9 Signs You’re Not Broken, It’s Your Unhealed Trauma

We are all wounded animals. Everyone has their wounds, and most of us are in pain. It’s the only way to survive.

But when you suffer from trauma, those wounds go deep: into your thoughts and feelings, memories and nightmares that feel like they will never end.

Trauma isn’t just a feeling. It is a part of your spirit. It has impacted how you see the world and interact with it in everyday life.

Trauma has made you feel unsafe, even in your own home. It’s why you feel disconnected from people, and it’s why you don’t trust anyone or anything. You avoid people because if their words can hurt you, then what they say will hurt you more. You don’t want to put yourself in situations where possible pain might occur.

But you are not broken. You are not untrustworthy. You are not unlovable. And you do not have to stay in pain any longer.

It’s time to stop lonely, confusing, and painful thoughts from running your life. It’s time to commit yourself that you will heal and move on with your life by working with a trauma therapist or healing coach.

The following are some red flags (it is based on my opinion that may be I am not accurate) that you have unhealed trauma in your life. If you recognize any of them, then it’s time for you to take action and start the healing process.

1. You have a tough time trusting people, even if you’ve known someone for a long time.

You can’t trust anyone, especially when it comes to things potentially harming or destroying you. You know the opposite of what you want: the fear of being hurt is so strong that it blocks out any positive feeling or action that could bring happiness and peace.

It’s okay to trust people, even when you’ve been hurt in the past. It’s a way of showing others that you can have faith and hope in relationships. You might even feel the need to apologize for trusting someone. But remember, it is your job to protect yourself first and before you allow someone else in your life.

2. You are overly sensitive to the words of others.

When someone says something that hurts you, it has a more powerful effect on your emotions than what should be normal.

For example, if someone tells you they don’t like something about you or that they doubt your ability to do something, you may feel destroyed by the comment — even if it really shouldn’t have such an impact. (I had Felt this especially)

You may feel like you don’t know what to do, and if you are with friends and family, you may even have a hard time speaking up for yourself. But it’s okay, to tell the truth about what you expect from others. It’s also okay to tell others that they hurt your feelings for no good reason.

3. You feel as if life is passing you by and that time is running out — it never feels like enough time each day.

Trauma can make you feel restless and like you have to hurry up and get things done. You may even feel like you don’t have enough time in the day and that your thoughts are pulling you away from the activities or people important to you.

But remember, it’s just your mind working in overdrive. You do have time to do everything important to you and trust us, and there will be enough time for everything before your life is over.

4. You have a hard time trusting your judgment in most things

When you feel the need to get approval from others, it’s not because you are weak or a pushover. Your mind is trying to protect you from being vulnerable and being hurt again.

Your mind is telling you that everyone else knows what they are doing and that it probably won’t be okay if you don’t follow their orders or suggestions.

But that doesn’t mean you don’t have the right to make decisions — it only means that you need support and help in making a decision. Don’t let your mind control you, and don’t feel like you have to be vulnerable to get what you want.

5. You feel like no one can ever make you feel good about yourself or your life.

Trauma can make you feel unsafe and lonely and like no one can help you feel better. You may even be so self-critical that you think no one will ever love you or want something to do with you if they see what happened to you.

But remember, plenty of people love and want to help everyone. And as long as you are open and honest about what happened, people will love and care for you in ways that only make your heart grow stronger.

6. You don’t trust yourself or what you say — even if you know it is the truth.

Trauma can make you doubt everything, and it shows up in your speech, thoughts, and emotions. You might find yourself acting differently than you are used to — saying things that you know aren’t true, especially in public situations.

And even when you do speak the truth, it is so hard to be understood or believed because your words are filled with doubt and fear.

But you do have a right to speak the truth, and you deserve to be believed when you tell someone that something isn’t right.

Remember, it is important to be careful about what you say at first, but you will find yourself expressing yourself with confidence and clarity with time and practice. It just takes time to build up your self-trust again.

7. You have a hard time saying no or setting clear boundaries for other people in your life.

Trauma can make it so hard to stand up for yourself and say no. You feel as if you have no say in the things that happen to you, so you take what is given — even when it’s the opposite of what you want, need, or deserve.

You feel like your life is being controlled by others instead of your own choices and actions.

But you have every right to have a say in how other people treat you because this is about what is good for you. If someone else refuses to respect your choice, you need to find a way to stand up for yourself — even if it’s uncomfortable.

8. You feel your emotions aren’t real — they aren’t even yours because they are too strong and overwhelming.

Trauma can make your emotions seem crazy, extreme, and out of control. You may feel like you are watching yourself having a strong emotional reaction, but you don’t feel like you can stop it — or even understand it.

But remember that trauma doesn’t just affect your body and mind, but it also alters the way your brain works and how emotions are processed.

Your emotions are real, but your trauma may cause them. But knowing that your emotions are real and need help is the first step to understanding what is going on in them.

9. You feel as if your whole life has been stolen from you

like there is nothing left to live for or nothing else that matters now that what happened was so terrible.

Trauma can make you feel like your life is over or that you don’t even deserve to be alive. You may feel like no one will ever take care of you, that no one loves you and that nothing good will ever happen. And every day feels like an eternity without any truth or hope in sight.

But remember that your life has been stolen from you because someone else chose to hurt you, not because of anything about YOU.

There is so much more to life than the crime committed against you. And there are many things to live for and many things to look forward to.

You have the right to feel like your life has been stolen from you and that no one cares about you or loves you — but on the other side of the trauma, there are a lot of people who do care about you, want you to be happy and want nothing more than for your life to be full again.

The Bottom Line

Trauma does have the power to change your life forever — but throughout your recovery, you should focus on remembering that it is not all about the trauma.

Remember that even though you may be suffering from trauma-related PTSD, you are still safe and deserve to feel like someone truly cares about you and wants you to be okay.

Your life will never be the same, but it will get better again with time, healing, and support.

