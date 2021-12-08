There are many ways to love. There are also many ways to love yourself. If you ever ask yourself the question “How can I love myself?” or “How can I love myself more?” this post might just give you some ways of how you can.

Doing things that you love, forgive yourself for your mistakes and live life are just 3 ways out of the 8 ways to love yourself.

…

1. Doing things that you love

Doing the things that you love is a way to love yourself and give yourself love. What does it mean to do the things that you love? It might mean that you do what makes you happy, what you care about and what you like. Doing the things that you love might mean that you do the things that you want to do.

Doing the things that you love might mean that you do the hobbies that you enjoy doing. If writing brings you joy, maybe doing what you love includes writing. If you enjoy designing, doing what you love might mean that you are a designer. It’s any hobby that you want to do and any hobby that you can do on the regular.

2. Doing the work that you love

Doing the work that you love is similar to doing what you love, but it’s more specific to what you do for a living, your job. How can doing the work that you love involve loving yourself? Doing the work that you love might involve loving yourself because if you work a job that makes you happy, that brings you joy, that involves your abilities and talents, that’s a form of loving yourself.

Doing the work that you love might mean doing the work that interests you. It might mean that you do the work that helps you grow in your life. Doing the work that you love might mean that you do the work that you want to do each day.

Doing the work that you love might be a kind of love for self because the work that you do might be an important part of your life, so doing what you love for such an important part of your life, can be helpful to you.

3. Getting rest and sleep

Getting rest and sleep might be a way to love yourself because sometimes you need rest and sometimes you need to get some sleep. Resting doesn’t just have to mean sleep and sleep might mean more than resting, but they are both needed in life.

If you work throughout the week, don’t be afraid to take rest throughout that week by picking times to not work, to do nothing. Rest can mean that you take a break from the tasks or duties that you’ve been doing, to do something else. Rest can mean that you do your work, but less of it.

If you notice that you are more than tired, haven’t been getting enough sleep, you might can try to set earlier times to head to sleep. You can try to be more specific about how many hours of sleep that you get. You might can try to change what you need to change in order to sleep a little bit more. These are just a few of the things that you might can do to get more and better sleep.

Yes, getting rest and sleep is significant and yes it’s another way to love yourself.

4. Have decent friendships

Having decent friendships is a way to love yourself because it can be helpful to have friends and it can be helpful to have decent friends. Decent friends are the friends that are kind to you, treat you the way you should be treated and friends that are there for you. Decent friends are individuals who can live with you, help you solve your life problems and issues.

Friends that aren’t decent might not be helpful. Friends that aren’t decent are not kind, they don’t treat you the way that you should be treated. It’s important that you not be-friend those who aren’t treating you right.

Having decent, kind, loving friendships can be a way to love yourself because decent, kind, friendships can be useful for you.

5. Thinking loving thoughts

Thinking loving thoughts might be a way to love yourself because loving thoughts might develop into a loving life. If you think thoughts of love, it can help to increase and produce more love in your life.

What are loving thoughts? Loving thoughts are thoughts that come from love, consist of love and thoughts of all things love. For instance, thoughts of being more loving, can be a loving thought. Thoughts of doing what you love, is a loving thought. Thoughts that have some parts of love, are loving thoughts. Having loving thoughts, thoughts of love, are yet another way you might can love yourself.

6. Enjoy the entertainment that you love

Enjoying the entertainment that you love is a way to love yourself because it’s useful, it can make you happy and it can be fun. Entertainment is a fun part of life, and having fun is an important thing to have. Having fun is a way to enjoy your life and it’s a way to love your life.

Enjoying the entertainment that you love can be all sorts of things. Maybe you’re entertained by writing. You might get your entertainment from DIY projects. It’s all about you having that thing, those things that cause life to be fun and interesting, to you.

7. Forgive yourself for your mistakes

Forgiving yourself for your mistakes can be a way to love yourself because if you don’t forgive yourself for your mistakes, you start to live life like you don’t forgive yourself. What does living life like you don’t forgive yourself mean? It means that you are mad at yourself, you are mean to yourself or are unkind to yourself.

If you don’t forgive yourself, you might shut yourself off. You might not try different things in life because you are afraid of your mistakes. If you don’t forgive yourself for your mistakes it can effect your mood and emotions. Not forgiving yourself can effect your life.

8. Live life

Living life can be a way to love yourself because living life can make you happy. Living life might be a way to keep yourself un-bored or fun. Living is significant to loving yourself.

Living life can be producing or designing. Living might be doing the things that you love to do. Living can be doing nothing. Living might be doing what interests you. Living life is loving yourself.

…

In conclusion…

There are many ways that you might can love yourself, but these are 8 ways that you might can consider and think about.

To love yourself, like a lot of things, you have to have some part of you that wants to love yourself. Then you have to do what it takes to love yourself, but it might be something that you’re happy that you considered.

I hope this post was inspiring and helps.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***