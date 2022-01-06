9 Fascinating Habits of Super-Confident Couples

“Confidence is the most beautiful thing you can possess.” — Sabrina Carpenter

Ariana and Alex are a couple that spews confident inspiration for lovers everywhere they go.

When I talk about feeling inadequate or insecure on a personal level, many people I know can relate. Especially when it comes to romantic relationships where we want to put our best selves forward in the quest of unconditional love and acceptance.

3 years ago, my friend, Ariana, used to be consistently overwhelmed by feelings of inadequacy or insecurity. She was always doubtful, skittish, or nervous. She had no self-confidence whatsoever.

She was always selling herself short and dwelling on all the reasons she could not attract and keep a man because she had “so many bad qualities”.

Fast forward to today.

When I think about Ariana one thing always comes to mind: superstar self-confidence. She has mastered the ability to recognize her own self-worth and self-value.

And this has transformed all her platonic and romantic relationships alike.

She discovered the importance of choosing to focus on and point out her good qualities as much as possible. She created a positive self-image which, in turn, influenced the way others think of her.

She met the love of her life, Alex, at a Toastmasters event and they are due to tie the note on Christmas Day. They both inspire us with their confidence.

But what is it about Alex and Ariana that makes them a super confident couple?

…

The definition of confidence is trust, faith, and self-assurance according to Your Dictionary.

Belief in one’s own abilities is referred to as self-confidence.

Today, I want to talk about the fascinating habits of super confident couples that they exude as a result of unshakeable self-confidence in themselves and each other.

What Is Super Confidence?

Dr Gael Lindenfield is a psychotherapist, author, and one of the leading self-help experts in the UK.

She defined super confidence as a supremely empowering emotional state.

When you work on building your own confidence and then helping others to do so as well, you quickly realize that is important to learn more about the nature of confidence.

Confidence is not just one ‘thing’, although we often talk about it as though it is. It is made up of many components. When we feel a lack of confidence, it is important to know exactly which of these components needs attention.

There are two types of confidence;

Inner confidence: This one gives us self-belief, self-esteem and a ‘can-do’ attitude to life.

Outer confidence: This one enables us to use our inner confidence to achieve success in the outside world. We feel it when we know that we have the social and emotional skills to communicate clearly, be assertive, and maintain good relationships.

Super Confidence is created and felt when both our inner and outer confidence are solidly established.

Super confident couples are created when two people determined to establish their personal super confidence, come together in harmony and acceptance of each other’s super qualities.

…

Here are 7 fascinating habits exhibited by super confident couples that you can adopt to improve your own relationships.

1. They don’t give up their own interests and hobbies for that of their partners.

“Doing what you love is the cornerstone of having abundance in your life.” — Wayne Dyer

Super confident couples are happier in their relationships because they don’t give up all the things they enjoyed doing when they were single. They don’t abandon their personal interests and hobbies but instead, they engage, enjoy, and talk about them with their partners.

That’s because they know that one’s hobbies and interests are part of self-identity, self-image, and self-worth.

In a relationship, having a separate life and identity is extremely important. Thus, super confident couples don’t shrink back from holding onto their selves, identity, self-image, and worth.

We only got one life. And super confident couples know that it is really a shame to lose one’s self and identity in a quest to mould one’s self into what one’s partner might like.

I know so many people who simply abandon their interests and hobbies and adopt that of their partners thinking they’ll be liked, loved, and appreciated the more.

But the truth is, no one should expect to be truly happy in such a relationship.

Happiness, whether in a personal, professional, or any aspect of life, happens when you are true to yourself instead of adopting a persona that isn’t yours simply because you want to fit in and be liked more.

How you can adopt this:

Do not give up your own interests and hobbies for those of your partner. Maintain your sense of self within the relationship.

…

2. Their self-worth as a couple is not determined by what the world thinks of them

“No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.” — Eleanor Roosevelt

Super confident couples know how dangerous it is to attach their worth and value to what the world thinks of them as a couple. They are aware that the world’s affection is conditional so they choose not to fight for it.

They know that what matters most is how they feel about themselves and not how others do.

Some of the most common fears confident couples don’t have are fears like fear of not being liked in return, of not being interesting enough, of not being good enough, and of not being attractive enough so they are never anxious and stressed about whether a man likes them or not even if his feelings aren’t clear enough.

This is primarily because what they think of themselves is more important than what others think of them.

That’s why they seamlessly believe they’re lovable, interesting enough, attractive, and worthy of affection as they trust that the right person will not fail to notice them.

For them, the best way to be unhappy is by counting on the reciprocity of likeness from men they like to feel happy and good about themselves.

How you can adopt this:

Do not attach your value as a couple to the opinions of other people. Maintain your self worth and value as a couple and choose to focus on what you and your partner think of each other.

…

3. They don’t blame each other for the challenges in their relationship

Blaming does not solve a problem it usually only makes people defensive.” Catherine Pulsifer

One thing I’ve noticed is that super confident couples like Alex and Ariana tend to easily resolve the challenges they face than the majority of couples. Why?

Consider it yourself. When do you think it’s easier to overcome challenges? The odds are great that it is whenever you do not punish yourself for the challenges you face within the relationship.

While super confident couples at one time or another also face challenges, they don’t hold themselves, hostage, by dwelling in unhealthy and destructive guilt feelings.

In almost every relationship failure, both parties involved must have in some ways influenced everything that happened. It can’t be entirely one person’s fault.

Super confident couples know this.

They also know that if a relationship fails, the odds are high that it wasn’t meant to be, so they just move on with their lives instead of wasting a considerable amount of time reflecting, blaming, and punishing themselves over the failure of a relationship while their ex may simply move on and find another love sooner rather than later.

How you can adopt this:

Always remember that it takes two to tango. Before you point fingers and accuse your partner of the challenges you face as a couple, look at the person in the mirror and accept their contribution to those challenges.

…

4. They are not afraid to let the relationship go if it is broken beyond repair

“You have got to learn to leave the table when love is no longer being served.” — Nina Simone

Super confident couples know very well that there is literally no reason to stay in a relationship that has very obviously gone wrong.

If you ever have a gut feeling that you might want to end a relationship, that is a good sign that something is amiss.

Of course, there should be other factors taken into account and this other article I wrote goes into those details:

However, super confident couples know that if all odds are high that the relationship isn’t working anymore or was never meant to be in the first place, no matter how scary it might be, they are just better off being single than just staying in a relationship out of fear.

How you can adopt this:

Just like partners in a super confident couple, your fear of being single again, fear of hurting your partner, or of not being able to find someone else should not hold you back from walking out of a bad relationship.

…

5. They do not abandon their friends for the relationship

“A healthy relationship will never require you to sacrifice your friends, your dream, or your dignity.” — Unknown

As we all know, being in a relationship cuts down the time we spend with our friends. But super confident couples never make the mistake of abandoning their friends like they were never there in the first place.

What super confident couples also do is that they set out time to hang out with their friends. They don’t expect their partners to be friends with their friends because they know that it isn’t necessary. But instead, they never let go of traditions like keeping up with mutual hobbies, occasional outings, etc.

Life itself isn’t a stable playground. Things might go bad at any point and one might end up being single again. That is just one of the reasons why we should not let go of people who will stand by us at such times.

Nurturing our relationships with friends who are likely to have been a part of our lives long before any lover could be, will always be the best thing to do instead of letting our relationships with them grow cold and sour.

How you can adopt this:

In everyone’s life, at some time, our inner fire goes out. It is then burst into flame by an encounter with another human being. We should all be thankful for those people who rekindle the inner spirit.

…

6. They create boundaries and respect their partner’s boundaries, too

“When we fail to set boundaries and hold people accountable, we feel used and mistreated.” — Brené Brown

Super confident couples know that healthy relationships require endurance, patience, time, and compromise. But they don’t consistently endure or put up with obviously unacceptable treatments neither do they allow themselves to be pressured into doing things they don’t want to do.

With a clear boundary of what you can take and what you won’t take, you won’t be selling yourself short all in the name of being in a relationship or moulding yourself into something a partner might like. Because if your partner doesn’t love and accept you the way you are, then you are better off without them.

In this current day and time, many people seriously believe they have to overly compromise, make a lot of sacrifices, and endure some kinds of obviously unacceptable treatments so their relationships can thrive.

But in the real sense, this only makes their relationships messy as they’ll keep giving up their needs for that of their partners, enduring whatever treatments they receive from their partners all in the name of love, in fact, they’ll even succumb easily to pressure from their partners to do things they don’t want to do.

That’s why super confident couples aren’t so addicted to doing such dirty jobs to keep partners interested and happy as insecure couples do. In fact, they also trained themselves to accept other people’s boundaries without being offended.

How you can adopt this:

It is vital to set standards for your life and the people you allow into your space. Set boundaries that your partner should respect, and also respect their set boundaries.

…

7. They are not manipulative to the people in their lives

“One of the lessons that I grew up with was to always stay true to yourself and never let what somebody else says distract you from your goals.” — Michelle Obama

If you have already been around some truly confident people, you’ll have realized that people enjoy being around them.

They aren’t manipulative, they don’t have conniving personalities, they’re rather assertive than confrontational, they’re mostly positive than negative, they aren’t entitled or bratty, and they also care for the needs of others in addition to caring for theirs.

There is hardly anyone enjoying great and satisfying relationships without having a deep feeling of self-assurance that stems from knowledge of one’s self-value and worth as opposed to having an exaggerated sense of importance and superiority over others.

How you can adopt this:

Everyone is special and unique. As a couple, you should choose not to be arrogant or have an inflated sense of self around other people.

…

8. They know they are enough

“You are enough. You were enough before your struggles and problems. You are enough with your struggles and problems. Your hardships don’t take away your worth. You are enough.” —

Elizabeth Kasujja

Super confident couples know that they are enough.

Super confident couples know that they don’t have to always seek out feedback and encouragement from others because they wholeheartedly accept their own self-validation irrespective of whether or not they get anything positive from anyone else.

We all know that it is reasonable for one to want validation from people around her towards her ideas, choices, opinions, and achievements. But the problem is, being dependent or relying on feedback and encouragement from others breeds anxiety, depression, and low self-esteem.

That’s why super confident couples are not addicted to hearing praise, acceptance, and acknowledgment in all aspects of life.

Unlike most couples who simply let their need for unending validation rule their entire life including, their choices of mutual hobbies, romantic partners, how they handle conflicts in their relationships, and how they generally behave in their relationships.

How you can adopt this:

Always remember that you are enough. You were enough before your struggles and problems. You are enough with your struggles and problems. Your hardships don’t take away your worth. You are enough. You and your partner do not need to seek validation from others to feel good about yourselves as a couple.

…

9. They are genuine in expressing their opinions

“Don’t let someone else’s opinion of you become your reality.” — Les Brown

Super confident couples are genuine in expressing their opinions.

High confidence is not attainable if you aren’t courageous enough to have your own voice. What differentiates super confident couples from the majority is that they never shy away from speaking up and letting their thoughts and opinions be known to each other and to the world.

Relationships don’t work out well with one person’s opinions always, since it gives the relationship a one-sided direction.

On the other hand, having your opinions will make your partner see things from your perspective and will take your relationship to greater heights.

Being confident enough to voice out your feelings is one of the attractive qualities of a highly confident person. And if you possess this quality, you will be able to easily exhibit the traits of a super confident couple with your partner.

How you can adopt this:

It does not make sense to always go with only your partner’s opinions, as it keeps your relationship off balance and makes you reek of low self-esteem. Super-confident couples are courageous enough to voice out their opinions.

…

Final Thoughts

Super confidence is not a coincidence. It is something that needs to be cultivated because most of us are not born with it. And there are a lot of proven habits we can adopt that’ll level up our self-worth and self-value.

It doesn’t matter how many and which of the habits you choose to adopt. What matters is your decision to listen to your inner voice rather than the cruel voice of society telling you how unworthy you are.

And by being consistent, taking things slowly, baby step to baby step towards the path of confidence, and becoming a tiny little bit better each week, you’ll develop the truly confident mindset that’ll ensure success in all aspects of your life, especially your relationships.

And Now Your Thoughts…

Do you agree with my compilation?

What other habits are usually exhibited by the super confident couples that you know?

—

