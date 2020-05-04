8 Financial Bloggers Share Their Top Money Regrets

If you are reading a lot about personal finances and money, you probably of come across a few financial bloggers. Me being one of them!

Many have started their personal finance blogs to share their stories, connect with others, or turn it into a nice side hustle business.

Regardless, many of the financial bloggers out there have unique backgrounds, interests, and reasons for their pursuit of improving their financial health.

Yet, I was curious to what some of their top money regrets might be. Whether it is something with savings, budgeting, debt, investing, or even career wise that may have affected their salary.

Financial Bloggers Share Their Top Money Regrets

In the below article, a few financial bloggers (including me at the end!) share what their top money regrets are and why they chose that as something they look back on.

My top money regret is not getting started sooner. This has been a regret in various stages in the past, and I’m sure will continue into the future.

For example, I regret not investing more money into my 401k as a young employee just out of college. I graduated in 2006, and while I put in enough money to get the company match plus a little extra, I made a good salary and could have contributed more than that to max it out or at least get close.

Imagine what maxing out a 401k in the 2007-2009 timeframe could have done for my portfolio 10 years later!

Similarly, I got interested in real estate in 2013 and bought my first rental property. While I’ve had a great run, acquiring several properties that have appreciated handsomely over the last several years, I regret not starting sooner.

If I had started buying rental properties in 2008 or 2009, I could have at least doubled the size of my portfolio and increased my passive cash flow.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

All that said, I don’t like to dwell too much on regrets. I’m glad I have the opportunity to contribute to my 401k now, and I’m glad I got into real estate and accumulated a small portfolio of properties.

Both have added to my net worth and financial security. I like to live by the old Chinese proverb says, ” the best time to plant an oak tree is 20 years ago, but the second best time is now”. It’s never too late to start, even if you regret not starting sooner.

My top money regret is simply not tracking my savings and expenses earlier. I started to do it in 2015 but until then I was just kind of winging it.

That worked to a point but I didn’t start seeing impressive growth in my portfolio until after I started tracking expenses monthly.

Psst…Make sure to track your spending and net worth with something like Personal Capital. It’s free to use, you can sign up here

.

The problem with just winging it is that you really have no idea what’s going on with your money. You think you’re on the right track but you don’t realize how much better things could be if you made some small changes.

One of the first things I noticed when I started tracking my expenses was how much money I was spending on stuff that didn’t matter. It was an eye opening realization and ever since then I’ve focused my money into areas that bring me long term happiness and value.

I stopped buying things that I got 0 value out of because that value is better spent on my future via savings. I’ve improved my savings rate immensely due to this change.

I still don’t follow a budget but I can look at my monthly expense reports and see if I’m spending money in the right places. It’s too bad I started to do this so late but better late than never! In the end, I don’t dwell too much on past mistakes since those are the things we learn from.

I’m sure I’m doing something today that I will realize is silly in two years and make some changes to improve my financial status. It’s important to not hold money on too high a pedestal and still enjoy life while you save for the future and I work every day to walk that fine balance between the two. I think I’m in a good spot now and have improved a lot in the past few years but I’m still learning new stuff every day!