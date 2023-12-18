8 Signs That Your Partner’s Mental Health Is Draining (Both You and Them)

In my 10-year relationship, I learned that my partner is not responsible for my happiness and well-being.

If you think your partner can magically solve all your problems, then you’ll be disappointed sooner or later. But it doesn’t mean they can’t even help you on this tough journey.

That’s why effective communication is so important for healthy relationships so that you and your partner can talk about things that bother both of you without making the other person angry.

But what can you do if your partner is not good at communicating what they feel? How can you help someone who won’t even tell you something is wrong?

The first step in this journey is to identify the signs of deteriorating mental health early on. And though different people react in different ways, there are some things I’ve noticed happen almost every time.

Here are 8 things to look out for in your partner to make sure their mental health is up to par:

1. Social Withdrawal

There is a difference between being an introvert and social withdrawal.

I don’t like going out, but I like spending time with people I love. My husband knows that if I am not eager to talk to him or I am not spending time with my family, something is wrong.

Similarly, you have to know what the social limit of your partner is, and if you know that, it’s easy for you to find out if they’re intentionally avoiding interactions. Some days, we simply don’t have the energy to talk, but it doesn’t last for long.

Long-time social withdrawal is a warning sign you shouldn’t ignore.

2. Sleep Cycles

If your partner is sleeping too much or too little, it means there is something wrong. Maybe they’re tensed or maybe they’re thinking about something but there is a problem.

Also, it’s not something you should ever ignore because lack of sleep will eventually lead to a bad temper, exhaustion, and 10 different issues.

If your partner sleeps beyond normal sleep patterns, you should talk to them.

3. Decreased Activity

If your partner does not contribute much around the house, this one will be hard to notice. But there are always subtle signals for this as well.

Do you feel your partner has become less active in his/her job?

Are they neglecting their responsibilities?

Have they stopped doing the things they used to enjoy?

All these things could mean their mental health is not that good. And the less they participate, the worse their mental health is right now.

4. Negative Self-Talk

Whenever I get too sad, I start talking about every wrong thing I did in my life. Every failure, every setback, and then I would cry because I am good at nothing and everything s*cks.

And a lot of people do this.

It’s the easiest signal your partner can give you about their deteriorating mental health. They’re telling you everything they’re thinking about themselves, and maybe what’s going on in their mind is worse than what they’re telling you.

So, beware!

If this goes on for a long time, it may ruin their self-esteem and they can develop a distorted self-image.

5. Reduced Self-Care

Have you ever had the days when even getting out of bed and taking a bath seems like a monumental task? So, you just keep lying thinking about the worst things ever and all you want is to eat a bucket of ice cream that’ll make you feel even worse, not better?

So, if your partner does the same, it means they are going through a tough time. Maybe they’re not paying attention to their appearance or ignoring their personal hygiene. Maybe they just don’t have the energy to take care of themselves.

It can be a small thing, but it’s something.

6. Inability to Concentrate

Nothing seems interesting enough when your life turns to sh*t.

You will find it hard to concentrate on tasks you do almost every other day and it will impact your personal and professional life, which adds more stress to the stress you already have.

So, if your partner is doing the same, maybe they’re going through the same issues. Maybe there is something wrong at work or they’re having financial problems. It can be anything.

The important part is you know something is wrong so you can provide support.

7. Memory Problems

Lack of concentration and memory problems go hand in hand. When you’re not able to concentrate on your work or life, you are kind of zoned out all the time, which makes it hard to remember stuff people are telling you.

If your partner is having trouble even remembering recent conversations or important stuff, either they don’t care or they’re worried about something.

You have to identify which one is true in your situation.

8. Emotional Outbursts

When I am angry, sad, or hungry, I cry. It’s my go-to state, but it doesn’t bother my husband. He knows I’ll tell him what’s wrong after I have cried a little, eaten something, and taken out my anger at him for no fault of his own.

Is this the healthiest way to communicate my feelings? Nope.

But it’s not something that’s entirely in my control. I try, but it’s hard.

So, can your partner’s anger and crying be a sign of some deep trouble they’re going through?

Conclusion

Sometimes if your partner only has the energy to give 20%, you cover and give 80%. It’s never 50–50 and it shouldn’t be.

So, even if your partner is silent about their struggles, there’s nothing wrong with taking the first step towards them and trying to understand what is wrong.

If you notice any of these signs in your partner, it’s important to encourage them to seek professional help from a therapist or counselor. Mental health issues are treatable, and with the right support, your partner can regain their emotional well-being and enjoy a fulfilling life.

