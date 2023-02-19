8 Proven Strategies to Stop You Being Nervous Around Women

This is the last guide you’ll ever have to read about curing your nerves around women.

I’ve spent five years working as a dating coach, and ‘approach anxiety’ is the most common problem I have to fix. I’ve gotten pretty damn good at it.

As such, I can confidently say that the strategies in this guide are the most effective for getting over your nerves.

1. Make Female Friends

Most men get nervous talking to beautiful women because they never do it.

If you’re one of them, I’d recommend making friends with a few attractive women before you try flirting with them. This will teach you that most beautiful women are normal people.

When you’ve never spoken to a hot woman, you assume they’re perfect angels whose farts smell like flowers.

Having attractive female friends kills that illusion, and this makes it a lot less intimidating to meet new women.

2. Improve Yourself

Approach anxiety usually stems from the belief that a woman is better than you.

You can fix this by working on your self-esteem and improving yourself until you feel like someone that a woman would want to hang out with.

I’d also recommend to stop placing so much value on beauty. Sure, it’s a desirable quality, but it doesn’t make her better or worse than anyone else.

3. Have A Mission

A lot of guys get nervous around women because they want to get laid more than anything else in their lives. This isn’t cool or attractive.

Find a life mission that’s more important than dating beautiful women. Something that makes you excited to wake up in the morning. This will make you more attractive to women and less nervous around them.

If you’re not sure what you passion is, start practicing a ton of new activities and see what appeals to you.

4. Meditate

Frequent meditators are far less likely to get stuck in their thoughts. Instead of ruminating over all the things that could go wrong, they’re more likely to remain present and talk to women without overthinking it.

If you’re new to meditation, consider using apps like Headspace or Calm to help you build the habit.

5. Reframe Your Nerves As Excitement

Did you know nerves produce the same physiological response as excitement? The only difference is how you perceive these responses.

So, why not reframe your nerves? Instead of being nervous about it going badly, tell yourself you’re excited about it potentially going well.

6. Have A Basic Structure To Fall Back On

I’m not a huge fan of pick-up lines. These usually come off as corny and robotic.

Having said that, it’s useful to have a basic idea of what you’re going to do. Here’s a basic 3-step structure that can help you get any woman’s contact details. This should stop you feeling nervous about saying something stupid. It can also help to have a few tried-and-tested stories that you know people tend to enjoy.

7. Prime Your Brain To ‘Feel The Fear And Do It Anyway’

The prefrontal cortex is the part of the brain responsible for willpower. The more you train this part of your brain, the stronger it gets.

That’s why it’s recommended to put yourself in positions where you’re forced to ‘feel the fear and do it anyway’. One simple way is to take daily cold showers. Another is to practice public speaking or to film YouTube videos.

The more comfort zone challenges you put yourself through, the less nervous you’re going to be about the idea of talking to a woman.

8. Practice The 5-Second Rule

You can bypass your nerves by counting backwards from 5 and moving your feet towards the woman before you hit 0. Mel Robbins’ book ‘The 5 Second Rule’ explains why this idea is so effective.

In the book, she explains: “Hesitation is the kiss of death. You might hesitate for a just nanosecond, but that’s all it takes. That one small hesitation triggers a mental system that’s designed to stop you. And it happens in less than — you guessed it — five seconds.”

—

Photo credit: iStock.com