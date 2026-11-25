“Sometimes good things fall apart so better things can fall together.” — Marilyn Monroe

My friend, Mackay, is convinced his girlfriend is a vulnerable narcissist.

He came to me the other day because of my keen interest in mental health, relationships, and narcissism in relationships. He thought I would have all the answers because of this article I wrote.

5 Unfortunate Signs that Your Partner Might Be a Narcissist

According to experts, there is simply no winning with a narcissist.

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Instead, he sent me down a rabbit hole of the different types of narcissism, how people with each type behave, how their narcissism manifests in their relationships both platonic and romantic, and how narcissism can be “cured” or contained.

So, today, I want to share those findings and get your thoughts on the subject.

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I am no stranger to narcissism in relationships, seeing as I have been a victim of a narcissist before. I wrote about it at length here.

3 Glaring Signs That Your Partner Is A Closet Narcissist

There are raging red flags you should never ignore in a relationship no matter how much you love them.

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Mine was a closet narcissist.

However, I had not realized there was more than one type of narcissism.

And much as most narcissists have similar underlying behaviour and mannerisms, they differ in some significant ways, and that is also exhibited in the way they interact with others.

What is narcissism?

According to Wikipedia, narcissism is a self-centered personality style characterized as having an excessive preoccupation with oneself and one’s own needs, often at the expense of others.

Narcissism exists on a continuum that ranges from normal to abnormal personality expression.

Nandkishor Shingne, through his response to an article I wrote, made me realize in this article that we are all narcissistic to a certain extent in the sense that humans are more about self-interest.

According to experts, while there exist normal, healthy levels of narcissism in humans, there are also more extreme levels of narcissism, being seen particularly in people who are self-absorbed, or people who have a pathological mental illness like narcissistic personality disorder.

It is one of the traits featured in the dark triad, along with Machiavellianism and subclinical psychopathy.

I think it is safe to surmise that narcissism is a complex personality trait that encompasses various subtypes and manifestations.

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Here are 8 Narcissistic Types And How They Manifest In Relationships

1. Grandiose Narcissism

This is the most well-known and classic form of narcissism. People with grandiose narcissism have an exaggerated sense of self-importance, a constant need for admiration, and a lack of empathy for others.

Grandiose Narcissism in Romantic Relationships:

People with grandiose narcissism often display behaviors that can significantly impact romantic relationships.

Their exaggerated sense of self-importance may lead them to believe that their needs and desires take precedence over their partner’s.

They may seek constant admiration and attention from their partner, demanding validation and praise.

This can create an imbalanced dynamic where the narcissist expects their partner to cater to their ego while disregarding their partner’s own emotional needs.

Their lack of empathy can make it difficult for them to truly connect and understand their partner’s emotions, leading to a relationship that feels one-sided and lacking in emotional depth.

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2. Vulnerable Narcissism

Also known as covert narcissism, people with vulnerable narcissism often have low self-esteem masked by an outward appearance of humility. They seek reassurance and validation from others and can be hypersensitive to criticism.

Vulnerable Narcissism in Romantic Relationships:

People with vulnerable narcissism may appear humble on the surface, but they often have an underlying need for validation and reassurance.

In romantic relationships, they may constantly seek their partner’s approval and validation to bolster their fragile self-esteem. They can be hypersensitive to criticism and rejection, reacting strongly to even minor perceived slights.

This hypersensitivity can create an atmosphere of walking on eggshells for their partner, who may feel hesitant to express themselves honestly for fear of triggering negative reactions.

The focus on their own insecurities and need for reassurance can lead to an imbalance in the relationship, with the non-narcissistic partner often having to provide constant emotional support without receiving the same in return.

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3. Malignant Narcissism

This subtype combines narcissistic traits with antisocial, sadistic, and paranoid traits. People with malignant narcissism may exhibit a grandiose sense of self-worth, a disregard for others’ feelings, a propensity for manipulation, and a willingness to exploit others for personal gain.

Malignant Narcissism in Romantic Relationships

Malignant narcissism can have severe consequences in romantic relationships.

People with this subtype often exhibit a disregard for others’ feelings and a willingness to manipulate and exploit their partners for personal gain.

They may use psychological tactics, such as gaslighting and emotional abuse, to control their partners and maintain power in the relationship.

Their grandiose sense of self-worth can manifest as a constant need to dominate and demean their partner.

The presence of sadistic and antisocial traits further exacerbates the toxic nature of the relationship, leading to a destructive cycle of manipulation, control, and emotional harm.

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4. Cerebral Narcissism

This type of narcissism primarily focuses on intellectual superiority and the need for recognition based on intelligence or knowledge. People with cerebral narcissism often display a condescending attitude toward others and seek validation for their intellect.

Cerebral Narcissism in Romantic Relationships

Cerebral narcissists tend to prioritize their intellectual superiority and seek validation for their intelligence and knowledge.

In romantic relationships, they may display a condescending attitude towards their partner, dismissing their opinions and belittling their achievements.

They may constantly seek intellectual stimulation and engage in intellectual competitions with their partner, making it challenging for the non-narcissistic partner to feel valued and appreciated for qualities beyond intellectual prowess.

This intellectual superiority complex can create an unhealthy power dynamic, where the non-narcissistic partner’s contributions are undermined and their self-esteem is eroded.

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5. Somatic Narcissism

Somatic narcissists place great importance on their physical appearance and attractiveness. They may excessively focus on maintaining their appearance, engage in attention-seeking behavior, and use their physical attributes to manipulate and control others.

Somatic Narcissism in Romantic Relationships

Somatic narcissists focus heavily on their physical appearance and attractiveness.

In romantic relationships, they may use their physical attributes as a tool for manipulation and control.

They may seek constant validation and admiration for their appearance, using it as a means to gain attention and control their partner’s perceptions.

They may engage in attention-seeking behavior, flirtation with others, or use their physical attractiveness as leverage to make their partner feel insecure or inadequate.

This objectification of their own body and the need for constant external validation can strain the emotional connection and intimacy in the relationship.

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6. Communal Narcissism

Unlike traditional narcissism, communal narcissism involves seeking validation and admiration by presenting oneself as exceptionally helpful, self-sacrificing, or morally superior. People with this subtype may engage in acts of generosity or benevolence to gain recognition and praise.

Communal Narcissism in Romantic Relationships

People with communal narcissism seek validation and admiration by presenting themselves as exceptionally helpful, self-sacrificing, or morally superior.

In romantic relationships, they may use acts of generosity or benevolence to gain recognition and praise from their partner.

However, their acts of kindness may come with strings attached, with the expectation that their partner should appreciate and admire their selflessness unconditionally.

They may manipulate their partner’s emotions, guilt-tripping them into reciprocating their supposed selflessness or using it as a way to control the dynamics of the relationship.

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7. Fanatical Narcissism

This type of narcissism is characterized by an extreme obsession with a particular interest or belief. People with fanatical narcissism may become fixated on their expertise or passion, displaying a sense of superiority and dismissing alternative perspectives.

Fanatical Narcissism in Romantic Relationships

People with fanatical narcissism often have an extreme obsession with a particular interest or belief.

In romantic relationships, this obsession can lead to a sense of superiority and dismissal of alternative perspectives.

They may expect their partner to share the same level of passion and enthusiasm for their interest, disregarding their partner’s own desires and opinions.

This one-sided focus on their own fanaticism can create a lack of emotional connection and understanding in the relationship, with the non-narcissistic partner feeling neglected and unheard.

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8. Collective Narcissism

Collective narcissism occurs when an individual develops an inflated sense of importance and entitlement within a specific group or community. This can lead to a belief that the group they belong to is superior to others and should receive special treatment or recognition.

Collective Narcissism in Romantic Relationships

People with collective narcissism develop an inflated sense of importance and entitlement within a specific group or community.

In romantic relationships, this can manifest as a belief that their group is superior to others and should receive special treatment or recognition.

They may prioritize the needs and interests of the group over their relationship, neglecting the emotional connection and intimacy with their partner.

Their intense loyalty to the group may make it challenging for them to empathize with their partner’s experiences outside of the group, leading to a lack of understanding and connection in the relationship.

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Final Thoughts

In conclusion, the various types of narcissism can have significant impacts on romantic relationships.

Whether it is the grandiose narcissist seeking constant admiration, the vulnerable narcissist yearning for validation, or the malignant narcissist manipulating and exploiting their partner, the dynamics can be toxic and damaging.

The cerebral narcissist’s intellectual superiority, the somatic narcissist’s obsession with appearance, the communal narcissist’s self-righteousness, the fanatical narcissist’s fixation, and the collective narcissist’s group-centered entitlement all contribute to an imbalanced relationship where the non-narcissistic partner often finds themselves neglected, invalidated, and emotionally drained.

Recognizing and understanding these patterns is crucial for both people experiencing narcissistic tendencies and those in relationships with them.

It is essential to establish healthy boundaries, prioritize self-care, and seek professional help if necessary.

Moreover, it is important to remember that narcissism exists on a spectrum, and people may exhibit different combinations of traits from various subtypes. Not everyone with narcissistic tendencies is destined to cause harm, as personal growth and introspection can lead to positive changes.

These 8 types of narcissism are not mutually exclusive, and an individual may exhibit traits from multiple subtypes.

Additionally, only a trained mental health professional can diagnose and provide a comprehensive understanding of narcissistic personality disorder (NPD).

Ultimately, fostering healthy relationships requires mutual respect, empathy, and a willingness to address and work through the challenges that arise.

It is crucial for people to cultivate self-awareness, empathy, and a commitment to personal growth to create and maintain fulfilling and balanced partnerships.

And Now Your Thoughts…

I hope this article will inspire you to embark on a journey of healing, growth, and rediscovering the love you truly deserve.

What experiences or insights have you had in relationships that involved narcissistic tendencies? How did those experiences impact you and your perspective on self-care and setting boundaries?

Please let me know in the comments section.

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