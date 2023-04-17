8 Ways to Stay Positive When Your Life Is Going Downhill

The unfairness of life lies in the possibility of catastrophe happening at any given moment. We should stop and appreciate what we have because it can all be taken away in a second.

You could be driving when an idiot hits you and changes your life forever.

You think things are going great, and your partner slaps you with divorce papers.

You think your job is safe for life, and you get made redundant.

Nevertheless, some people stay positive regardless of what happens to them. They thrive on challenges, and they push forward.

These winners have similar traits and habits. I will share them with you so that you’re better equipped next time the world wants to use you as a punching bag.

1. Surround yourself with loved ones.

Your environment matters. We aren’t meant to struggle through life alone. If you surround yourself with people that love and care for you, it’s like armor against the evils and challenges you’ll face.

I suffered a terrible Depression for years. Most nights, I went to bed hoping not to wake up, and I would hate the world that I was conscious again each morning. Getting out of bed was like climbing a mountain.

I wished for death but could never bring myself to act on my wishes. Partly I was scared, but the biggest reason was imagining my loved ones after I’d gone.

Picturing my girlfriend of 10 years discovering my body or my mum and dad trying to cope with the loss. I never became so ill that I could forget the devastation I would cause.

It doesn’t have to be this extreme. Even laughing and have fun with someone you love can provide the endurance you need to keep going.

2. Allow yourself to have bad days.

In a world where there has to be a solution for everything, and everyone is expected to be happy 24/7, you need realistic expectations.

No matter how good your life is, how rich you are, or how many friends you’ve got, you WILL have bad days.

You'll be sick, traumatized, and without purpose. Sometimes it'll hurt like hell.

You’ll be sick, traumatized, and without purpose. Sometimes it’ll hurt like hell.

Forcing yourself to be positive doesn’t get rid of negative emotions. It suppresses them. When an emotion is suppressed, it builds up inside. It causes health problems and makes you a ticking timebomb. Eventually, you’ll snap, and you won’t always remember why.

Allow yourself to feel whatever emotion you are experiencing. Make time and space for your feelings. Crying is a great release. You aren’t weak for feeling human emotion.

As I was recovering from Depression, I would panic every time I had a bad day. Is this the catalyst that will bring my mood crashing and signal the return of the Black Dog?

Eventually, I gained confidence in myself. Being free of Depression doesn’t mean times won’t suck. It means I am more than equipped to handle them and keep them in perspective.

3. Make a list of things you can manage.

This will vary depending on your circumstances. If you’re Depressed, maybe getting out of bed is a huge deal, and it wipes you out for the day.

The critical thing to do is differentiate between what you can and can’t control.

If your thoughts are focused on the things you can’t control, you’ll become frustrated and exhausted as you fight against the tide.

Sometimes the only thing you can influence is your attitude. You might think that’s awful.

It’s liberating.

You are surrendering all that misery and problems you can’t fix and getting laser-focused on your responses. No matter what happens, you always have control over how you respond.

4. Spend time in nature.

My dad died in 2019. The memories that haunt me and simultaneously make me smile are those of us on holiday in Scotland.

Like me, my dad wasn’t fond of people in general, and so me and him, my mum, and our dogs would go to remote parts of Scotland for two weeks every year.

During that time, me and him would play games, mess around with a football and go on long walks.

I had rough periods with my dad where we would clash and bicker, but never in Scotland.

He loved the remoteness so much that when he fell at home and suffered a bleed on the brain, he thought he was in Scotland. In my dreams, we still are.

It’ll be hard for me to return to Scotland now he has died, but being in a beautiful location, miles from anyone, is medicine for the soul.

5. Add positivity to someone else’s life.

Nothing makes you feel warmer inside than helping another person. At the same time, nothing makes you more grateful for your life, problems included, than helping or caring for someone less fortunate.

The one-eyed man in the land of the blind has much to be thankful for.

I used to volunteer for a suicide helpline called The Samaritans. We took calls and visits from people suffering from every kind of problem, all the way up to feeling suicidal.

I worked overnight shifts as much as possible and even on Christmas Day, not because I’m some saint, but because it made me feel good. I got to learn the crucial skill of active listening so I could help people and, at the same time, count my blessings.

The saying “There’s always someone worse off” is just words until you find out its truth.

6. Build emotional resilience.

If you have emotional intelligence, you will react well and thoughtfully to bad experiences or stress.

Good resilience helps you deal with everything from death to work deadlines or even days when you feel “off.”

Be aware of how you respond to different degrees of stress. Be conscious of any negative responses that might undermine your resilience. Start taking a step back and thinking through your plans before you act.

Start to see problems as challenges which will help you focus on solutions.

Allow yourself to make mistakes without catastrophizing them into some life-defining moment.

7. Ask for help.

Some people, mainly men, avoid asking for help because it makes them feel weak.

Mental health awareness is growing, and people are becoming more understanding. There is no better time to get help from others.

Asking for advice or support isn’t weak. It shows you’re taking control of your life and trying to make positive changes.

On the flip side, be the change you want to see. Helping others is also a way to feel good and may give you a fresh perspective on your problems.

8. Remind yourself of your past victories.

When I try to succeed at something now, or when I am confronted with my fears and inadequacies, I remind myself of all the difficult times in the past that I survived.

Bullying, Martial Arts, Boxing, Policing, and my biggest challenge, PTSD. I met each one head-on and passed with flying colors.

There aren’t many problems comparable to lying in a triple-locked door mental hospital, staring at the ceiling, and hearing voices. Day-to-day life is a breeze compared to that.

You’ve faced your own challenges — battles that seemed unwinnable at the time. And yet you persevered and came out the other side.

What can life throw at you as a survivor of everything you’ve been through that you aren’t equipped to deal with?

I know you’ve won these battles because life’s hard for all of us, yet you’re still here, reading this and struggling to improve yourself.

So ask yourself, what are you afraid of?

—

