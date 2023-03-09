8 March, The Only Day When Women Receive Flowers

Do yourself a favor and don’t ask ChatGPT why your man doesn’t buy you more flowers. And also don’t stay with his phone in your hand quietly whispering ‘’flowers, flowers’’, just to appear on his web pages ads with flowers.

You are better than this.

The rut of this problem stays in the fact that we, as women, tend to instruct our men how to love us. Every single action is analyzed by us and criticized if we don’t like it. We take the place of a mother, and we leave the role of a wife far behind us.

Instead of focusing on the love, we are focusing on how to coordinate and correct the love that we are receiving from our men.

And this caused chaos.

…

I’ve recently read a statistic about the purchases that are made in this month, March, and I’ve seen that on 8, the most bought thing on the market are flowers.

Interestingly enough, there was a survey too in which women were asked how many times they receive flowers per year.

‘’15% of survey participants receive flowers monthly or more often, while 8% do not receive flowers, and 73% only receive flowers on special occasions’’.

When I read this survey my heart dropped.

I know how important are flowers for a woman. I know that every woman wants to be admired, and loved every single day, and flowers are the perfect messengers of L-O-V-E.

Every women on this planet loves the representation of flowers.

Giving her flowers weekly/monthly can also maintain the spark. The joy in her eyes, the laughter, and the smile are worth it every single cent.

8 March is a great day to celebrate your wife, but this is not the only day you should do that. Every single day is an opportunity when you can appreciate your wife with small gestures.

Romantic gestures are not prohibited! Do everything that you have in mind.

The warmth of a relationship is maintained by all these little things. Show your wife how much you love her.

But the main question remains.

Why man don’t buy women flowers more often and why when they buy it they do it from obligation?

As I’ve said in the beginning I think that we women, send mix signals throughout the years to men. When you are strict with your partner, he can’t be himself. He must be as you want him to be.

Also, the feminist movement didn’t help our cause. We lost many things because of this. Pushing the idea that we can do everything was understood by men that we don’t need them anymore.

We’ve created this image of a strong woman who can do anything by herself without any help.

She can love for 2, too! She doesn’t need a man!

Yes, we can do anything that we want, but ladies, we need a man. And they need to take back their job with all the responsibilities.

Let them conquer you with all their love. Let them follow their nature.

On the other hand, I think men, respect the decision of their loved ones. ‘’If the wife said she wants flowers only 3 times a year I will make that wish come true, but I will not buy her anything else besides this. She is the commander, she knows what she wants. She knows better than me. I would do anything that she TELLS me to do’’.

You see, dictating how a man should act or be, can hurt our relationships deeply. And at the end of the day, you don’t know what is wrong with him.

You instructed him to do certain things that you please, but you don’t let him be. You don’t let him express his love how he knows better.

So ladies, if you want a man to want to buy you flowers, let him be a man. Maybe this is the way to resolve the issue: ‘’I want him to want to do things for me’’.

—

