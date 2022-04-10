7 Ways to Quit Dating Apps and Have Guys Approach You FOR REAL [Video]

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)
0:00
one of the reasons that people use
0:01
dating apps is the perceived easiness of
0:04
being on a dating app as a way of
0:06
meeting people of course a lot of
0:07
people’s experience is that it’s not
0:09
that easy it gets complicated really
0:11
fast it takes a lot of effort and often
0:14
nothing real materializes out of it you
0:16
never actually end up on any dates or
0:19
you don’t meet anyone that you really
0:21
like it’s hard to get things off the
0:23
ground
0:24
so is there a way for real life meetings
0:29
to feel easy again now one would think
0:32
that the biggest thing we need on our
0:35
side if we want to start meeting people
0:38
in real life if we want to have
0:41
the ability to approach people to take
0:43
risks to create opportunity the number
0:46
one thing we would need is bravery now
0:49
it’s true
0:50
that having bravery
0:52
can help create opportunities because it
0:55
means getting outside our comfort zones
0:58
to actually make something happen if you
1:00
think about it attraction needs a moment
1:04
attraction doesn’t just happen unless
1:06
there’s a moment to support it and one
1:08
of the reasons why
1:10
we don’t create moments
1:12
with other people where attraction can
1:15
happen
1:16
is because we’re afraid or they’re
1:18
afraid we’re all afraid of rejection
1:21
we’re all afraid of embarrassment of
1:23
saying the wrong thing now while it may
1:26
be true that bravery is useful i believe
1:28
that there’s an even more subtle secret
1:32
to creating opportunities in real life
1:35
and that is to make other people brave
1:40
in the way that you behave so in this
1:43
video i’m going to give you seven things
1:45
that you can do
1:46
to make other people brave around you
1:50
because if your superpower
1:52
is in making other people brave in your
1:56
presence
1:57
you’re the one who will reap the rewards
2:00
of that number one
2:03
don’t create a friend fortress
2:06
this is where you and your friends get
2:08
in a kind of huddle
2:10
where you’re all facing inwards at each
2:13
other
2:14
and it’s really difficult for anyone to
2:17
come into
2:18
that little world and speak to any of
2:21
you so imagine you’re out with a friend
2:24
and that friend is here now if you’re
2:28
pointed at each other this doesn’t work
2:30
with no one here i can’t work like this
2:32
jameson
2:34
i need an actor
2:38
thank you you imagine this is the bar
2:41
here
2:41
and the two of us are pointed at the bar
2:44
like this in a kind of
2:46
v shape
2:48
no one can get in here and talk to
2:50
either of us
2:52
but
2:53
if we sort of position ourselves out a
2:56
little bit
2:57
and we’re just having a nice
2:58
conversation with each other but half of
3:01
our body half of our energy is pointed
3:03
at each other so monkey can be here
3:06
making a sort of interesting point you
3:08
know the thing about eggs
3:11
but at the same time half of our energy
3:14
is pointed out to the room there’s this
3:16
whole space that someone can come and
3:18
talk to us now without having to do this
3:22
where they have to peel us open banana
3:25
reference in order to speak to me a
3:28
monkey
3:31
who is drunk
3:32
number two the look
3:34
if we want someone to come and be brave
3:37
to speak to us
3:39
looking at them making actual eye
3:42
contact is essential and by the way the
3:45
first look
3:47
is just a moment where you register each
3:49
other it’s the second or the third look
3:51
where someone realizes you’re now
3:53
intentionally looking at them and you
3:56
could be doing something
3:58
perfectly
3:59
routine like drinking a coffee or
4:01
reading a book in a coffee shop but
4:03
every now and again you just look up
4:05
from your book
4:06
look around the room
4:08
look at them and then keep reading your
4:10
book or if you’re on a phone call you’re
4:11
talking talking talking having a nice
4:14
time you look at them you keep looking
4:16
down
4:16
and then you look up again at them and
4:18
keep talking it’s very subtle
4:20
but those little moments equal more
4:23
bravery on their part now that doesn’t
4:25
mean you have to look for a long amount
4:26
of time i had a woman the other day who
4:30
was i was on stage with and i said how
4:32
long do you think you should look for
4:34
and she if you were trying to make
4:35
someone else brave and she said hmm five
4:38
seconds
4:39
and then i got the whole audience to
4:41
count as i stared at someone for five
4:43
seconds watch
4:51
number three
4:52
you can make people braver if you get
4:54
closer to them physically how much space
4:57
is there how difficult would it be even
4:59
if
5:00
you were looking at them and they were
5:02
looking back thinking oh this person
5:04
likes me this person’s attracted to me i
5:06
should go over there how much space do
5:09
they have to close down
5:11
to come over and make a move think of it
5:13
this way if you want them to talk to you
5:16
first imagine that the part of it you’re
5:18
helping with is getting closer
5:21
and the part they’re doing is the
5:23
talking and as a general note by the way
5:26
move around the room a little bit even
5:28
if we’re just walking around grabbing a
5:30
drink going to the restroom just moving
5:34
we’re creating more opportunities for
5:37
things to happen we’re putting ourselves
5:38
in the flow in the traffic of the room
5:42
number four use
5:44
the favor
5:45
i’ve been saying this for years i’ll
5:47
wrap it up really quickly right here one
5:50
of the easiest ways to talk to someone
5:52
is simply to ask them a favor could you
5:54
hold my jacket for a second do you know
5:56
anywhere good to go after this could you
5:58
recommend me anything you’ve had here
5:59
before if you can ask someone a small
6:02
favor you’re giving them permission to
6:04
talk to you in that moment the nice
6:06
thing about the favor is that they don’t
6:08
necessarily see it as you hitting on
6:10
them
6:11
they just see it as an opportunity to be
6:13
gracious to be generous to be chivalrous
6:15
towards
6:17
you
6:17
and thus it makes them braver number
6:20
five use what i call to hit theory one
6:24
of the things that makes us nervous when
6:25
we want to talk to people
6:27
is we overthink how much we have to do
6:30
in the first moment we speak to them in
6:32
other words we think i have to go over
6:34
there i have to say something
6:35
interesting i have to maintain a
6:37
conversation and if it’s to go anywhere
6:39
at some point one of us has to ask for
6:41
the other ones numbers so that we can
6:43
continue this conversation after this
6:46
meeting now if you start to stack all of
6:48
those things that have to happen for
6:49
this to be a successful interaction
6:53
you’ll overwhelm yourself before you
6:55
even go over there
6:56
two-hit theory takes the opposite
6:59
approach you go and say something to
7:02
someone
7:03
with no intention of carrying on the
7:06
conversation in that moment you might
7:08
literally
7:09
look over and say that looks really good
7:11
what you got you know what you just
7:13
ordered looks delicious and they’re like
7:15
it’s blah blah and you say well i hope
7:17
you enjoy it or hey how’s it going
7:19
sometimes literally it’s just that
7:21
you you’re standing next to someone you
7:23
say hey how’s it going
7:25
and you don’t have any intention of
7:26
carrying it on you’ll be surprised how
7:28
brave you get
7:30
when you don’t have any intention of
7:31
continuing the conversation
7:33
that’s hit one the second hit is later
7:37
on in that social setting when that
7:39
person feels like they can talk to you
7:42
they can have another exchange because
7:44
you gave them permission earlier on
7:47
number six develop the mindset of a
7:49
restaurant owner
7:51
have you ever been in a restaurant
7:53
and noticed that there is
7:55
some man or woman who’s walking around
7:57
and
7:58
checking in with people saying hey how
8:00
are you are you enjoying your meal how
8:02
is everything and then you lay to learn
8:04
that that person is the owner
8:07
now the fact that people didn’t
8:09
necessarily know that they were the
8:10
owner when he or she came over to greet
8:13
them doesn’t really matter all the
8:15
customers really knew was that someone
8:17
is coming over and being warm and asking
8:19
me if i’m having a nice time if i’m
8:21
enjoying my food it’s the warmth it’s
8:23
the confidence that makes us engage with
8:27
that person now i like to think of
8:29
having a restaurant owner mentality in
8:32
life in general i was asked recently
8:35
what would you do if
8:37
you were
8:38
on a hike walking one way and someone
8:42
you were attracted to was walking the
8:43
other way how would you strike up a
8:45
conversation with that person
8:48
well
8:48
one way to do that is literally have the
8:50
restaurant owner mindset when it comes
8:52
to the hike this is my hike i own the
8:55
hike
8:56
so when you’re walking past that person
8:58
hey are you having a nice hike are you
8:59
having a good like how’s your hike today
9:02
you literally apply that same mindset
9:05
now this leads us
9:07
to my last point what we say is not
9:10
nearly as important
9:13
as the fact that we’re saying something
9:16
because when we say something to someone
9:20
we are
9:21
creating a moment where attraction can
9:23
happen attraction cannot happen without
9:25
a moment but also at its core
9:28
saying something is really just giving
9:30
someone permission it’s not about being
9:32
the wittiest person in the room it’s not
9:33
about saying the cleverest thing or the
9:35
most seductive thing and it certainly
9:38
isn’t about saying the most original
9:40
thing on dating apps there are all sorts
9:42
of
9:43
prompts and witty ways to draw out uh
9:48
a
9:49
novel initial exchange in real life we
9:52
don’t actually need all of that what we
9:55
need
9:56
is the opportunity
9:59
to actually connect for a moment
10:01
for a moment to occur that could lead
10:05
to attraction those moments will never
10:07
occur
10:08
if we’re trying to make those moments
10:10
perfect
10:11
but if instead of trying to be perfect
10:14
all we do is work on giving people
10:16
permission on making them brave
10:19
we will be creating those moments all
10:21
the time talk to most couples who have
10:23
been together a long time and ask them
10:25
what’s the first line you ever said to
10:27
each other they won’t remember
10:30
because the line wasn’t important
10:32
but the permission
10:34
that led to everything else
10:36
was everything now look the things i’m
10:39
talking about in this video feel small
10:42
but why is it they feel so hard to
10:44
implement in our lives
10:46
it’s because what might represent an
10:49
inch
10:50
of difference in our body language or in
10:52
our smile or in the things we say feels
10:55
like moving a mountain
10:58
internally what i want to do
11:01
with you if you’ll let me
11:04
is show you
11:05
how to change the inner wiring that you
11:08
have
11:09
so that those small things on the
11:11
outside you start to do naturally
11:14
because i know if you start to do those
11:16
things your life is gonna change
11:18
no
11:19
question it is inevitable your life will
11:22
change
11:24
but it’s hard sometimes to do even the
11:26
small things
11:27
when we’re still working on old software
11:30
now in march i have my virtual retreat
11:32
coming up from the 18th to the 20th
11:35
and that is where we update the software
11:37
in you once and for all so that you can
11:41
finally take advantage of everything
11:43
that is available to you in your life
11:46
and realize your potential
11:48
because once you figure out how to
11:50
control your confidence how you see
11:52
yourself your relationship with yourself
11:54
your associations on the inside
11:58
the changes on the outside become
11:59
natural
12:01
if you’ve taken any of my programs or
12:02
watched any of my videos and you found
12:04
it hard
12:06
to make the changes on the outside
12:08
it’s because the inside isn’t
12:11
cooperating
12:13
what we’re going to do over three days
12:14
is bring those things into alignment to
12:17
learn more go to mhvirtualretreat.com
12:22
it’s going to be a wonderful three days
12:23
and i really hope you join us i also
12:25
have a video there waiting for you to
12:27
explain more about the program so you
12:29
can learn all about it
12:30
mh virtualretreat.com is the link i’ll
12:33
leave it here and it’s also in the
12:34
description below
12:36
thank you for watching
12:56
you
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
