8 Brutally Honest Marriage Truths I Learned From My Therapist

You haven’t lived until you’ve sat on a stranger’s sofa with a box of tissues at your side and sobbed your heart out while he grins at you with gentle eyes and offers no criticism or judgment.

Due to my own codependency difficulties and the crushing weight of my husband’s opiate addiction, I was led by serendipity to a retired therapist who lives within walking distance of my home.

I was in severe need of assistance, and to this day I can’t believe how lucky I was to discover a therapist who was a great fit for me and my problems.

He and his wife had a couples counseling practice in addition to his long career in the field of addiction recovery. This man has counseled hundreds, if not thousands, of couples over the course of his career, and he has never been bashful in sharing his own experiences with me, whether good or terrible.

When I got married at a very early age, I had a hard time distinguishing between my “wifely duties” and my own responsibilities, so I looked for some advice. I was able to weep, shout, and otherwise release my emotions in a safe environment, and I always walked away from our sessions with some new insight or aha! moment that changed my life.

Here are eight of my therapist’s most brutally honest teachings about love:

1. Love Requires Giving And Receiving

A casual listener could roll their eyes at such a claim. If I understand this correctly, love is unconditional. Love isn’t competitive, isn’t resentful, and doesn’t demand repayment. However, the very essence of love requires two people to prioritize each other’s well-being over their own.

If you’re in a relationship where you give till you’re exhausted but never feel appreciated, loved, or even thought about, then something is wrong. A marriage’s should be mutual, despite the fact that the scales aren’t always going to be balanced. It’s such a simple idea, but thinking about what I’m providing against what I’m getting has helped me see things more clearly.

2. “This Is An Abusive Relationship.”

That was the one statement that shook my world to its foundation. For nearly five years, I was married to an abusive partner and had no knowledge. He never struck me, yelled at me, or called me names, but the abuse was always there, concealed by my justifications and explanations for his actions. A third party’s dispassionate view may often help you recognize the obvious while you’re blind to it.

3. You Can’t Be The Supporter And The Enforcer At The Same Time

Not only does this apply to my marriage and motherhood, but also to my husband’s addiction and my tendency to enable him. Establishing and maintaining limits and restrictions is difficult (particularly for someone like me who wants to unconditionally love and support everyone in their lives), but necessary. And no, you can’t serve as both an enforcer and a support system at the same time.

4. Not All Relationships Are Meant To Last

A painful fact that goes beyond all “until death do us part” vows. My therapist keeps a Rolodex full of personal and professional instances of relationships that were toxic and needed to stop.

There are certain relationships that are harmful and toxic, and there comes a moment when there is no more growth to be had in that connection. That doesn’t mean the relationship was a bust, though; at least we came out of it having learnt something.

5. Sexual Attraction Isn’t Everything

There are other factors than sexual attraction. Just because I’ve always had a thing for broken guys with issues doesn’t mean I’m destined to end up with them; rather, it suggests that I’m not quite as well-balanced as I thought. Sadness overcame me when my therapist revealed that his healthiest relationship is the one that had very little “spark” to begin with.

What’s the point of being in a relationship if there’s no passion, no sparks flying? However, a “spark” isn’t always a green light from a more experienced viewpoint. In many situations, it should serve as a warning sign. I’m going to have to question myself if I’m actually attracted to a man before I give him access to my private parts in the future.

6. You Can’t Love Anyone Else Unless You Love Yourself First

Specifically, she said, “Have you realized that you truly can’t love somebody unless you love yourself first?” Like self-love was a checkpoint on the road to sanity that I’d have to reach before I could be truly happy.

Because that’s such a cliche and I knew everyone would understand it, of course I agreed. For me, it took around six months of deliberate self-love practice to really comprehend the profundity of that phrase.

It wasn’t until I developed a kinder, gentler perspective toward myself that I saw how much other people wanted to be loved. There is a love that transcends romantic love, contractual love, harsh love, and “I love you but I don’t like you” love; a love that is so warm and gentle that it can only be comprehended by direct experience.

7. “He Might Not Be Capable Of Loving You.”

My therapist once questioned, “Is he capable of loving you?” Many times I’d found myself wondering this as I considered his troubled history, his aggressive habits, and the illness that causes him to be so egocentric and manipulative. Perhaps he loves me as well as he knows how, but is it good enough? As I pondered this in the quietness, I realized the solution was something I had always known. Rather of constantly asking our significant others, “Do you love me?” we should probably be asking ourselves if they are capable of loving us in the manner that we define love.

He is not a horrible person just because he has a different take on love than you do, or because he has built up defenses that keep him from feeling genuine affection. It’s nothing personal, but I can’t help you since it’s not my issue.

8. To Be Healthy Is The Greatest Gift You Can Give Your Loved Ones

My therapist does not base wellness on a patient’s body mass index or recommend any certain diet. Instead, being healthy means keeping your head clear, setting firm limits, and taking a step back to look at things. From this perspective, when we are well, we can give our best to our loved ones, including our spouses and our children.

