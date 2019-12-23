7 Tips for a Relaxing Holiday with Yoga

by Laura Erdman-Luntz

The holidays can be especially taxing on our body, mind, and spirit. Yoga is one way we can connect with our inner-self and allow ourselves to relax. These 7 poses are very simple and meant to be calming and relaxing.

Balasana. Resting on the front of the body helps us become deeply present. Add blankets to make the pose more restorative.

Back Breathing. Back breathing is a powerful relaxation tool. While in Balasana, take your breath into your back ribs. Let your back relax and receive the breath.

Back Bend Over a Roll. This is the world’s greatest pose for releasing tension from the upper back! Make a small roll about 5″ out of a firm blanket, beach towel, or your yoga mat. Lie over it at just below your shoulder blades. Breathe and relax! If it is too intense, make the roll smaller.

Viparita Karanti. Simply put your legs up the wall. This is very restorative for the heart and legs (especially after a day of shopping!) This is lovely to do in bed just before sleeping.

Twists. Twist, twist, twist! Get the tension out of your spine! The one pictured here is my favorite!

Savasana. Simply lie down on your back. Add a roll under your knees to release tension from the low back and let it all gooooooo!

Meditation. Just sit quietly. Calm your breath. Contemplate the true meaning of the season. Enjoy simply being still.

Laura is an experienced Yoga Educator, Author, inspiring Life Coach and Business Entrepreneur with over 30 years experience in the fitness and wellness industries. She uniquely blends her Life Coaching knowledge and vast experience with Yoga and essential oils to create programs, classes and workshops that truly do bring mind and body together for positive change, inspiring people to live their most authentic life. https://lauraerdmanluntz.com/

A version of this post was previously published on TheBrainHealthMagazine and is republished here with permission from the author.



Photo credit: istockphoto