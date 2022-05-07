9 Questions to Ask Yourself Before Having a Baby

By Courtney Luke

Did you know, according to Bankrate, the average cost of raising a child from birth to age 18 is approximately $233,000? That includes everything from diapers to college tuition!

Before you get pregnant, you need to prepare yourself mentally and physically. In addition, make sure you are emotionally prepared for the changes ahead. Also, ensure that you are financially stable enough to support a growing family.

Here are nine critical questions to ask yourself before having a baby.

Why Do I Want To Have A Baby?

Having a baby is one of the most extraordinary experiences of life. The feeling of holding your child for the first time is indescribable. Babies bring joy into our lives, and they also teach us how to be better parents.

Some women say they want to have a baby because they think it will make them happy. While this may be true at times, a baby will not fix an overall sense of sadness or issues with happiness. Children can certainly add joy to our lives, but we must take care of ourselves before taking care of others.

Do not base the reasons you want to have a baby on ideas that are selfish or based on unrealistic expectations.

Am I Okay With Having No Free Time?

If you don’t want kids, it’s okay to say so. But if you’re planning to have them, you’ll need to give up significant “me” time. It’s essential to find ways to recharge and relax after having a child, but remember they won’t always let you!

You may find that you feel like you don’t have any time left over after taking care of your children. Or you may feel guilty for spending time away from them.

When you become a mother, you will need to balance your personal needs with your children’s. Your children will usually come first in your life.

Where Am I Financially?

Knowing where you stand financially is crucial if you want to become a parent. Of course, a child will cost money, but not all parents have enough saved up.

Before you get pregnant, figure out how much money you will need to pay for childcare, food, clothing, education, and other expenses.

You’ll need to make sure you have adequate resources available for your baby. Some things to consider include:

Baby supplies – diapers, wipes, formula, food, etc.

Child care – daycare, nannies, babysitters, grandparents, etc.

Transportation – car seats, strollers, car seat covers, etc.

Health insurance – health insurance for you and your baby

Additional costs – children often will surprise you with unplanned costs and expenses

Is My Partner On The Same Page As Me?

If your partner isn’t supportive of your decision to become parents, that could cause tension in your marriage. Try to get him to understand why you want to have kids. Don’t force your partner into supporting your decision. Instead, explain why you want to have a baby. Let him know that you want to have a family, but you’re open to discussing other options.

Do I Need To Fix My Relationship First?

Marriage counseling is vital for couples who want to start a family. If you plan to have children, you must prepare for the challenges ahead.

Don’t expect your relationship to improve overnight. Marriage counseling can help you deal with problems before they become significant conflicts between you and your partner. Having a baby will not fix your current issues. On the contrary, having a baby will challenge your relationship more than you may realize!

Raising a child as a single parent is extremely challenging.

Am I Emotionally Ready To Have A Baby?

If you’ve never had kids before, it might take some time to adjust to the idea of having a child. It’s important to know what you want out of parenthood, whether it’s a family, career, or something else entirely.

Being emotionally ready to have a child is vital for parents and children. You should prepare for both the physical challenges and emotional changes. You need to understand that having a baby is a huge responsibility and a significant change in your life. That little “bundle of joy” may not always be joyful after long nights of crying and fussing.

Postpartum depression (PPD), or “the baby blues” affects approximately 20% of new mothers. PPD is a serious condition that requires immediate medical attention.

The following signs indicate possible postpartum depression:

Feeling sad, hopeless, anxious, guilty, or worthless

Loss of interest in sex

Trouble sleeping

Feelings of guilt, anger, or self-blame

A loss of appetite

Feelings of detachment from loved ones

Suicidal thoughts

If you experience any of these symptoms, speak to your doctor right away. They can refer you to a specialist who specializes in treating postpartum depression.

Photo credit: iStock