8 Countries With the Best Paternity Leave in 2020

Despite being the one of the richest countries, the US does not offer any paternity leave.

The best paternity leave is offered by Nordic countries as well other countries like Estonia.

If you are thinking of starting a family and are open to relocation, these countries certainly offer more support than the U.S. in those crucial days of new parenting.

Finland Paternity leave

In an effort to promote equal parenting and well being for both the parents, the Finland government has resolved to provide same paternity leave to fathers as mothers.

Both Fathers and mothers are entitled to receive 6.6 months’ leave (164 days under Finland’s six-day-week benefit system) and pregnant women would get an additional month’s allowance.

Prime minister Sanna Marin has been honest in saying that offering equal paternity leave has not been a complete success as few fathers leverage these leaves to spend time with the newborn.

Denmark Paternity leave

New dads are entitled to at least eight weeks paid leave under a new labor agreement reached in Denmark.

A deeper study also uncovered that despite being able to offer generous parental leave, there is widening gender pay gap existing generally related to being parents.

New mothers have an average 30 percent lower salary in comparison to new fathers.

Belgium Paternity Leave

Fathers are only entitled for 10 days paternity leave, seven of which are paid at 82% of the salary within the first four months of the birth.

Mothers are entitled to 15 weeks maternity leave receiving benefits equivalent to 82% of full salary for the first 30 days and 75% for the remainder. There is also six weeks of prenatal leave, five of which are optional and can be taken after your baby’s birth,

The week preceding delivery is a mandatory period of time off.

However, parents in Belgium are entitled to a birth allowance which can be claimed after 24 weeks of pregnancy and up to five years after the birth of the child.

Sweden Paternity Leave

Sweden has one of the most prolific reasons to be a family-friendly or a child-friendly country. It offers 480 days of paid parental leave when a child is born or adopted.

In an effort to achieve gender equality, each Swedish parent is given 240 of the 480 days of paid parental leave. Each parent has 90 days reserved exclusively for him or her.

Today, men in Sweden take nearly 30 per cent of all paid parental leave.

Iceland Paternity leave

The current parental leave is 10 months in total split equally among father and mother. In other words, four months maternity leave + four months paternity leave + 2 months can be split as per preference.

The government is working towards making the 10 months period into 12 month parental leave by 2021.

Serbia Paternity Leave

Fathers are entitled to just seven days of paternity leave. For mothers, the maternity leave is up to 365 days for first two children and two years for the third and the fourth child.

Women cannot be terminated during maternity and are entitled to pay equal to the average salary they received during the twelve months leading up to when they started their leave

If the woman has a fixed-term employment contract, that term is automatically extended to the end of her leave.

Norway Paternity Leave

Parents receive a total of 12 months leave for parenting.

In addition to the first 12 months, each of the parents is entitled to one year of leave for each birth. This leave must be taken directly after the first year.

Other people who care for the child may also be entitled to leave.

Adoptive parents and foster parents have equal rights to leave, from the date on which the care of the child was transferred.

Estonia Paternity Leave

Fathers can take paternity leave for 30 calendar days which can be used starting 30 calendar days prior to the estimated due date assigned. The employer has the right to refuse to grant paternity leave in the form of a shorter period than seven calendar days.

Mothers in Estonia are given 140 days of fully paid pregnancy leave.

Hungary Paternity Leave

Hungary has entitled 24 weeks of maternity leave for mothers which is paid if the mother has an employment record of at least a year within the two years prior to the child’s birth.

For fathers, there is a Paternity leave covering five days. It is paid if the father has an employment record of at least a year within the two years prior to the child’s birth.

Hungary also offers a parental leave covering the first three years of a child’s life. It is paid through an accompanying parental benefit and the amount received.

the U.S. is the only country among 41 nations that does not mandate any paid leave for new parents, according to data compiled by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and current as of April 2018.

