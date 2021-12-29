The best thing about physical maturity is that it’s very easy to spot; we can so easily tell when someone has another decade of growth to go, and can therefore set our objectives, and our levels of forbearance accordingly. But we have no such luxury when it comes to emotional maturity.

Emotional immature partners find it difficult to, control their emotions in a manner appropriate for their age, taking full responsibility for their actions, expressing their emotions without control.

An emotionally immature partner finds it hard to communicate and process things going on in their relationship, they have great difficulties with conversations that require them to draw on a knowledge of their enthusiasms, sorrows, projects, and histories.

Emotional immaturity is frequently manifested in angry explosions, which doesn’t help in the growth of any healthy or successful relationship. For a relationship to be successful, both partners must be emotionally mature.

Having an emotionally immature partner yields to an unhealthy relationship which might slowly become an emotional torment. Below are 9 signs of emotional immaturity couples show in a relationship.

1. THEY BATTLE TO DISCUSS THEIR FEELINGS.

Emotional immature couples, find it difficult to talk about themselves, the way they feel, their opinion towards things going on in their surroundings, even with things going on in their relationships. They find processing things related to their relationships disturbing, they find it overwhelming whenever they are asked to chat about themselves or the way they feel, which is a result of their inability to process their emotions.

This may make you feel like you’re the only one concerned about the well-being of your relationship.

2. THEY AVOID COMPROMISING. Compromise is an agreement made between two people, couples, or groups in which each side gives up some of the things they want so that both sides are happy in the end.

Compromise is a bridge that you must conquer in any relationship. Merging your prospects and shaping a life together is one of the greatest skills of a flourishing relationship between two individuals.

Relationships are all trade-offs on both sides. It has been referred to as a necessary evil. But the ability to compromise is an invaluable skill in personal and professional relationships.

Couples who are emotionally immature are always unwilling to compromise, they enjoy having things dance to their tune, irrespective of what the other person wants.

3. THEY DON’T HELP OUT IN A RELATIONSHIP.

Emotional immature partners avoid being engaged with things going on in their relationship, they tend to ask as if they don’t care about what so ever crisis their partner goes through.

Having your partner’s backing, psychological and emotionally, helps generate cohesion between two people, when a partner lacks being encouraged and supported emotionally by their spouse, it curtails the love he/she had for the other.

4. THEY SEEM NOT TO BE INTERESTED IN YOUR GOALS.

Every responsible human on earth long to achieve something tangible with their lives, thus setting goals which they wish to accomplish, but one of the major factors that help us humans stay focused on achieving our goals is when we have someone who cheers us up and helps us in achieving our goals.

Even when the going seems tough, having in mind that we have someone interested in helping us achieve our goals and always there to encourage us, help boost our morale. An emotionally immature partner seems not to be interested in helping their partner achieve their goals, they’re always unsupportive in assisting you to achieve your goals, which in the end makes you feel alone in your journey.

5. THEY FLEE WHEN THINGS GET TOUGH.

Disappearing in times of stress and difficulty is one of the major steps of detecting an emotionally immature partner. Emotional immature partners are always ready to walk away when things get rough because they simply do not get emotionally invested in you in the same way that you do to them.

They don’t empower you with support to deal with whatever crisis you are going through, they are too concerned about themselves and their everyday pursuit.

6. THEY DON’T APOLOGIZE FOR THEIR MISTAKES

An apology is an expression of regret for a mistake or wrong with the implied admission of guilt or fault. A sincere apology says you’re taking responsibility for your actions, but in order to do that, he or she must first admit the fact that they have done something wrong.

The thing about emotionally immature couples is that they find it difficult to admit when they have done something wrong, which gives them a good reason not to apologize for their mistakes.

Basically, emotionally immature partners know when they’re wrong, but they tend to deny it. They blame shift so that they won’t have to take responsibility for their actions which will have to make them apologize for their wrong.

7. THEY ARE SELF-OBSESSED

Emotional immature partners are known to be excessively concerned with themselves and their own needs, they show little interest in caring for others.

Emotional immature partners are all about adding to their own life, there are too self-centered and are always thinking about themselves. Their selfish attitude in a relationship, at some point, will make you feel like you’re dating yourself, therefore making you feel less loved. There’s no point in dating someone who thinks and cares only about themselves.

8. THEY ARE TOO DEMANDING

Being demanding can as be seen as being manipulative towards another individual. Demanding people often want things to be the way they want them to be, no matter what anybody else wants. They cultivate the habit of controlling others and having things go their own way.

9. THEY TAKE THINGS PERSONALLY

Emotional immature couples tend to always get upset because they think that they are always being criticized by others.

They worry too much about other people’s opinions concerning their personal issues, they pick offense at little things, they think people’s statements or behavior are always directed towards them, they feel like they’re being attacked by your calm discussions, just because they often see things from a different point of view, which in most cases will always cause commotion in your relationship.

