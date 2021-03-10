8 Unexpected Ways To Boost Your Mood Easily and Naturally

We all find we feel down at times, maybe due to facing a challenge in life or for a reason you just can’t pinpoint. Here are a few ways you may not have thought of before that could help you boost your mood today.

1. Make Your Bed

This is a habit that will not only help keep your home tidy, it will also make you feel good feels. There are many reasons why drill instructors, organizing experts, and your mom all agree that making your bed is the best way to begin your day. The thing they may not have realized is the psychological effect it can have on you. It will set the pace for your day with your first accomplishment which will set you up for many more. It only takes a couple of minutes but will set your mood in motion for the rest of the day. Then upon reentering your room in the evening, you will get an instant mood boost again from seeing the clean well-made bed. It prepares you for a good night’s rest, creating an inviting space in which to relax and head off to dreamland.

2. Get Enough Sleep

Speaking of dreamland. If you catch enough Z’s, then you are more likely to be in a good mood the next day. If you are sacrificing your sleep for productivity or time on your device, you will soon notice that your mood, among other things, will start to suffer. When you don’t get enough sleep, you will feel more agitated, frustrated, sad, and angry. When you find yourself with less patience for your kids or those around you, try going to bed earlier so you will find a boost in your mood when you get up in the morning.

3. Eat a Bowl Full of Strawberries

Yum! Ripe, red, juicy strawberries are one of my favorite fruit. Did you realize that increasing your intake of these lovelies as well as others like oranges, lemons, bell pepper, and broccoli will boost your mood? The thing that all of these have in common is vitamin C. They are all high in vitamin C. Not getting enough of it, has been shown to lead to depression or fatigue. Go ahead, eat a nice juicy orange or a few more strawberries, and top them off with a little whip cream, because who can stay sad with a dollop of whip cream in front of them?

4. Chewing Gum

Do you prefer mint or fruit flavored gum? It doesn’t matter which flavor gum you chew, but chewing some may help your mental state. A study found that participants that chewed gum twice a day for two weeks showed improved clarity, less confusion, and less anxiety than participants who didn’t chew gum at all. Be sure to grab a pack the next time you are at the grocery store check out and pop a piece in your mouth when you are needing a mood boost.

5. Use Words Wisely

There is incredible power in the words we speak. We can use words to lift up or tear down. I bet you can recall with exact words, something terrible or something equally wonderful that someone said to you in your childhood. The words of good can propel you to amazing things for the remainder of your life and the words that tear down can hold you down for years to come. Knowing the power of words, speak powerful, good, affirming words to yourself. Pick an affirmation that you need and speak it to yourself at least 10 times today. The power of those words will boost your mood, lift your spirits and begin to set you on the path you need to be.

Some examples are: I am powerful. I am wise. I am strong. I have the power to change. I am thankful for the wonderful things I have. I am full of happiness and positivity. The challenges I have faced make me a better person. I am excited to see what the day holds. I am exactly where I need to be.

6. Eat a Handful of Nuts

After 12 weeks of eating a diet rich in nuts, participants in a study were found to have produced more serotonin in their bodies. Serotonin is a chemical produced by our body that has been called the happy chemical by many because of its link to boosting your mood and reducing depression. Many anti-depressant medications contain artificial serotonin to help your body have the amount it needs to come out of the depression. Serotonin has been linked to other health benefits such as better sleep, controlling your appetite and improving cognitive functioning. It is good to increase this helpful chemical in your body naturally by adding nuts into your diet when you are feeling down. Some other natural serotonin enhancers to add to your grocery list include kiwi, bananas, sour cherries, pineapple, tomatoes, and plums.

7. Give Yourself a Massage

I remember at one of my college orientations, one of the professors gave us a mini-lesson on how to massage our own shoulders to relieve stress. He said we might need it for the many hours of studying we were about to embark on. Researchers believe that massage may also boost serotonin levels in the brain. Massage will also alleviate pain and tension which when persistent will bring your mood down. If you don’t have a partner or are at work, a great way to take care of some of these aches and pains is to give yourself a little self-massage. My favorite and the one I was taught way back in college, is to simply find a knot or tender spot in my shoulder and pinch it tight for a few seconds. Then repeat as needed. Check out this article for more ways of DIY Massage to boost your mood.

8. Perform an Act of Kindness

Acts of kindness have been proven to increase pleasure, the love hormone, serotonin, and make you all around a happier person. On the flip side, acts of kindness have been found to reduce anxiety, depression, stress, and blood pressure. The amazing thing is, you don’t even have to do the act of kindness yourself. If you even witness an act of kindness, you receive a mood boost yourself. If you find yourself feeling down, head out of the house looking to do an act of kindness. If you can’t bring yourself to do something for someone else, sit in a crowded area for a while and watch for someone else being kind. Look for someone helping another person with a door or a package, it will help you feel better. Maybe then you will feel good enough to get up and do something kind for yourself.

If you find yourself in a bad mood today, try one of these different and unique ways to improve the way you feel. Tell us about the ones you have tried or if you have another fun idea below.

Then complete one act of kindness by sharing this post with a friend who may benefit from it.

