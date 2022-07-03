8 Amazing Benefits of Telephone Counseling

The article is developed in partnership with BetterHelp.

As an alternative to seeing a psychologist face-to-face, it can be an excellent option. Here are a few benefits you may not have previously considered:

Telephone counseling has the following eight advantages:

1. It’s a lot easier to use

Phone therapy has the inherent advantage of being easier to access than face-to-face sessions.

You could talk to your therapist over the phone from the comfort of your own home, no matter where in the world. Alternatively, you might stay in your office late at night and use the counseling services offered there. Regardless of where you are in the world, you may arrange your counseling to fit in with your schedule.

2. Confidential and protected

Face-to-face sessions are less private than phone sessions.

You can avoid running into your counselor at the grocery store if you choose a therapist who lives in a different part of town.

The idea of having to look someone in the eye when they’re talking about something can be terrifying for some people. In situations like this, a phone counseling session may be the best option because it doesn’t necessitate seeing or being seen by your therapist.

Even if the concerns you desire to address are of a sensitive nature, the seclusion and privacy of over the phone therapy for anxiety can be comforting.

3. Reasonable costs

When you book many sessions with a therapist through a virtual therapy network, you may be able to negotiate a lower monthly fee. It is possible, however, that fees will eventually rise even though the corporation promises more therapist access at reduced weekly or monthly rates.

4. Easier for patients with mobility issues

If you are unable to visit a therapist in person, consider using a telephone counseling service. It can be tough to locate a therapist who is easily accessible, or you may be unable to leave the house for any other reason whatsoever.

With phone therapy, you can avoid all of these accessibility concerns because you can talk to a therapist from the privacy of your own home.

5. Less intimidating for patients with anxiety

Seeing a therapist can be terrifying for people who suffer from anxiety. It’s far easier to talk to a therapist over the phone, in the comfort of your own home.

6. It saves time and money on travel

A needless commute is something no one enjoys. You can save a lot of time and money by having your therapy appointment over the phone. You don’t have to waste time searching for a therapy room, deal with poor weather, or get lost in traffic when you use a telephone therapy session instead.

7. You’re in control

You have full control over your surroundings when receiving treatment over the phone. Counseling sessions can take place in your living room, in your yard, or even while you’re out on a stroll in the park.

All of these can help to create a more conducive environment for you to fully commit to therapy.

8. It’s an excellent alternative

If a last-minute incident prevents you from attending a face-to-face therapy session, phone counseling is an excellent alternative.

There are times when an in-person visit is out of the question, such as when your car breaks down or you’re stuck at home, and having the option of having your therapy session via phone can be a lifesaver.

Consider the following:

While phone therapy has many advantages, there are a few things to keep in mind.

Privacy protection

When using a phone, or any other technological equipment, keep in mind that your privacy may be jeopardized in some way. Make sure your gadget is up to date and that any appropriate security systems are in place.

It may not be appropriate for all patients

Telephone therapy is not recommended if you are suffering from major psychiatric issues, such as trauma or suicidal thoughts, and if you believe you may need assistance in the event of a crisis.

The best thing to do in this situation is to find a local mental health professional who can work with your doctor and provide you with a high degree of personal support.

