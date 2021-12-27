8 Tips for Dealing With a Breakup if You Have an Insecure/Anxious Attachment Style

Breakups suck.

Regardless of the type of relationship, the length, or even if the breakup was amicable and mutual, they still are some of the hardest things to experience.

If you have an insecure or anxious attachment style, then congratulations! Healing just became 500x more difficult for you!

All jokes aside, those who have this kind of attachment style know how this sort of rejection can make you feel unworthy and feed the belief that you are not deserving of love.

I’m going through my most recent breakup with my ex-partner of 3 years, and it’s the most difficult one I’ve ever navigated through for a couple of reasons.

We didn’t end on bad terms.

Although it had been a long time coming with us ending things, it was never because of something that one of us had done to each other. Our communication styles, our attachment styles, and our general differences in mental health and culture made it increasingly harder to relate and connect with each other on a level that I think is much needed for a solid long-term relationship.

We still talk a lot

This is a hard one. After we broke up, I needed to be surrounded by friends and family that understood me. Since I lived in Spain, I decided to fly back to the states for a bit to have that support. I left my dog with my ex, which was fine because they have an incredible bond together but also has required us to talk all the time because of her. This has made the healing progress drawn out because we haven’t been able to have that time of not talking to each other.

During this break up and through my own healing journey, I have learned so many things about my own way of dealing with the roller coaster of emotions I experience on a day-to-day basis. Not all of them have been perfect, but they all have taught me something.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Here are 8 tips for navigating a breakup if you are anxiously attached.

Tip #1: Do not tell your ex how much you miss them

This should come as a no-brainer, but for someone who is insecurely attached, it’s really hard to not tell your ex that you miss them in your life. Insecure/anxious attached people tend to also be empaths and feel so many emotions, and we usually have a hard time regulating those emotions.

So when we are thinking about our ex and the memories come flooding, so do the feelings. Having feelings is absolutely ok, but our ex does not need to know exactly how we are feeling at every point. When you were together, they didn’t need to know, and especially now being apart, they absolutely don’t need to know.

This will do nothing but cause confusion, delay healing, and could even cause resentment.

You can miss them. Of course you’re going to miss them. But instead of telling them that, write it down! Or just sit with that shitty feeling of post-breakup longing and know that it will eventually pass.

Tip #2: Unfollow or even block them on all social media

Before the world of social media, there was a huge chance that you would probably never see your ex again unless you hung out in the same circle of friends or randomly ran into them one night out on the town. This made healing so much easier because unless you asked a mutual friend, you probably had no idea what they were up to. Out of sight, out of mind.

Now we can know where they are, who they suddenly started to follow, and who they might be with at any given moment. For insecure/anxious folks this is literal hell.

Before I decided to unfollow my ex (his profile is private thank god, so I can no longer see anything he’s up to) I was making myself sick with anxiety every time I saw he followed some random girl on Instagram. My thoughts would swirl and I’d imagine every scenario of how they met, what she was like, and the dreaded question of “Are they sleeping together?”

The most important thing is to be aware of these thought cycles. If a thought like this comes up, what helps me is asking myself what are the facts based in this thought? 99% of the time the only fact I can come up with is that he followed a new girl. Everything else is purely speculation and driven from a place of anxiety and fear.

Tip #3: Don’t expect your ex to tell you about their healing process, and don’t ask them how they are feeling about it

This kind of goes hand in hand with tip #2.

Receiving some sort of validation during a breakup feels comforting. Having an open dialogue and honest where you and your ex can talk about how you’re both doing and where you’re both at emotionally can sound cathartic, but it really isn’t.

It’s just a way of trying to resurrect the emotional attachment you had to them before. Sharing intimate feelings can bring vulnerability, but doing this after a relationship has ended is just avoiding feeling those hard and hurtful feelings of no longer having that person in your life.

Your day-to-day has changed, and it’s hard adjusting to a life without that person there all the time. Even if you and your ex are on friendly terms, it’s so vital for both of you to experience time and space away from each other to allow yourselves to accept your new place in this life, without the other.

This can be so damn hard, I know. Again, try writing down everything you’re feeling and thinking or even find space with a close friend to help navigate through everything if doing it by yourself seems daunting.

Tip #4: Try and resist looking through old photos and messages

This is one of my hardest vices when it comes to breakups. I’m nostalgic by nature and love revisiting old photos and videos from my past. However, when it involves an ex and you’re not only feeling nostalgia but sadness, longing, and regret as well, then it’s probably not a healing thing to be doing.

Being anxiously attached means your feelings of anxiety will be at an all-time high throughout the breakup process. Reminiscing isn’t a bad thing, but when you’re trying to accept that a breakup has taken place and move on, then it might not be the best thing to sit in your bed and watch the cute video of the two of you cuddling in a hammock during one of your vacations to the beach.

However, I don’t recommend deleting, throwing away, or burning any photos of the two of you. Everything right now is so raw and delicate, that you could end up regretting it in the future if you do something drastic.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Instead, put everything that reminds you of them into a box or a hidden folder on your computer and don’t look at it. If weeks or months or even years go by and you still want to delete them, go for it.

Tip #5: Remind yourself that your healing will come from YOU, not from them

Having anxious and insecure attachment means frequently looking outside of ourselves to seek validation and comfort. After a breakup, we no longer have that external source of comfort, so it can be a tough process reminding ourselves that we have the ability to self-soothe without the help of our partner.

It’s natural to look back on the breakup and have questions as to why it happened or wonder how you’re ex is handling everything. But reaching out to them to provide answers for those questions usually doesn’t resolve anything, and could potentially make you both more confused.

As hard as it is (and believe me, I know) it’s best to just let nature run its course and to be ok with not having all of the answers. It takes time for things to heal, and no matter how long it takes you, keep reminding yourself that eventually, you will be ok.

Tip #6: Be gentle with yourself.

You are going through one of the hardest experiences right now. Having an anxious/insecure attachment intensifies all breakup feelings by 1000, so this time can be very draining and heartbreaking.

If you go days without hearing from them, and then cave and tell them you miss them, it’s ok.

If you have a stalk session and find that you’ve been scrolling through their social media profiles for hours, take a deep breath, forgive yourself, and move on.

Healing isn’t linear.

You are going to have moments or days where the world feels heavy and you can’t stop thinking about them, and you will also have days where you are living the fullest to your capacity and you realize the day went by and never thought of them once.

There is a beautiful ebb and flow on the road to healing, and allowing yourself to have setbacks and bad days is so important in that process.

So give yourself a huge hug. Hold your own hand. Find something that makes you laugh.

Tip#7: Pretend that you are securely attached, and ask yourself “Would a secure person do this?”

The whole “fake it til you make it” ideal used to feel so ingenuine to me.

Until I realized, it’s not about faking emotions or pretending like everything is ok. It’s about shifting your mindset to attract thoughts and behaviors that are beneficial to you, not harmful.

A better way of phrasing it could be “Train your mind to see what you want it to see.”

When I have a thought pattern or behavior that I know is stemming from my attachment style, I try to ask myself “would a securely attached person be thinking/ doing this?”

It helps me to become aware of whatever I’m doing and allows me to shift my mindset to either replace the thought or behavior with a “secure” one.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If you’ve never had a secure relationship or have never even seen what one looks like, this can be extremely hard. It’s basically like inventing and creating a new way of being that you have never experienced.

But with time, mistakes, and practice- it will get easier and easier.

Tip #8: Remind yourself that you will not feel like this forever

If this isn’t your first breakup, then you know from experience that you do eventually heal from past relationships, and these feelings do not last forever.

I had a relationship that lasted on and off for 9 years. When we broke up, I truly thought that I would never get over him and I would never meet someone else who I loved more. It took me a solid couple of years to finally move on from him fully, but looking back now I can barely remember what it even felt like to be with him, let alone the feelings I had after we broke up.

Having insecure/anxious attachment sucks. Bottom line.

But go forward with hope that there is a possibility to change your attachment style.

I’m working on changing my attachment style because I know that I can. I deserve to have a full sense of security not only within myself but in my next relationship and so do you!

It won’t be easy, and it won’t be overnight. It could take months or even years. And it will never be perfect! Even secure people have moments of anxiety, avoidance, or insecurity in their relationships. But the difference is they are quick to recognize them, and they don’t define themselves by those moments.

Having awareness is the first step. Allow yourself to sometimes repeat old patterns, learn from them, and trust that one day you will have a loving, healthy, secure relationship!

It is sad when a relationship ends. And whether or not you and your ex will ever be able to be friends in the future is unknown. This person came into your life to show you what you can change within yourself. Be grateful for that.

But it ended for a reason, and you can now choose to do what needs to be done in order to prepare yourself for a relationship that you fully deserve. You cannot change the past, but you can change the present.

—

This post was previously published on Hello, Love.

***