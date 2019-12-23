Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / 7 Tips for a Relaxing Holiday with Yoga

7 Tips for a Relaxing Holiday with Yoga

The holidays can be especially taxing on our body, mind, and spirit.

by Leave a Comment

by Laura Erdman-Luntz

The holidays can be especially taxing on our body, mind, and spirit. Yoga is one way we can connect with our inner-self and allow ourselves to relax. These 7 poses are very simple and meant to be calming and relaxing.

Balasana. Resting on the front of the body helps us become deeply present. Add blankets to make the pose more restorative.

Back Breathing. Back breathing is a powerful relaxation tool. While in Balasana, take your breath into your back ribs. Let your back relax and receive the breath.

Back Bend Over a Roll. This is the world’s greatest pose for releasing tension from the upper back! Make a small roll about 5″ out of a firm blanket, beach towel, or your yoga mat. Lie over it at just below your shoulder blades. Breathe and relax! If it is too intense, make the roll smaller.

Viparita Karanti. Simply put your legs up the wall. This is very restorative for the heart and legs (especially after a day of shopping!) This is lovely to do in bed just before sleeping.

Twists. Twist, twist, twist! Get the tension out of your spine! The one pictured here is my favorite!

Savasana. Simply lie down on your back. Add a roll under your knees to release tension from the low back and let it all gooooooo!

Meditation. Just sit quietly. Calm your breath. Contemplate the true meaning of the season. Enjoy simply being still.

Laura is an experienced Yoga Educator, Author, inspiring Life Coach and Business Entrepreneur with over 30 years experience in the fitness and wellness industries. She uniquely blends her Life Coaching knowledge and vast experience with Yoga and essential oils to create programs, classes and workshops that truly do bring mind and body together for positive change, inspiring people to live their most authentic life. https://lauraerdmanluntz.com/

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A version of this post was previously published on TheBrainHealthMagazine and is republished here with permission from the author.

◊♦◊

Talk to you soon.

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.


Photo credit: istockphoto

About The Brain Health Magazine

The Brain Health Magazine is a resource for living your best life after brain injury.

Created by survivors for survivors, we strive to offer you a variety of practical resources and alternative therapies to help you in your recovery, as well as in your life. This magazine is for survivors, caregivers, and professionals alike!

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.