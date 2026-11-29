Situationships feel exciting because they give you just enough to stay interested, but never enough to feel secure.

There is attention, flirtation, inside jokes, late night conversations, physical chemistry, and the occasional glimpse of something deeper. Then there is the silence, the vagueness, the canceled plans, and the constant question: What are we actually doing?

Sometimes it looks like someone who texts you every day but refuses to define the connection. Sometimes it looks like someone who introduces you to their friends but never calls you their partner. Sometimes it looks like someone who says they are not ready, while continuing to act like they have you.

The wrost part is that because the connection feels real, you start making excuses.

You tell yourself they are busy. You tell yourself they have been hurt before. You tell yourself that maybe if you are patient enough, understanding enough, or “chill” enough, they will finally choose you.

Here are some of the things situationships teach you in order for you to settle:

1. They make you fall for potential instead of a promise

It is easy to fall in love with what someone could become if they just got their life together, healed, or decided you were worth committing to.

But potential is not a relationship.

Situationships train you to fall in love with what someone could become if they healed, got their life together, or finally decided you were worth committing to. Never mistake potential for a promise.

A person can be kind, attractive, funny, and emotionally intelligent and still be unable or unwilling to give you what you need. Do not stay because of the version of them that appears once every few weeks.

2. They teach you to normalize inconsistency

One day they are warm and attentive. The next, they take hours — or days — to respond. One week they are making plans. The next, they are distant and hard to reach.

At first, it feels like a rollercoaster. Eventually, it starts to feel normal. Inconsistency become your standard.

Love should not require you to monitor your phone, decode silence, or celebrate the bare minimum. If their effort changes depending on their mood, schedule, or options, that is not passion. That is instability.

3. You will find yourself competing for affection

Situationships can make you feel like you have to earn love by being more understanding, less demanding, or easier to deal with.

If you feel like you have to earn affection, prove your value, or act less interested so they do not pull away, you are not in a healthy connection.

But because they give you only the bare minimum of affection, you start chasing every tiny sign that they care. You become grateful for a late-night text, a random compliment, or a moment of attention — then shrink yourself so you do not seem “too needy,” even when all you want is something basic: consistency, clarity, and to feel chosen.

You should not have to compete with their ex, their friends, their career, their ego, or the idea of someone else they might meet. The right person will not make you feel like you are auditioning for a role they have not decided to give you. They will make room for you because they want you there.

4. They teach you to confuse being wanted with being valued

Someone can want your body, your attention, your comfort, and your emotional support without truly valuing you as a partner.

Wanting you physically is not the same as respecting you. Sleeping together is not the same as building something. Frequent texting is not the same as emotional availability.

Ask yourself: Are they invested in your life, or are they only invested in what you provide them?

5. They will make you overgive for less in return

If they are only offering you a casual connection, situationships can train you to keep giving relationship level effort anyway.

You will feel the urge to fill the space where their care should be, so you start working overtime to love enough for both of you — giving more affection, more patience, and more understanding than you ever receive back.

Never give partner energy to someone who only gives you option energy.

Do not cook for them every week. Do not emotionally support them through every crisis. Do not rearrange your life around their availability. Do not act like their partner while they act like you are optional.

Give people the level of effort they are willing to give you. Anything more becomes a sacrifice you make alone.

6. They teach you to ignore your own discomfort

You do not need proof that someone is bad for you to acknowledge that a connection is hurting you.

Situationships teach you to explain away anxiety, confusion, and disappointment as if they are personal flaws.

If you feel anxious more often than secure, that matters. If you feel confused more often than cared for, that matters. If you keep questioning your worth because of how someone treats you, that matters.

7. You will wait for a change that never comes.

Maybe they will become ready. Maybe they will heal. Maybe they will finally realize what they had. Situationships keep you hoping for a breakthrough that may never come.

People can change, but you cannot make your happiness depend on the possibility that they will.

You are allowed to leave before the lesson arrives. You are allowed to choose peace before they choose clarity.

Do not keep accepting crumbs and calling it chemistry.

Situationships do not always teach you to settle all at once. They teach you in small ways: one unanswered text, one canceled plan, one vague conversation, one moment where you accept less because you do not want to lose the connection.

But once you recognize the pattern, you can choose differently.

You deserve a love that does not make you question your place in someone’s life. You deserve consistency, honesty, effort, and a relationship that feels like a choice — not a maybe.

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This post was previously published on medium.com.

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Photo credit: Hanna Lazar On Unsplash