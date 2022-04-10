7 Ways to Quit Dating Apps and Have Guys Approach You FOR REAL [Video]

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:00

one of the reasons that people use

0:01

dating apps is the perceived easiness of

0:04

being on a dating app as a way of

0:06

meeting people of course a lot of

0:07

people’s experience is that it’s not

0:09

that easy it gets complicated really

0:11

fast it takes a lot of effort and often

0:14

nothing real materializes out of it you

0:16

never actually end up on any dates or

0:19

you don’t meet anyone that you really

0:21

like it’s hard to get things off the

0:23

ground

0:24

so is there a way for real life meetings

0:29

to feel easy again now one would think

0:32

that the biggest thing we need on our

0:35

side if we want to start meeting people

0:38

in real life if we want to have

0:41

the ability to approach people to take

0:43

risks to create opportunity the number

0:46

one thing we would need is bravery now

0:49

it’s true

0:50

that having bravery

0:52

can help create opportunities because it

0:55

means getting outside our comfort zones

0:58

to actually make something happen if you

1:00

think about it attraction needs a moment

1:04

attraction doesn’t just happen unless

1:06

there’s a moment to support it and one

1:08

of the reasons why

1:10

we don’t create moments

1:12

with other people where attraction can

1:15

happen

1:16

is because we’re afraid or they’re

1:18

afraid we’re all afraid of rejection

1:21

we’re all afraid of embarrassment of

1:23

saying the wrong thing now while it may

1:26

be true that bravery is useful i believe

1:28

that there’s an even more subtle secret

1:32

to creating opportunities in real life

1:35

and that is to make other people brave

1:40

in the way that you behave so in this

1:43

video i’m going to give you seven things

1:45

that you can do

1:46

to make other people brave around you

1:50

because if your superpower

1:52

is in making other people brave in your

1:56

presence

1:57

you’re the one who will reap the rewards

2:00

of that number one

2:03

don’t create a friend fortress

2:06

this is where you and your friends get

2:08

in a kind of huddle

2:10

where you’re all facing inwards at each

2:13

other

2:14

and it’s really difficult for anyone to

2:17

come into

2:18

that little world and speak to any of

2:21

you so imagine you’re out with a friend

2:24

and that friend is here now if you’re

2:28

pointed at each other this doesn’t work

2:30

with no one here i can’t work like this

2:32

jameson

2:34

i need an actor

2:38

thank you you imagine this is the bar

2:41

here

2:41

and the two of us are pointed at the bar

2:44

like this in a kind of

2:46

v shape

2:48

no one can get in here and talk to

2:50

either of us

2:52

but

2:53

if we sort of position ourselves out a

2:56

little bit

2:57

and we’re just having a nice

2:58

conversation with each other but half of

3:01

our body half of our energy is pointed

3:03

at each other so monkey can be here

3:06

making a sort of interesting point you

3:08

know the thing about eggs

3:11

but at the same time half of our energy

3:14

is pointed out to the room there’s this

3:16

whole space that someone can come and

3:18

talk to us now without having to do this

3:22

where they have to peel us open banana

3:25

reference in order to speak to me a

3:28

monkey

3:31

who is drunk

3:32

number two the look

3:34

if we want someone to come and be brave

3:37

to speak to us

3:39

looking at them making actual eye

3:42

contact is essential and by the way the

3:45

first look

3:47

is just a moment where you register each

3:49

other it’s the second or the third look

3:51

where someone realizes you’re now

3:53

intentionally looking at them and you

3:56

could be doing something

3:58

perfectly

3:59

routine like drinking a coffee or

4:01

reading a book in a coffee shop but

4:03

every now and again you just look up

4:05

from your book

4:06

look around the room

4:08

look at them and then keep reading your

4:10

book or if you’re on a phone call you’re

4:11

talking talking talking having a nice

4:14

time you look at them you keep looking

4:16

down

4:16

and then you look up again at them and

4:18

keep talking it’s very subtle

4:20

but those little moments equal more

4:23

bravery on their part now that doesn’t

4:25

mean you have to look for a long amount

4:26

of time i had a woman the other day who

4:30

was i was on stage with and i said how

4:32

long do you think you should look for

4:34

and she if you were trying to make

4:35

someone else brave and she said hmm five

4:38

seconds

4:39

and then i got the whole audience to

4:41

count as i stared at someone for five

4:43

seconds watch

4:51

number three

4:52

you can make people braver if you get

4:54

closer to them physically how much space

4:57

is there how difficult would it be even

4:59

if

5:00

you were looking at them and they were

5:02

looking back thinking oh this person

5:04

likes me this person’s attracted to me i

5:06

should go over there how much space do

5:09

they have to close down

5:11

to come over and make a move think of it

5:13

this way if you want them to talk to you

5:16

first imagine that the part of it you’re

5:18

helping with is getting closer

5:21

and the part they’re doing is the

5:23

talking and as a general note by the way

5:26

move around the room a little bit even

5:28

if we’re just walking around grabbing a

5:30

drink going to the restroom just moving

5:34

we’re creating more opportunities for

5:37

things to happen we’re putting ourselves

5:38

in the flow in the traffic of the room

5:42

number four use

5:44

the favor

5:45

i’ve been saying this for years i’ll

5:47

wrap it up really quickly right here one

5:50

of the easiest ways to talk to someone

5:52

is simply to ask them a favor could you

5:54

hold my jacket for a second do you know

5:56

anywhere good to go after this could you

5:58

recommend me anything you’ve had here

5:59

before if you can ask someone a small

6:02

favor you’re giving them permission to

6:04

talk to you in that moment the nice

6:06

thing about the favor is that they don’t

6:08

necessarily see it as you hitting on

6:10

them

6:11

they just see it as an opportunity to be

6:13

gracious to be generous to be chivalrous

6:15

towards

6:17

you

6:17

and thus it makes them braver number

6:20

five use what i call to hit theory one

6:24

of the things that makes us nervous when

6:25

we want to talk to people

6:27

is we overthink how much we have to do

6:30

in the first moment we speak to them in

6:32

other words we think i have to go over

6:34

there i have to say something

6:35

interesting i have to maintain a

6:37

conversation and if it’s to go anywhere

6:39

at some point one of us has to ask for

6:41

the other ones numbers so that we can

6:43

continue this conversation after this

6:46

meeting now if you start to stack all of

6:48

those things that have to happen for

6:49

this to be a successful interaction

6:53

you’ll overwhelm yourself before you

6:55

even go over there

6:56

two-hit theory takes the opposite

6:59

approach you go and say something to

7:02

someone

7:03

with no intention of carrying on the

7:06

conversation in that moment you might

7:08

literally

7:09

look over and say that looks really good

7:11

what you got you know what you just

7:13

ordered looks delicious and they’re like

7:15

it’s blah blah and you say well i hope

7:17

you enjoy it or hey how’s it going

7:19

sometimes literally it’s just that

7:21

you you’re standing next to someone you

7:23

say hey how’s it going

7:25

and you don’t have any intention of

7:26

carrying it on you’ll be surprised how

7:28

brave you get

7:30

when you don’t have any intention of

7:31

continuing the conversation

7:33

that’s hit one the second hit is later

7:37

on in that social setting when that

7:39

person feels like they can talk to you

7:42

they can have another exchange because

7:44

you gave them permission earlier on

7:47

number six develop the mindset of a

7:49

restaurant owner

7:51

have you ever been in a restaurant

7:53

and noticed that there is

7:55

some man or woman who’s walking around

7:57

and

7:58

checking in with people saying hey how

8:00

are you are you enjoying your meal how

8:02

is everything and then you lay to learn

8:04

that that person is the owner

8:07

now the fact that people didn’t

8:09

necessarily know that they were the

8:10

owner when he or she came over to greet

8:13

them doesn’t really matter all the

8:15

customers really knew was that someone

8:17

is coming over and being warm and asking

8:19

me if i’m having a nice time if i’m

8:21

enjoying my food it’s the warmth it’s

8:23

the confidence that makes us engage with

8:27

that person now i like to think of

8:29

having a restaurant owner mentality in

8:32

life in general i was asked recently

8:35

what would you do if

8:37

you were

8:38

on a hike walking one way and someone

8:42

you were attracted to was walking the

8:43

other way how would you strike up a

8:45

conversation with that person

8:48

well

8:48

one way to do that is literally have the

8:50

restaurant owner mindset when it comes

8:52

to the hike this is my hike i own the

8:55

hike

8:56

so when you’re walking past that person

8:58

hey are you having a nice hike are you

8:59

having a good like how’s your hike today

9:02

you literally apply that same mindset

9:05

now this leads us

9:07

to my last point what we say is not

9:10

nearly as important

9:13

as the fact that we’re saying something

9:16

because when we say something to someone

9:20

we are

9:21

creating a moment where attraction can

9:23

happen attraction cannot happen without

9:25

a moment but also at its core

9:28

saying something is really just giving

9:30

someone permission it’s not about being

9:32

the wittiest person in the room it’s not

9:33

about saying the cleverest thing or the

9:35

most seductive thing and it certainly

9:38

isn’t about saying the most original

9:40

thing on dating apps there are all sorts

9:42

of

9:43

prompts and witty ways to draw out uh

9:48

a

9:49

novel initial exchange in real life we

9:52

don’t actually need all of that what we

9:55

need

9:56

is the opportunity

9:59

to actually connect for a moment

10:01

for a moment to occur that could lead

10:05

to attraction those moments will never

10:07

occur

10:08

if we’re trying to make those moments

10:10

perfect

10:11

but if instead of trying to be perfect

10:14

all we do is work on giving people

10:16

permission on making them brave

10:19

we will be creating those moments all

10:21

the time talk to most couples who have

10:23

been together a long time and ask them

10:25

what’s the first line you ever said to

10:27

each other they won’t remember

10:30

because the line wasn’t important

10:32

but the permission

10:34

that led to everything else

10:36

was everything now look the things i’m

10:39

talking about in this video feel small

10:42

but why is it they feel so hard to

10:44

implement in our lives

10:46

it’s because what might represent an

10:49

inch

10:50

of difference in our body language or in

10:52

our smile or in the things we say feels

10:55

like moving a mountain

10:58

internally what i want to do

11:01

with you if you’ll let me

11:04

is show you

11:05

how to change the inner wiring that you

11:08

have

11:09

so that those small things on the

11:11

outside you start to do naturally

11:14

because i know if you start to do those

11:16

things your life is gonna change

11:18

no

11:19

question it is inevitable your life will

11:22

change

11:24

but it’s hard sometimes to do even the

11:26

small things

11:27

when we’re still working on old software

11:30

now in march i have my virtual retreat

11:32

coming up from the 18th to the 20th

11:35

and that is where we update the software

11:37

in you once and for all so that you can

11:41

finally take advantage of everything

11:43

that is available to you in your life

11:46

and realize your potential

11:48

because once you figure out how to

11:50

control your confidence how you see

11:52

yourself your relationship with yourself

11:54

your associations on the inside

11:58

the changes on the outside become

11:59

natural

12:01

if you’ve taken any of my programs or

12:02

watched any of my videos and you found

12:04

it hard

12:06

to make the changes on the outside

12:08

it’s because the inside isn’t

12:11

cooperating

12:13

what we’re going to do over three days

12:14

is bring those things into alignment to

12:17

learn more go to mhvirtualretreat.com

12:22

it’s going to be a wonderful three days

12:23

and i really hope you join us i also

12:25

have a video there waiting for you to

12:27

explain more about the program so you

12:29

can learn all about it

12:30

mh virtualretreat.com is the link i’ll

12:33

leave it here and it’s also in the

12:34

description below

12:36

thank you for watching

12:56

you

—

