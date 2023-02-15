9 Male Behaviours that Could Scare 90% of Women Away

If you’re a man and you’re wondering why you never find a good woman to be your partner, it could be that some of your behaviors, which I’ll talk about in this article, scare away some potential partners.

If you make one of these mistakes, you may ruin something which could have been positive. The following are examples of bad behavior that may put women off.

1. Calling and texting her excessively.

Many men appear to believe that they can demonstrate their interest in a woman by calling, texting, or emailing her and responding to each unanswered message.

However, all of this attention could make a woman feel appreciated, but that is never how things work. You’ll appear to b as desperate, socially inept, insecure, or impatient instead.

2. Showing off.

This happens when you brag about your job, your successful business, your class, the type of ride you have, or anything else material.

This is a big turnoff because the woman is only interested in getting to know you and your personality, not in what you’ve accomplished.

One with a big ego can kill a woman, and not in a good way! She won’t be interested in you as much if you boast about how much money you make or how many women find you attractive.

Don’t try too hard because it’s pretty easy to tell when someone is overcompensating. Be yourself, even if it sounds cliché. It’s great if she likes you. If not, there is always someone who will. During dates, don’t brag.

3. Having sex too soon.

We are aware of this. Sexual compatibility is an essential component in establishing a long-term partnership and is an essential component of a healthy relationship.

You will be perceived as a person who is fixated on sex if you mention anything overtly sexual in your first few emails, phone calls, or dates, which will frighten most women.

You need to see things from her point of view. She has met a lot of men who are just looking for sex. Dozens. Hundreds. Those guys are the first thing she needs to filter out.

The majority of women hold the belief that having sexual conversations is best left for when you know each other better, not during an email exchange or coffee date.

4. Over-commenting.

“Did I tell you? That I love your outfit? Also, your hair? And those incredible eyes?”

“Yes, approximately ten times previously, buddy”.

She shouldn’t wonder,

“What is this guy after? Do I have to deal with a possible stalker?”

Although women do enjoy receiving compliments, try to limit them to just a few very meaning ones. It appears dishonest and possibly even suspicious if you apply it too thickly.

And, please, look for things to complement her about other than her looks. Her personality, sense of humor, kindness, intelligence are all things worth complementing.

5. Bad manners.

Bad manners can vary from person to person, but certain behaviors, like talking too loudly on your phone in front of other people, calling other people names as you talk to them, talking while eating, and so on, are major turnoffs.

ladies are also paying attention to how you treat other people, in addition to things like belching, swearing, texting, or talking on the phone.

The way you treat others, even those with whom you only have brief contact, is a vivid reflection of your public self-image.

6. Being an invader of space or as a space invader,

you’ve probably asked that woman out on a date or met her a few times and suddenly want to be around her, hold her hand a little longer than usual, give her a hug, etc. Respect her boundaries and personal space until she is comfortable doing certain things with you.

Most people like to have at least two feet of space between them and other people. This space becomes more palatable when two people are on a date. After all, they aren’t strangers.

There is at least a slight possibility that they will end the night kissing. On a date, who knows how much personal space is appropriate?

Your date deserves the same level of privacy as a stranger from the beginning. Women find the assumption that you can get close to them to be so unappealing and creepy.

Some men frequently have no idea what distinguishes a romantic date from simply hanging out with a friend. They are under some pressure to get romantic so that they won’t get dumped as friends. As a result, things are frequently forced awkwardly.

Before you get any indication that she is interested in that, it is probably not a good idea to move into her personal space. Your best bet is to watch her body language and create subtle opportunities. Please keep the word “subtle” in mind.

8. Being Mr. Serious.

Getting to know a new person can be nerve-wracking, but the more you can try to keep the situation light-hearted, the better. Besides, it’s just a date! Keep in mind that the most important quality that most women look for in a partner is a sense of humor; consequently, if you are formal, serious, or negative, she is likely to be turned off.

9. Oversharing an odd hobby or interest

An unusual hobby or interest can make a guy look different and attractive. However, if you want to talk about a hobby early on in a relationship, you should be sure it won’t make you look strange or uneasy.

A woman on eHarmony, for instance, talked about a nice guy who told her on their first date that he collected dolls. Baby dolls that young girls carry rather than Star Wars action figures. Now, there’s a good chance he was a nice guy. But the thought of a room full of dolls for kids was just too much for this woman, and that was the end of it.

The majority of women are looking for a relationship with someone they think is normal — maybe a little quirky, but not weird. When you’re a woman thinking about falling in love and spending the rest of your life with someone, it’s much more reassuring to not see activities that are far from the norm.

