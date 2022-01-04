7 Tips for Anyone Who Is in a Relationship With a Manipulator

This article is for those who don’t want to separate their ways with their partners despite their manipulative behaviors. If this is not you and you think this is not healthy, then, with all due respect, you don’t have to read it at all.

Do not stay in an abusive relationship. However, sometimes there are reasons to maintain a relationship with a manipulator — you are parenting children together, you work together, or you are simply in love with your partner and want to make it work.

My opinion on this matter is that we all deserve second chances, on top of that, we all need compassion, understanding, even maybe the manipulators.

If you are still interested, here are the 7 things that can help you keep going with a manipulative person.

1. Remember your very first emotions and feelings when you started to know that person

If you find yourself in a toxic relationship just understand that it was your own choice in the first place and there should be something you used to find very special about this person. Whether it was their personality, the way they took good care of you, or maybe something different. It was not just for nothing that you fell in love with this person.

Try to recall your good memories and good aspects of their personality if you want to continue walking through life with this person. The more you focus on the bright side, the easier it would become to accept them as who they are.

2. Focus on your growth more

Do it not to distract yourself but for yourself only. By concentrating on your own life and self-improvement you will also increase your own value in your own eyes and maybe would decide not to put up with someone who ruins your mental health. Even if you ignore this, after all, you will be more self-confident and develop the audacity not to fall for the little manipulations of your partner.

Sometimes not being able to escape from what drains our soul and tires us mentally can also halt our improvement and cause us to lose our willingness to be out there, rocking, getting better and better. It can ambush us on our lowest and pull us to the lowest of lows. That’s why no matter the circumstances you are in with your partner, don’t neglect your own growth and truly acknowledge that there is nothing more important as long as you are alive.

3. Read more about manipulators or talk about it with a therapist not to run away from them but to understand them

If you are not aware of what you are dealing with how can you deal with it in the first place? Don’t hesitate to ask for help or advice from someone who is more experienced than you are, or with someone who you know, that has dealt with a manipulator in the past as well. You would also know that you are not alone and you can survive this.

Feelings are not sins and loving a manipulator is not something you should be ashamed of. Get as much help as you can, just be careful not to let people have control over your personal life.

4. Draw a line for them not to cross and to warn you to let them go

Boundaries are lifesavers. Not only with manipulators but with pretty much everyone. Showing and communicating clear boundaries with others will not let them be overly confident in how they want to treat you. They should be a guide to show them how they should be treating you. If they don’t respect that you should not be keeping them in your life and you need to reconsider this relationship deeply.

5. Communicate your point of view despite their manipulations

If you feel like they are trying to control you and you cannot help but only listen and be surprised at everything they say, don’t hesitate to say what you are thinking despite their moves of gaslighting or humiliation. Manipulations can be tiring, they are more tiring especially when you are aware that you are being manipulated. However, it should not stop you from expressing your feelings or opinions.

You deserve to be heard and you have all the rights to articulate whatever you desire to and your relationship situation should not violate this right whatsoever.

6. Stick to your guns no matter what

More often than not, manipulators want you to change your mind and do as they say. Thus don’t be so surprised when they ask you to think however they want you to think or when they tell you that you are wrong in whatever you are saying.

Be aware of this and stick to your guns at all costs. Even if it means losing in their game thus more manipulations next time.

These manipulations that serve to change your mind can be so smooth and contain some of your weakest points and actually make you believe that they are right in the end. To be wary of this, you need to keep your gut feeling open at all costs. If you sense some kind of suspicion in something new you are feeling, chances are you have been manipulated and it is time to remember what were you believing in before.

7. Learn how to ignore

And sometimes the best you can do is just to ignore it to keep your peace of mind and to protect your mental health. Whenever they are out there pointing out their opinions and trying to convince you into accepting them just pay attention not to show so much interest or just change the topic. They might never stop manipulating you at every little possibility so it is better to learn how to neglect sometimes especially if you want to invest more in the relationship despite who they actually are.

Bottom Line

This might not be easy for you to handle every day but if you choose to stay in that relationship you need to be aware of potential dangers to your overall well-being and armed up against anything that might ruin your life in a subtle way. Remember no one and nothing should be on the pedestal other than you especially if your mental health is a matter of subject.

