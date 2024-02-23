85% of Americans Lie About Their Education on Dating Apps

All’s fair in love and war, or so the saying goes. But how would you feel knowing that 1 in 4 Americans lie on their dating profile, according to a new study on honesty in the United States by BonusFinder.com. The survey uncovered some of the most common lies from over 6,000 Americans and dished the dirt on dishonest daters.

For those looking to put the ‘true’ in true love this Valentine’s Day, Bonusfinder.com reveals some of the most common lies to be aware of.

The survey reveals:

Men (30%) are more likely than women (19%) to lie on their dating profile

85% of Americans are guilty of lying about their education when dating

Women (60%) are three times more likely than men (21%) to edit a selfie to look better

One in four (25%) men admit lying about their height

What do Americans lie about the most when dating?

The lie % of Americans guilty of lying about this when dating Their Education 85% Their Salary 41% How they look (by editing selfies) 41% Their age 30% Their job 28% Their height 27% If they have been unfaithful in a previous relationship 19% Their weight 18% Their finances 11% How many people they have slept with 8% Their ethnicity 7%

Bonusfinder.com can reveal that the vast majority of Americans with an online dating profile lie about their education, at a whopping 85%, ahead of other factors such as salary and appearance. Men are more likely to lie about this than women, the never-ending standards imposed by wider sources- “he has to have a college degree, a nice car and a stable career” may play a substantial factor.

Similarly, 41% of Americans are lying about their salary, and again, it’s mainly men lying on this front, with almost 1 in every 2 men (49%) versus almost 1 in 3 women (30%) telling this fib. As well as lying about their salaries, 41% of Americans were found to be lying about their appearance by editing selfies. However, when it came to this lie, women were the bigger culprit. 30% of people also admitted to lying about their age, with women also being the most likely to do so. It’s interesting to note that men are more likely to lie about salary and education, implying this is what they think women value, whereas women think men are more likely to care about how they look above all else as proven by their carefully-managed online image.

