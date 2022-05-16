9 Best Excuses to Not Hang Out With Someone

We’ve all been there before. You’re trying to make polite conversation with someone, but you can’t help but feel like they’re a total dud. Maybe they drone on about themselves incessantly, or maybe they just don’t seem to be that interesting.

Whatever the reason, there comes a time when you need an excuse to get out of a social situation. Here are 9 of the best excuses to use when you want to avoid hanging out with someone!

9 Best Excuses to Not Hang Out

Each of the 9 excuses listed above is a valid reason to avoid hanging out with someone. Here are a few reasons why each one is justifiable:

I’m not feeling well. oftentimes, when we’re not feeling well, we don’t have the energy to socialize. This is a perfectly understandable reason to stay home. I need to get some work done. if you’re already behind on your work, it’s understandable that you wouldn’t want to spend time socializing instead. I’m really busy right now. if you’re constantly busy, it’s hard to find the time for socializing. This is a valid excuse to use. I don’t have time for this. this is a simple and straightforward excuse that gets the point across. I’m going out of town. if you have plans to leave town, it’s perfectly understandable that you wouldn’t want to hang out with someone before you go. I’m meeting friends later. if you already have plans to meet up with friends, it’s not necessary to also hang out with the person you’re trying to avoid. That sounds like a lot of work. if hanging out with someone sounds like more work than it’s worth, feel free to use this excuse. I don’t think that’s a good idea. sometimes we just get a bad feeling about someone. If this is the case, it’s perfectly valid to not want to hang out with them. I don’t want to be rude, but… this is a great way to avoid being rude while still getting your point across.

2. Why each excuse is justifiable?

I’m never one for making excuses, but sometimes they’re just undeniably justified. Case in point: when I say I’m too tired to go out, it’s not because I’m being lame, it’s because I legitimately can’t muster up the energy to leave my house after a long day. And you know what?

That’s perfectly okay. In fact, there are a lot of perfectly good reasons why someone might not want to go out, and each one is totally valid.

Maybe your friends are planning on going to a bar, and you’re not 21 yet. Or maybe you have an early morning tomorrow and need to get some sleep.

Or maybe you just don’t feel like dealing with people tonight. Whatever the reason may be, if you’re not in the mood to go out, that’s totally understandable.

You shouldn’t have to force yourself to do something you don’t want to do, and if that means staying in tonight, then so be it. So next time you find yourself making an excuse not to go out, don’t feel guilty about it- chances are, it’s a pretty legitimate reason.

4. What to do if the other person doesn’t take the hint?

It can be tough to take a hint, especially if they are not used to them. If you are clearly avoiding them, there’s a reason for it. Maybe they said or did something that hurt you, or maybe you just don’t enjoy their company.

Whatever the reason, it’s best to give space. If they keep trying to force themselves into your life, they’re only going to make things worse. They should allow you to go and hang out with your favorite person.

There are plenty of people in the world, and you don’t need to force yourself on someone who clearly doesn’t want you around.

5. How to make sure you don’t hurt the other person’s feelings?

It can be difficult to say no when someone asks you to hang out, especially if you don’t want to hurt their feelings. However, there are a few things you can keep in mind that will help you to refuse in a way that is respectful and considerate.

First, be honest about your reasons for saying no. If you have a conflict or simply don’t want to spend time with the person, explain this calmly and without judgment.

Second, avoid making excuses that could sound insincere or insulting. For example, saying that you’re too busy or not in the mood is more likely to come across as an excuse than an explanation.

Finally, try to suggest an alternative activity or offer to meet up at a different time. This shows that you still value the person’s company and are willing to make an effort to see them, even if you can’t do it right now. By following these tips, you can ensure that you decline in a way that is both honest and respectful.

Final Thoughts

Do any of these excuses sound familiar to you? We’ve all been there — we don’t want to hurt someone’s feelings, but we really don’t have the time or energy for social interaction.

It can be tough to find the right words to say no, but hopefully, my list of justifiable reasons will help make it easier for you. Let us know in the comments box which one is your favorite excuse (or if you have another one that you use). And remember, it’s okay to say no sometimes!

