9 Undeniable Signs We’re With the Wrong Person

She woke up every morning, hoping he’d left the house. When he was gone, the air felt lighter. Because every day, a cloud of gloom followed him from room to room in their dark home. She tried to start her day with positive thoughts, but it was impossible to remain that way with him in the house.

Nothing made him happy. She had to censor every word that came out of her mouth. Everything she said would be taken the wrong way by him. Every word she spoke would anger him or set him off on a rant.

Life with him was an unhappy, depressing place. Yet, she stayed with him.

It’s a sad situation. Because if she’d been with the right person, her happy mood would not have been extinguished. Instead of someone tearing her down throughout the day, they would have lifted each other. She would have been delighted to see a cheerful, caring face when she walked into a room.

She could have been loved for herself.

How does someone know they’re with the wrong person?

Think about how we feel when we’re with them. Do we feel content and happy? Or do we feel on edge, miserable, and uncomfortable?

Many of us are involved with people that are completely wrong for us. Yet we stay with them because we’re used to them, or they help us in some way, or we don’t feel we’re worthy of anyone better.

To find out our truth, we can ask ourselves some serious questions.

Are we only with them because we’re bored and lonely?

Many people can’t deal with being alone. So they find someone — anyone — to fill their lonely hours. The sad thing is that they’ll dump this person as soon as they find someone they’re interested in spending time with.

We should never be someone’s answer to boredom.

Do we only want to date them because we’re broke and they’re treating us to go out?

It’s so tempting when we’re broke to take advantage of someone’s kindness and generosity. Yet by doing so, we’re only breaking the heart of a decent person. If someone wants to treat us out once in a while, that’s fine, but it should be a reciprocal arrangement.

The only time when this works is when they’re getting something out of being with us. Maybe we’re their answer to loneliness. They treat us out, and we keep them from dining alone.

Ultimately, it ends up with two people who aren’t right for each other whiling away the hours, when they could be seeing potential partners.

When we’re around them do we feel uncomfortable?

How do we feel when we’re around them? Are we like the woman above who felt suffocated in a cloud of gloom when she was with him?

Our partner should be a source of peace and stability for us. This person should have our back, and we should have theirs. We should bring the best out in each other, not drag each other down.

We should trust our partners and feel safe with them.

If we always fear their bad temper exploding, or hate being near them, then we should ask ourselves why we’re with them at all.

Are we embarrassed to be seen with them?

We should never feel embarrassed to be with the one we’re with. If we find ourselves avoiding our friends in fear of being seen with someone, then we’re either a narcissist who wants everyone to think they only date models or someone who is completely mismatched with someone.

It’s not fair for someone to have their partner be ashamed of them. If their partner refuses to take them out because they have a few wrinkles or gained a few extra pounds, then it’s not a healthy relationship. They should find someone else who will love them as they are and be proud to introduce them to friends, coworkers, and family.

Do they have beliefs completely at odds with ours?

If we disagree with everything our partner believes in, why are we with them?

People can make it work if they’re different religions as long as they support and respect each other.

Yet if we’re in a relationship with someone who ridicules our beliefs, or thinks it’s okay to be dishonest, or hurt people or animals, then we’re not a match.

If we’re with someone who mocks our career aspirations and doesn’t believe in us, then staying with them will be an unhappy experience.

Is only one of us giving?

A guy who loved a girl would give her everything. If her water heater broke, he’d run over to fix it. When she told him she liked chocolate, he brought her the best he could find.

If she was sick, he took care of her. Yet when he needed her, she was nowhere to be found.

Are we in a one-sided relationship? For a relationship to work, it needs to be mutual. Sometimes one may give more, but it always balances out.

If we’re the only one helping the other, making plans, calling, and texting, soon we’ll begin to resent it.

If only one of us is giving, the other partner may not be as committed, and already have one foot out the door.

Do we stay with them because we don’t want to hurt their feelings?

This is the most ridiculous reason to stay with anyone, yet a guy I know took years to break up with his girlfriend because he didn’t want to hurt her feelings. In the meantime, he was seeing others behind her back.

Yes, their feelings will be hurt, but better a few months in, than years of unhappiness.

Do we not see a future with them?

If we can’t imagine a future with someone, why are we with them today?

Many people will date someone when they have no intention of staying with them in the future. They know this from day one.

Some of them are eternal bachelors or spinsters. They have no intention of tying themselves down to anyone. Others see the partner as a temporary placeholder until they find the person they want.

If we don’t see a future, we should stop wasting people’s time. The only way it will work is if we’re both on the same page. We both want to be single forever or just have fun in the meantime.

Do they help us so much we stay with them?

It’s easy for someone to string someone along that is always doing things for them. Yet it’s the wrong thing to do.

This often happens with people who are narcissists. They love stringing people along. They keep people around just in case they need them to help them out and ignore them the rest of the time.

We should never go out of our way for someone we’re involved with unless they would do the same for us.

This does not apply to the times we want to be charitable towards the poor, or someone who is ill. They can’t reciprocate.

If someone is always doing things for us because they love us, and we have no inclination or desire to help them, then we’re in an unhealthy situation. The kind thing to do would be to let them go and find someone we want to love back.

Are we always dreaming of being with someone else?

We are definitely with the wrong partner if we always dream of being with someone else. It’s fine to fantasize on occasion, but if it is constant, our subconscious is telling us we’re with the wrong person.

If we’re dating someone and know deep down inside that if our ex showed back up, we’d drop them like a hot potato, there’s the answer. It’s not fair to be in a relationship with someone who isn’t our first choice. They will feel our lack of interest. We both deserve to be with someone who thinks we’re number one.

Research shows that if our partner makes us feel irreplaceable, it is good for a relationship.

And every second we stay with the wrong person, we are both wasting each others’ time.

Once we let go of what is wrong for us, we leave a place for the right partner to step in.

—

