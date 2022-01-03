8 Reasons Why the Friend Zone Isn’t as Bad as It May Seem

When someone gets put in the friend zone, it can feel like a significant blow to their ego. After all, who wants to be friends with someone that they really want to date?

It’s been said that the friend zone is a pretty horrible place to be, but in reality, it oftentimes could be one of the best places to find yourself. The good news is that there are many benefits of being in the friend zone.

This article will discuss why being in the friend zone isn’t as bad as it may seem and how you can use it to your advantage.

A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out. — Walter Winchell

Part I: The Evidence

According to theguardian.com, a study conducted by Danu Anthony Stinson, an associate professor of psychology at the University of Victoria in Canada, and her coworkers.

The study found a whopping 68% of couples started as a friendship in the beginning, that is approximately 1,292 out of a total of 1,900 university students who participated in the study, including some adults.

One reason why the friend zone isn’t as bad as it may seem is that most of these couples started out in a friendship first, which means that you already have some sort of relationship before things become romantic.

Part II: The Benefits & Reasons

1. The friend zone is a place where you can be yourself

When you’re in the friend zone, you can be yourself. You don’t have to worry about impressing the other person or trying to act like someone that you’re not.

This is an excellent opportunity for you to build a friendship with the person that you like and get to know them better. You’ll also have more time to focus on your own life.

Instead of spending all of your time trying to win over the other person, you can focus on your own goals and dreams. This is an essential step in finding out who you are and what you want in life.

2. You get to know the person better, and they know you better

It may seem counterintuitive, but being in the friend zone can actually be a great way to find love. When you’re in the friend zone, you have plenty of time to get to know the other person.

You’ll also have an opportunity to see if they’re worth dating. If you decide to date the other person, there’s a good chance your relationship will be stronger because you already have a strong foundation — friendship.

You won’t have to worry about building a relationship from scratch; instead, you can focus on deepening the connection you already have.

3. You might get a better opportunity

It’s an opportunity to show your true self without worrying about being judged or rejected. When you’re in the friend zone, you can be yourself without fear of judgment.

This is an excellent opportunity to show the other person what you really like and see if they have similar interests. If the other person likes who you are, then there’s a good chance that they’ll want to date you.

4. You can improve your social skills

It’s suitable for practicing social skills so that if and when the time comes, it will be easier to make friends with someone of interest. You can also improve your social skills through the process of being put in the friend zone.

Being friends with someone often requires active listening, patience, and understanding. These are all valuable tools that will make you a better person overall.

At one point or another in life, most people have to deal with difficulty in relationships because it’s an integral part of growing as a human being.

5. You can get more experience

At times when speaking to others becomes difficult due to nerves. For instance, having experience dealing with rejection is beneficial since practice makes perfect after all.

So instead of trying too hard to be something that you do, it not only increases chances further down the road by showcasing true self but improves confidence along the way.

6. An increase in emotional support

The friend zone can provide emotional support and companionship in times of need. When you’re going through a tough time, it can be beneficial to have a friend that you can lean on.

The other person will be more likely to help you out if they know you well. This is an excellent opportunity for you to build a strong friendship with the person that you like.

7. You could gain more trust

Friendships grow stronger over time because there is more trust between two people who have been friends longer than strangers who recently met each other.

A friendship needs time to develop, and there is a lot of give-and-take in this relationship. The longer two people know each other, the more they trust one another because they have been through many experiences together.

If you want someone else to trust you or open up about their feelings, then it’s vital that you’re willing to do the same for them. Having lots of positive social interactions can help build better friendships, essential when finding love.

8. You can get closure

It’s possible that the other person may not want to date you, but that doesn’t mean that the door is closed forever. If the other person doesn’t want to date you, it’s perhaps because there’s someone else in their life that they’re interested in.

This is your chance to find out what went wrong and why the other person didn’t want to date you. This can be really helpful in moving on from the relationship and focusing on someone that is right for you.

One of the most beautiful qualities of true friendship is to understand and to be understood. — Lucius Annaeus Seneca

The Bottom Line:

In conclusion, the friend zone isn’t as bad as it may seem. It can actually be an excellent opportunity to build better friendships, practice social skills, and gain more experience with rejection without worrying about the risk of getting hurt.

Being friends with someone you like is a great opportunity, and it can be advantageous to your overall well-being as well. If you’re in the friend zone, don’t worry. You may probably find that the other person likes you more than you think.

