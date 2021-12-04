8 Reliable Signs That You Have Already Met Your Soul Mate

I have met so many of my friends claiming they have met their soul mate, but ironically they often break up or divorce within a few months or a few years.

On the other hand, I have seen some of my friends lead lives with very happy relationships without realizing that they have met someone who compliments them and completes them.

In fact, a soulmate!

. . .

A Soul mate is defined as a person who is perfectly suited to another in temperament.

Often thought of as a myth, generations have been looking for their soulmates for millenniums. While not everyone gets lucky to meet their own, the few who get lucky enough, all have the following features.

1. Their motto is “No matter what I do, I won’t let you be hurt”

A soul mate would get mad at you because at the end of the day they are also human. But one thing they would never do is hurt you. They would be upset, but they will not verbally abuse you or physically harass you.

They will always remind you that the cardinal policy of your relationship is that you won’t hurt each other intentionally at any point.

They will never want to see you go through an inconvenience if they are in a position to can help you. They will never watch TV and relax if they can drive you to your interview. They will never humiliate you or shout at you in public or in private because they worry about your emotions than their own.

2. They would understand you even without you telling them

A soul mate would look at your eyes and find out if your vibes are off or not. They would understand if you had a good or a bad day without asking you. In a situation where anyone else would misunderstand you, they will trust you and understand you. Even when you don’t make the perfect sense they would stand beside you.

3. They won’t judge you

To them, you will be perfect as you are. Even with your crooked teeth, and bald head, or your mental or physical health issues, they will love you for who you are and will never abandon you for being yourself or try to change you to their liking.

They will love you with all your conditions and imperfections and if there need be a compromise they will always hold your hand throughout that journey.

4 . They will always choose you

In a situation where they will have to choose between you and someone else, they would always choose you and trust you. This doesn’t mean they will always blindly believe in whatever you say. That is stupidity. But in a position where they have to choose, they will choose you and then they will want to talk about it and clarify it in a peaceful manner.

5. After an argument they will have a discussion on the reasons that led to it

Arguments are commonplace in a relationship. But a soul mate will always remind you that their love for you is much larger than the gravity of an argument. Therefore, after an argument ends and both of you cool down, they will take their time and note down the reasons that led to the argument and try to decipher what actually happened and how to avoid an argument the next time it happens.

They will want to talk about each other’s emotions and the conditions. They will talk about their trauma responses and explain why they happened. They will ask for your assistance to avoid it if that happens again.

In the end, both of your will smile and be clear more than ever about the wonderful relationship both of you have.

6. Your depth of intimacy is incomprehensibly matching

You can be extremely attracted to somebody physically and emotionally but if your intimacy is lacking, that relationship is soon going to be boring.

When you are with your soulmate, your deepest intimate desires are going to be fulfilled without you ever asking for them. You will find yourself performing acts that you never thought were possible for you, and you will find every single lingering moment and touch is sensual and satisfying to the levels that you have never felt before with anyone else.

In fact, you will have that magical intimacy you have always dreamt of.

7. They support you through your interests and goals

They will never belittle your hobbies or interests even if they find it not so interesting.

I have seen non-reading partners stay in queues to buy the favorite book of their bookworm partner. I have seen atheist partners spend hours choosing the most beautiful Christmas card or gift for their Christian partner.

When you talk to them about your career goals they are going to be the biggest hype-person for you. Even if it means that you might have to strive harder and have little time for each other for a certain time, they are going to think of your happiness above theirs.

8. They would correct you if you are going on a wrong path

While a soulmate would support you, they would also help you see and rethink your decisions if they feel like you are going on the wrong path. They would be the guiding star in the darkness and the ever-accompanying shadow in the light showing you the correct thing to do in life.

. . .

A soul mate is someone who puts their love for you above all else. Nothing else matters to them when it comes to you.

If you have met someone like this, and you also have started to have all these qualities, then both of you are the soul mates. You don’t even have to try to do these by effort. They all happen by instinct.

But if only one of the partners does all these and the other one doesn’t that’s just a regular relationship with imbalanced romance.

So, what do you think? Does your partner have these qualities? If they don’t, what do you think you should do?

This post was previously published on Hello, Love.

Photo credit: Unsplash