9 Things I Have Been Teaching My Kids About Sex

I am sharing my personal experiences with my kids, who are now ages 22, 22, and 18 (boy, girl, girl).

I recognize that not everybody shares the same timelines, preferences and views and I also want to recognize and validate those who may not have been given the opportunity to dictate the course of their sexual experiences. Please feel free to take what you like and leave what you don’t.

The mindset you bring to your first sexual experience can leave a lasting impact on your feeling about sex, as well as the partner you are sharing it with. You only get one “first time” sexual experience, so hold out for a great one. Sex can be mind-blowingly great or shockingly mediocre, or downright disturbing–in short, it can f*ck up your mind. “It’s complicated” is not just a Facebook status, sex can involve more emotions and reactions than you might have prepared for. The best sex engages your heart, mind and body. If you want to be a triple threat, try to connect to all of those channels; don’t rob yourself of the full monty. Your mind and heart are unique and special, make sure your partner realizes that and values you. Your body is unique and special too, but without the mind and heart connection, your partner may not realize it and see them as just more body parts. Let your partner become addicted to your personality, not your body. First, let them love you for your kindness and humor, not your sexual prowess. You get to set the boundaries. You are running your own show. Use your voice and ask for what you want. You will stand out because many do not. These conversations can be sexy and make room for greater intimacy. Sex should feel good, safe and be fun. The best way to look good naked is to own and love your body!

Parenting is the hardest thing I have ever done and my greatest teachers have been my children. I have tried to show up with a heart full of light, faith and a sense of humor. My kids are so freaking amazing because they have each taken their own path and are great humans.

I love to watch them do life. I don’t have to understand or agree with their decisions to accept and love my kids.

Sexuality was an important concept I wanted my kids to be comfortable with. I wanted to remove the stigmas that society places on so many sex-related topics including masturbation, virginity, abstinence, gender identity, sexual orientation and more. I believe we all deserve to give and receive love.

