8 Signs Your Partner is Having an Affair



An affair can spell the end of a relationship, and if you suspect your partner is having an affair, it can cause you much worry. Of course, if you believe your partner is cheating, you need some evidence. Many people who are having affairs will try to be as discreet as possible, but they may leave a trail behind them. In fact, there are some common pieces of evidence that you can use to make your case that your partner is cheating. Here they are.

They’ve Been Staying Out Late

The first sign is a more obvious one. We all know the story about the husband who was out late having a few drinks with the boys, or the wife who had to spend extra time at work. If this happens on occasion, there may be truth to it, especially if your partner warns you ahead of time. However, if this is an every day occurrence, you may want to question why they’re staying out late so much.

When someone is trying to get with a person, they want to look their best. While two people who have been in a relationship for a long time don’t have to keep their appearance up as frequently, if someone is having an affair, they may start working out, grooming themselves a bit more, and buying new clothes.

Of course, if your partner has been open with you for a long time about wanting to improve their appearance, this usually isn’t a sign of cheating. Your spouse hitting up the gym for the New Year’s is nothing to worry about. However, if it’s sudden and they get defensive if they ask why, they may be cheating.

They’re Using Cash a Lot More

If the two of you share a bank account, your partner may start to withdraw money out of the ATM. This is because if your partner is taking someone out to eat at a fancy restaurant, a debit card transaction with the name of the restaurant on it can blow their cover. However, cash is a different story. This is one of those cheating signs that is a little bit harder to justify, unlike the previous one.

They’re More Protective of their Phone and Social Media

We’re not saying that couples have to share their texts and DMs; having a shared social media presence may be a sign of a toxic relationship. However, if your eyes wander a bit while they’re looking at their phone, and they suddenly get aggressive, then they may be hiding something, especially combined with…

They’re Texting or Using Their Phone A Lot More

Your spouse texting someone on the phone a lot doesn’t necessarily mean they’re cheating. Maybe they’re catching up with an old friend, or they met someone cool online who they’re having a platonic friendship with. However, if that person is someone they could be attracted to, and they don’t want to tell you who they’re texting, this may be a sign that something is up.

They Start Ignoring You (Or Giving You Too Much Attention)

One sign of infidelity is that the cheater will start to ignore you. They may refuse sex because they’re “tired,” or they will respond to your texts in a slower manner, or ignore them altogether. An increased distance, combined with the other reasons, could be a sign of infidelity.

Of course, if someone tells you that the only action a cheater can take is to ignore you, that’s one of the many cheating myths. Some cheaters may start to give you more attention. They may shower you with gifts, have more sex with you, and want to spend more time together. This is because the cheater feels guilty, or they may be doing it in an attempt to keep you off their trail. Obviously, an increase in affection doesn’t mean they’re cheating, but if you see the other signs, it may make you raise an eyebrow.

They Project

One of the biggest ways someone may defend themselves is to project. Projection is when a person accuses you of something they’re guilty of. In this case, they may start to say that you are the cheater.

Even if they have flimsy evidence to accuse you with, it can be a way for them to gaslight you into believing that you’re the one who is in the wrong. If you have evidence, and you know you didn’t cheat, don’t believe their lies.

They Act Funny When Confronted

If you ask what they’re up to, they may look around, slouch, or change up their body language a little bit. Or, they may get extra defensive. This is a good sign that they may be cheating or have something else going on.

What to Do If You Suspect Your Partner is Cheating

If you say to yourself, “is he cheating?” then you may wonder what your next move should be.

Confronting your partner with yelling is usually not going to work, and it may be easy for them to turn it around towards you. Here are some things you can do.

Write Down Evidence

Write down every piece of evidence you can find, and see if you can gather more. We’re not saying to hack into their phone and invade their privacy, but be mindful and try to look for more signs.

Don’t Sound Accusatory

Let’s give an example. If you notice your partner starting to ignore you, don’t say “You’re always ignoring me!” Instead, say, “I feel a little ignored. Is there something going on?” Wording everything like this may get your partner to confess, or give you more evidence.

Therapy is the Solution

When you go to a couples therapist, it gives you a safe environment for you to talk about any of your worries. If you find out there’s something going on, the two of you can work together to figure out a way to resolve it.



