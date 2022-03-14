7 Uncommon Tactics People Use to Reduce Stress and Anxiety

Any unusual challenges to the body or mind can cause stress, so that various things can trigger it. Each person responds to stress differently, but we all experience it at some time or the other.

Stress doesn’t only come from negative emotions like the loss of a loved person, losing a job, or divorce; it also follows happy events like having a baby, getting a promotion, or seeing someone you haven’t seen in ages.

Uncommon Tactics to Reduce Stress and Anxiety

Therefore, whether you are dealing with positive or negative stress, there are several common ways to deal with it. These include exercise, eating healthy, practicing relaxation techniques, and getting enough sleep.

Sometimes, these usual techniques are don’t always work for everyone. Some people resort to more unusual ways to drive anxiety away. Let’s look at seven tactics you may not have thought would help you relieve your stress:

1. Animals and De-Stressing

Pets are delightful because of their carefree and cheerful nature. Being around pets is one of the most incredible ways to reduce stress and anxiety. Whether you prefer cats or dogs, these pets offer unconditional love, offering you reassurance and a feeling of being valued.

Even if you don’t want the commitment of owning a pet, you can volunteer to pet sit for someone or volunteer your services at your local pet shelter.

2. Phone Someone Close

When you feel stressed, reach out telephonically to a friend or relative who is a good listener. As you chat, tell them about whatever is causing you anxiety. You will immediately feel more relaxed as you acknowledge these feelings and let them out.

3. Tickle Your Senses

Colorology, rubbing the body’s pressure points, and aromatherapy are some great ways to stimulate your senses and relieve stress.

Color is a great way to balance anguish and anxiety, and different colors affect the brain in different ways. So first, find your calming color and use it to relax by either painting a room or your fingernails with it. Then, when you are stressed, look at the color. The most calming colors are blue, green, pink, and yellow.

Rubbing pressure points is used by reflexologists to bring on a sense of calm. So when you are feeling stressed, try rubbing the inside of your earlobes slowly for a few minutes. Even better, gt someone else to do it for you.

Finally, aromatherapy helps to bypass cognitive brain functions and distracts your mind. Find the scent that relaxes you the most, and release it whenever you feel anxious. Depending on the scent you like, you can either light a candle, run a relaxing bath with scented oils, or bake cookies.

4. Eat Something

According to studies, starting the day with oatmeal and a glass of orange juice for breakfast will lower your cortisol levels. Orange juice has high levels of vitamin C that help relieve anxiety, and oatmeal is rich in magnesium and potassium. In addition, oatmeal lowers blood pressure, allowing you to relax, but it also boosts serotonin levels, making you feel happier.

On the other hand, eating crunchy foods also helps relieve tension from your face and jaw. For example, apples, carrots, and almonds will distract you and reinstate your sense of calm.

5. Get Stuck Into Some Housework

For most of us, doing chores around the house is tedious, but the repetitive motions of housework can help you beat stress. Therefore, take out the ironing board and allow yourself to go into a trancelike state that will stop you from overthinking everything.

6. Read A Book

For some people, reading is an excellent way to de-stress because it takes them out of themselves and transports them into the world of literature. A 2014 study published in the Journal of Science and Healing showed that people who read improve their perceived stress and have a better quality of life. So choose whatever type of book you find most inspirational, whether it is a great classic or fun read, and get rid of any anxiety.

7. Let it All Out

You can also relieve pent-up emotions by swearing or dancing to feel immediate relief from stress. Scientists have shown that swearing helps you feel better when anxious, increases pain tolerance and reduces perceived pain levels.

Moving your body allows you to revive your mind, letting you refocus, so put on your favorite song and move that body.

Final Take

These are some of the most uncommon yet simplest tactics for relieving stress. Try them out and find the one that works best for you. Stress affects everybody, and the faster you learn to deal with it, the better it is for you.

