9 Vital Health Lessons You Learn From 100-Year-Olds

Did you know the oldest human in the world was 122 years and 164 days old before they died? Her name was Jeanne Calment and she was from Arles, France. She lived a long life from 1875 – 1997.
Crazy, right?
The current life expectancy for Americans is 78.79 years old. That’s a difference of 44 years.
Jeanne was what’s called a supercentenarian. Today, there are more than half a million people over the age of 100. They are called centenarians and many live in what’s called “Blue Zones.”
So, what are the centenarians in the Blue Zones* doing differently? Let’s take a look.
1. Move Naturally
Centenarians are surprisingly active for their age. You may not expect it, but they incorporate daily movement into their routines. And they’re not doing anything strenuous.
That means they aren’t lifting weights, running marathons, and going to the gym. Instead, they do house and yard work and they walk a lot.
You don’t have to do hard workouts to live a long life. Make sure you get movement throughout the day.
2. Sense of Purpose
Ikigai has come back and been running the rounds lately. Many young adults and adults alike are searching for their one true purpose. The Ikigai provides a formula for finding your purpose. The Japanese concept dates back to 794 – 1185. “Ikigai” roughly translates to ‘Why I wake up in the morning.’
Having a sense of purpose increases your longevity by about 7 extra years to your life.
3. Reduced Stress
Centenarians aren’t immune to stress. As it turns out, all humans are apt to feel stress. The difference is the world’s oldest people have routines to lower stress.
100-year-olds will spend time in silence and solitude to recover from their stress.
4. The 80% Rule
When sitting down to eat, centenarians make it a habit to only eat until about 80% full. The 20% difference is the key to losing and gaining weight.
Centenarians will eat their smallest meal in the late afternoon/early evening.
5. Plant Diet
No surprise, a centenarian’s diet is 95% plant-based. They often grow their own gardens full of vegetables. Typical vegetables they eat are spinach, kale, beet, turnip tops, chard, and collards.
6. Drinking Wine
You’ve always wanted an excuse to drink wine, and now you have it! All Blue Zones, except for Adventists, drink wine regularly. The key is to drink it in moderation. 1 – 2 glasses a day will suffice.
Pair your wine with some food and/or friends.
7. Sense of Belonging
258 out of 263 centenarians reported they belonged to a faith-based community. Researchers found that attending 4 faith-based services a month could add anywhere from 4 – 14 years.
8. Family First
Centenarians know how to put their family first. They keep their parents and parents close by, either near them or at home with them. They also spend time with and love their children.
As a bonus, if you commit to a life partner, you can add 3 years to your lifespan.
9. Social Networks
Finally, having a healthy social circle is pertinent to your health. The Okinawans created the idea of ‘moais’ meaning you have 5 friends committed to lifelong relationships.
It follows Jim Rohn’s rule that you are like the five people you spend the most time with. So, create a small social circle of support that supports you and your healthy habits.
Conclusion
You can improve your life quantity and quality by following these 9 habits.
-
Incorporate natural movement into your daily routine
-
Have something that gets you out of bed in the morning
-
Create a routine that helps you reduce stress
-
Eat until you’re 80% full
-
Consume more veggies in your diet
-
Have a glass of wine occasionally
-
Join a faith-based community
-
Put your loved ones first
-
Find a supportive social circle
You don’t want to die without ever having lived. Extend your years and give yourself all the time you need to accomplish the things you want.
Give yourself the chance to live.
—
—
