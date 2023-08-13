7 Words to Build Your Self-Confidence in Your Relationship

Doug is the CEO of a midsize company valued at approximately 75 million dollars.

He has a lot of responsibility at work and answers to many people, including, most of all, his board.

It’s a high-pressure gig and one that he thrives on with great success. He experiences confidence and inner authority at work.

But, and you may know where this is going, at home, that confidence and authority is in limited supply.

His wife is very unimpressed with his success. And Doug feels unappreciated for all that he does.

Do you feel unappreciated by your wife or partner?

If so, maybe you share the same condition as Doug.

In a nutshell, he struggled with a condition that can be diagnosed with seven words. A condition reflected in something Doug asked me.

“How come I can be so solid at work and so unstable in myself at home?” Doug asked.

“Different set of competencies,” I said.

“OK,” he said. “Say more.”

“At work, you know what you need to do. You trained for years. You went to college and got an MBA. You’ve worked in your field for 20 years.”

He nodded his head in agreement.

“What are your credentials when it comes to relationship?” I asked him.

“Where’d you go to school? Where’d you train?”

He looked at me, eyes wide open. “Oh shit,” he said. “I see where you’re going with this.”

Were you educated on how to do relationship well?

Like Doug, chances are you were not. And so it’s possible that you have the same condition as Doug.

At work, while valuing other team members’ opinions, he also had clear thoughts and insights of his own.

If a business redirection plan came to him, he could assess it and know where he stood.

But at home, he let his wife take the reins on everything – the kids, the house, and the relationship.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

He didn’t have much insight or perspective. He was a bit M.I.A.

As a result, when it came to values and beliefs around relationship, his wife held most of the cards.

Do you give your wife the power in your relationship?

In order to see if this was true, I gave Doug this 7-word question.

Is my she-esteem greater than my self-esteem?

Ask yourself. Is it true? Maybe you don’t even know what that means.

Do you feel like your wife or partner holds most of the cards in your relationship?

Instead of struggling, I invite you to attain a clear understanding of the man you want to be in relationship.

Check out the video below to discover how those seven words can enhance your confidence and authority in your relationship.

—

Previously Published on stuartmotola.com

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

iStock image