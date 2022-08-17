8 Deep Questions to Improve the Quality of Your Life

How do you measure your life? Questions are the best way to determine which trajectory to take, what to focus on, actions to take and even what to learn to build a good life.

Reflective and thought-provoking questions can set you up for a much better life. Lee L. Jampolsky explains it beautifully, “At least three times every day take a moment and ask yourself what is really important. Have the wisdom and the courage to build your life around your answer.”

You can gain practical life wisdom by learning to ask better questions.

Deep and meaningful questions can help you learn more about yourself, prompt you to examine your habits, routines and actions. They can help you to take responsibility for the direction of your life.

Am I learning from past events?

Your past has more clues to a better future than we can ever imagine. We can gain a lot of wisdom and understand ourselves better by learning from our past behaviours.

The best way to face the reality of life, learn from it and do better every day is to learn from your successes and setbacks. Do more of what’s working, and less of doesn’t guarantee better outcomes.

Are my current beliefs, perspectives or mental models serving me or sabotaging my efforts?

Your personal reality determines your choices and decisions. Question your assumptions and worldviews to improve how and what to think.

Are they objective, rational and without bias? Our conventional beliefs from our past play a key role in the choices we make. Question almost everything you believe to be the only truth. There could be blindspots you are missing.

Do I have a fixed or growth mindset about life and living it?

People with a growth mentality are more likely to change or improve their thinking and embrace lifelong learning. If you find good evidence that disproves your present beliefs, give yourself permission to change your mind.

What hard things am I avoiding?

A successful life is not Linear. There will be obstacles. But as Ryan Holiday said, the obstacle is the way. Many better outcomes start as a huge hurdle. Sometimes the best opportunities are hidden in the biggest stumbling blocks. Marcus Aurelius said, “The impediment to action advances action.”

Will my future self be proud of how I am spending my time now?

Success in any endeavour is a time distribution game. How you spend your time is how you spend your life.

If you want a different outcome, change what you do daily. How much of your time is spent in reaction mode. Everything productive happens when you become proactive with your time.

However you are spending your time, ask yourself: is it worth it?

Your inputs determine your outcomes. If your time investment plan is not working or serving a bigger purpose, redesign your schedule.

What you do daily is either bring out the best in you or the worst in you. Does your expectation, goal, benefits, impending outcomes justify your present inputs? What gets your attention is how you are spending your life.

Annie Dillard was right, “How we spend our days is, of course, how we spend our lives. What we do with this hour, and that one, is what we are doing. A schedule defends from chaos and whim. It is a net for catching days.”

Defend your time like your life depends on it because it does. Measure your rituals, routines, actions and behaviours and make sure they continue to serve your interests.

Who am I outside what I do for a living?

How do you that your perception of yourself is not an illusion? Who do you think you are? The irony of life is that we know so little about ourselves.

“I think, therefore I am”, René Descartes said. This is a deeply personal question that requires reflection. It can help you find what makes you come alive and what brings out the worst in you.

What is the most practical wisdom for building a meaningful life, and where can I find it?

There are a lot of books out there; the ability to narrow down the best books for life will save you a lot of time. Challenge your perspective and perceptions. Don’t ignore wisdom because you disagree with the ideas.

John Simone once said, “The key to wisdom is knowing all the right questions.” Use reflective and thought-provoking questions to guide your actions and decisions in life. Be intentional about your life this year.

Reflecting on how far you’ve come and what it takes to get to the next chapter of your life can help you make informed choices. It’s a better way to set yourself up for a fulfilling, productive and happier year.

This post was previously published on Thomas Oppong’s blog.

Photo credit: iStock