconnected than ever. Both are looking for answers. Sometimes they look in the wrong places with the best intentions. They’re just trying to figure it out.

Unless we’re all able to have a genuine and nuanced dialogue about dating and relationships, the confusion will persist. Truth be told, there are no simple answers to dating because everyone is different, every interaction is different, every relationship is different.

So, let’s keep the conversations going. Not being overly hyperbolic. But not throwing the baby out with the bathwater either.

—

