8 Brutal Love Warnings Your Manifestation Coach Won’t Give You Early

I’ve always loved knowing before jumping into relationships.

Thus, I am a fan of being an open book on dates. But that isn’t enough.

You can never be 100% ready for what you want. All you can only do the right thing for yourself.

I’m still learning how to show others how to love me.

Thus, these tweets of V A L E N C I A have stuck with me.

#1. Not every student has intentions of learning.

“There’s no guarantee that people will do for you as much as you do for them. That’s because people don’t mirror what you do, they mirror what they know. They mirror themselves. When you want something, you have to tell them and then stick by that.”

I’ve always been one to suggest you teach people how to treat you. But like much of life there is an exception to every advice. Your values, boundaries, or the way you treat yourself will mean nothing to some people.

#2. All love isn’t intimate.

“As much as we love to tell each other to heal in solitude and not enter any connection before you’re done, it’s not what’s the most healthy. You need community to heal and grow, you need love and feedback. Learn to balance solitude and being with others. Don’t harm anyone.”

“And if someone says “Heal alone”, no need to angrily say “We need to heal together!” At times, it takes a while for the message to reach everyone. In the last 30 years, self-help and doing everything individually has been so pushed, people think they’re on their own.”

I know most sayings make you feel that being single means missing a half of your soul. But, your community matters. Give time to platonic relationships.

#3. Current pain leads to later peace.

“Don’t let fear of feeling sad or heartbroken get in the way of you making important decisions. Make decisions now based on how much peace you’ll gain down the line, even if it hurts first.”

I love this point. It gives hope of joy when you feel there isn’t or won’t be any.

#4. True manifestation of the new you happens when your personality aligns. Otherwise you’re faking the growth.

“A tough exterior can often hide a lot of fears, insecurities and doubts. That sucks because the tougher you try to appear, the less people can truly relate to what’s really going on the inside of you. The less they can assist you.”

“I’m not saying tell your business to everyone, but stop masking so much. Stop being so standoffish when deep down you need help. Wearing that mask only pushes people away and delays your healing, your growth.”

Faking change isn’t improving. It’s not hard to lie to one’s self. But it is difficult to face others when you can’t be honest with yourself. Connections dry up fast when don’t grow.

Everything depression, loneliness, burnout pushes you deeper into an emotional hole. Don’t toughen up. Be vulnerable within reason to have the world open in response to you.

#5. Pulling good from the universe is sometimes internal.

“You’ve suffered enough, now is time to live a life that really brings you joy. Don’t turn your back on what’s pure, gentle and loving within you. Abandoning the best parts of you because of what people have done to you isn’t worth it.”

Material stuff is incredible. But what you want and need don’t always match. So, you get plenty of opportunities to uplift your mindset in preparation for material gains or a change in fortune.

#6. It’s attractive to see joy in others. But their happiness isn’t always true. People can wear masks. Protect your real joy.

“I really want you to understand that: no one who’s joyful and thriving in their own life will try to disturb the peace of others. They won’t do it with their words and they won’t do it with their actions, their mind is not on the opposite of joy.”

I’m attracted to people who burst with extroverted energy. I’m an introvert who loves loud extroverts. It took me a while to realize all happy people aren’t truly filled with glee.

#7. Manifestation doesn’t bring you one solid fix. It’s the bits and pieces that make you whole.

“Your purpose is being alive and doing what brings you the most joy. It doesn’t have to be related to what you do for money.”

The saddest part is you don’t realize this. Or live this truth until you have money, maturity, or a fragment of financial security. Sigh.

#8. The universe bring things to you through humans. You can’t expect to hurt others and somehow raise your vibrations.

“It’s your lack of self-esteem and insecurities that make you say mean things to people in hope that they’ll dim their light and devalue themselves. Whether you do it low key or blatantly, it starts with your own feelings about you.”

In some ways, the universe is like an algorithm lol.

Quote Credits: V A L E N C I A

