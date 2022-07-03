Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / 8 Amazing Benefits of Telephone Counseling

8 Amazing Benefits of Telephone Counseling

Have you ever considered phone counseling?

by Leave a Comment

 

The article is developed in partnership with BetterHelp.

As an alternative to seeing a psychologist face-to-face, it can be an excellent option. Here are a few benefits you may not have previously considered:

Telephone counseling has the following eight advantages:

1. It’s a lot easier to use

Phone therapy has the inherent advantage of being easier to access than face-to-face sessions.

You could talk to your therapist over the phone from the comfort of your own home, no matter where in the world. Alternatively, you might stay in your office late at night and use the counseling services offered there. Regardless of where you are in the world, you may arrange your counseling to fit in with your schedule.

2. Confidential and protected

Face-to-face sessions are less private than phone sessions.

You can avoid running into your counselor at the grocery store if you choose a therapist who lives in a different part of town.

The idea of having to look someone in the eye when they’re talking about something can be terrifying for some people. In situations like this, a phone counseling session may be the best option because it doesn’t necessitate seeing or being seen by your therapist.

Even if the concerns you desire to address are of a sensitive nature, the seclusion and privacy of over the phone therapy for anxiety can be comforting.

3. Reasonable costs

When you book many sessions with a therapist through a virtual therapy network, you may be able to negotiate a lower monthly fee. It is possible, however, that fees will eventually rise even though the corporation promises more therapist access at reduced weekly or monthly rates.

4. Easier for patients with mobility issues

If you are unable to visit a therapist in person, consider using a telephone counseling service.  It can be tough to locate a therapist who is easily accessible, or you may be unable to leave the house for any other reason whatsoever.

With phone therapy, you can avoid all of these accessibility concerns because you can talk to a therapist from the privacy of your own home.

5. Less intimidating for patients with anxiety

Seeing a therapist can be terrifying for people who suffer from anxiety. It’s far easier to talk to a therapist over the phone, in the comfort of your own home.

6. It saves time and money on travel

A needless commute is something no one enjoys. You can save a lot of time and money by having your therapy appointment over the phone.  You don’t have to waste time searching for a therapy room, deal with poor weather, or get lost in traffic when you use a telephone therapy session instead.

7. You’re in control

You have full control over your surroundings when receiving treatment over the phone. Counseling sessions can take place in your living room, in your yard, or even while you’re out on a stroll in the park.

All of these can help to create a more conducive environment for you to fully commit to therapy.

8. It’s an excellent alternative

If a last-minute incident prevents you from attending a face-to-face therapy session, phone counseling is an excellent alternative.

There are times when an in-person visit is out of the question, such as when your car breaks down or you’re stuck at home, and having the option of having your therapy session via phone can be a lifesaver.

Consider the following:

While phone therapy has many advantages, there are a few things to keep in mind.

Privacy protection

When using a phone, or any other technological equipment, keep in mind that your privacy may be jeopardized in some way. Make sure your gadget is up to date and that any appropriate security systems are in place.

It may not be appropriate for all patients

Telephone therapy is not recommended if you are suffering from major psychiatric issues, such as trauma or suicidal thoughts, and if you believe you may need assistance in the event of a crisis.

The best thing to do in this situation is to find a local mental health professional who can work with your doctor and provide you with a high degree of personal support.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock

About Marie Miguel

In this column, you will find articles on the therapeutic process, overcoming mental illness stigma, achieving wellness through a healthy lifestyle and much more. BetterHelp shares these crucial pieces of information with you here at The Good Men Project because they believe in your ability to have the best mental health that you can achieve. What better way to get to your goal than by reading about common issues that other people are facing? The number one reason that BetterHelp has been successful is due to people like you who want to learn more about how to get and stay mentally healthy. Read the stories here and take away the knowledge that wellness and healing are possible.

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world’s largest e-counseling platform. The American Psychological Association, ABC, The Wall Street Journal and The Atlantic have recognized BetterHelp for excellence in the field. Their unrelenting goal is to make counseling accessible, affordable, and convenient. Life is full of unexpected challenges, and the counselors at BetterHelp are fully aware of this. That’s why they want to provide the best support and guidance they can to their clients. They are passionate about their roles and demonstrate this in the unconditional support they have for their clients. The remarkably skilled therapists and counselors at BetterHelp have completed an astounding 27,559,459 sessions, helping clients with a variety of mental health issues ranging from depression to Borderline Personality Disorder. These dedicated mental health professionals want to provide excellent therapeutic care to anyone who is searching for it. They believe that anyone can get help, anytime, anywhere.

Official Website
Twitter
Facebook

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x