8 Signs that You Have a Healthy Relationship

A healthy relationship is generally one that makes you feel satisfied with the pace of the relationship and bonded with your significant other.

Establishing a relationship and maintaining it healthy is far from being the same and it is unfortunately not the easiest task out there. However, there are certainly several habits that you can adopt to make your relationship peaceful for both parties.

If you have already considered this, here are 8 signs that show you are in a healthy relationship.

1. Mutual respect for not only differences but also for each other’s person

Respect might be one of the first requirements in a relationship and the absence of it should never be accepted or compromised by either side no matter what.

It is really quite impossible to be totally the same with your significant other. I believe, any kind of human relationship is subjected to some degree of differences in certain aspects of life.

In a healthy relationship, these differences merely become lovable things about your partner. You feel more connected with each and every new contrasting information about your personalities, habits, lifestyles, etc.

2. Time spent together makes you feel uplifted and it happens regularly

Especially if you are not living together, there are constant dates to spend time with each other. Regular plans, not depending on the activity, to be in each other’s company is a must in a healthy relationship.

Even in a distant relationship, you can do some fun things to spend some quality time such as enrolling in a live online course, playing games, and so on.

Whatever you do, however you decide to hang out, pay attention that these meetings make you better than before and definitely not vice versa.

3. You explore each other’s love language and act accordingly

Letting your partner be loved in their own love language is the ultimate sign of a healthy relationship since it shows great attention, willingness, commitment, respect, and affection to your partner in itself.

You can also show your love in your way, however, it is equally important, if not more, to devote your time to discovering how your significant other wants to be loved and cared for and behave properly.

4. You have conflicts and you know how to resolve them rather than evading them

Without a conflict or a disagreement, one might easily feel themself in a fake relationship, let alone a healthy one.

If you two have inevitable differences, how is it even possible not to argue from time to time? Above all, it is natural and very necessary for the growth of the relationship, discovering more about each other and even discovering about your own self.

What is more important than having disagreements is being able to come to a mutual conclusion in the end, no matter what, while staying respectful all along.

5. Constant communication and updates on each other’s life, no matter what

Communicating in a way that your partner understands is as important as being willing to deliver the message rather than waiting for your partner to pick it up without even speaking to each other.

Both parties should not evade the necessity of honesty and openness to a healthy relationship. If you cannot feel comfortable sharing significant updates as well as small details happening in your life with your partner, maybe it is time to reconsider it all over.

6. You don’t even need support from someone else because your partner supports you

Whose support do you really need if your significant other is already supporting you, rooting for you above all?

Being the number one fan of your partner, and being there for her/him at all times is one of the top signs of a healthy relationship. It can be for the career of their choice, passions they are keen on pursuing, or something else.

If this activity does not involve hurting anyone or anything, nothing should stop you or them from supporting each other in a normal relationship.

7. Comfortable silence as well as comfortable conversations

We know about the vitality of communication already, how about when you don’t feel like talking at all?

Now, you might wonder, even if I don’t want to talk to anybody, should I talk to my partner at all times no matter what?

In my opinion, this is never true for we all have a right to spend time alone with ourselves and reflect on certain things on our own if necessary. This might end up sitting in silence even when your partner is around.

If you are in a healthy relationship, chances are your partner already understands this basic need of yours, and respects your silence. This understanding creates a healthy environment to stay quiet together.

8. Setting boundaries or allowing independence does not feel wrong

Being in a relationship should not make you a less “you” by forcing you to give away from yourself all the time either to please your partner or for the sake of the relationship.

The balance should be found and it should be between individual independence and peaceful relationship.

You can find yourself occupied with your interests and hobbies and meeting with your friends without any of this interrupting your relationship. Your partner can communicate their own desires and needs separate from yours.

All of these signs indicate the healthy relationship you are in.

