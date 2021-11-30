7 Ways To Strengthen Your Spiritual Wellness

The spiritual element of wellness can be the most personal piece of the puzzle when trying to place all eight dimensions of wellness together. More often than not, people like to live a life with meaning and purpose. When these goals are met, it puts harmony in one’s life, and the others they surround themselves with.

We know we have spiritual wellness when we can find meaning, peace and joy in our everyday lives, no matter what goes on around us. The more we cultivate a spiritual perspective, the better we feel inside.

What Is Spiritual Wellness?

Spiritual wellness encompasses your sense of connection to something larger than yourself, values, meaning, ethics, or faith. When we are spiritually well, we feel in tune with our inner self as well as our shared humanity.

The pursuit of spiritual wellness is different for each person but generally includes the search for truth, meaning, and connection with your innermost self. The way you look at life and death, how you make sense of positive and negative life events, and your relationship with yourself are also influential to this domain of wellness.

Many people use the terms religious and spiritual interchangeably, but studies show that they affect our wellness in markedly different ways. Religion provides a set of rules and beliefs that help regulate behaviour and health habits, while spirituality provides methods for managing your emotions and how you feel.

Why Is Spiritual Wellness Important?

Spiritual wellness not only allows you to seek meaning and purpose in human existence, but it also allows you to appreciate your life experiences for what they are. When you find meaning in your life experiences, you will be able to develop a harmony with your inner self and the outside world. In simpler terms, it grants you balance.

Spiritual wellness includes;

Having a relationship with yourself, your heart, and your soul.

Having a relationship with people around you and, and relating to your environment and culture.

Experiencing life according to your life purpose and values.

Committing to your life purpose, values, and faith.

Studies show that spiritual wellness is beneficial to mental health, physical health and may even add years to your life.

7 Ways To Strengthen Your Spiritual Wellness

Here are some effective ways to improve your spiritual wellness:

1 — Make your spirituality personal

Bring spirituality into your daily life with personal practices that feel authentic to you and embrace your connection to all of humanity. Explore new ideas that give you a sense of meaning, contemplative practices that help you feel connected to your innermost self, and experiences that help you feel connected to the planet and humankind. Ask questions and practice keeping an open heart and mind.

2 — Explore your spiritual core

By exploring your spiritual core, you are simply asking yourself questions about the person you are and your meaning. Ask yourself: Who am I? What is my purpose? What do I value most? These questions will lead you down a road where you will think more in-depth about yourself and allow you to notice things about yourself that will help you achieve fulfillment.

3 — Connect with a spiritual community

Find a group of like-minded people to connect with and deepen your spiritual wellness. A spiritual community can be any group of people who are generally open-minded and interested in concepts like finding meaning, practicing compassion, and pursuing personal exploration.

You can build a spiritual community starting right where you are. Identify people or community groups that help you feel safe exploring your spiritual side. Let the relationships build organically. Where it feels accessible, turn the conversation to deeper topics like finding meaning in life, cultivating intimacy, or pursuing your dreams.

4 — Have a global perspective

Changing your perspective can change your life, so take a global view every now and then to get out of your own head.

To have a global perspective, you are open to learning more about the world. Watch a nature documentary, read the biography of a world leader, or study the history of another country. Have fun while you learn by watching movies from other countries or listening to world music. Local cultural centers as well as study abroad are also great opportunities to broaden your perspective.

5 — Make yoga part of your lifestyle

Yoga is a physical technique that can help improve your spiritual wellness by reducing emotional and physical strains on your mind and body. Yoga is taught at all different levels and can help lower stress, boost the immune system, and lower blood pressure as well as reduce anxiety, depression, fatigue, and insomnia.

6 — Think positively with a growth mindset

Once you start viewing things in your life in a positive manner, you will find yourself thinking differently and refocusing your mind to a happy, healthy place. When you eliminate negativity and re-frame how you think of certain things and situations, you’ll notice yourself being more relaxed.

7 — Cultivate meaning and purpose

Meaning is the sense of being connected to something larger than yourself, perhaps a community, a worldview, or a cause. When we have meaning in our lives, we have a senes of knowing our purpose for being.

Making meaning of our experiences and existence is part of our life journey and spiritual wellness. The questions of who you are, what you value and believe, and who you want to become contribute to your sense of meaning in life. With more self-understanding of these questions, the journey of meaning-making moves to how you live with authenticity and integrity.

Spiritual wellness is a part of balancing your life. When you take the time to care for your spiritual health as part of a holistic wellness approach, you can reach the promotion, delegate responsibilities, be an inclusive leader, and set up goals aligned with your new role with more ease. And you can live a meaningful life connected to your core values, beliefs, and morals.

