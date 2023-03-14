90% of People Aren’t Aware of These Psychological Maneuvers

Welcome to the world of psychological trickery, where your mind is a playground and your thoughts are the playthings.

Psychological tricks have always been and remain a powerful tool used to influence others’ behavior or attitudes.

From the subtle art of persuasion to the not-so-subtle mind-bending tactics of mentalists, there’s a whole arsenal of psychological tricks that people use to get what they want.

While many tactics are obvious and well-known (e.g., gaslighting, love bombing, or projection) there are others that 90% of people aren’t aware of:

…

The “foot-in-the-door” technique.

This mental maneuver is essentially a persuasive strategy. It involves making a small request (like someone asking you to try a product) in order to get you to agree to a larger request (like purchasing that product).

This psychological trick works on three principles:

you are more likely to agree to a larger request if you have already agreed to a smaller request

the initial small request creates a sense of obligation in you

it is implied that you have already agreed to something, making you more likely to agree to the larger request

Why you should be aware of this psychological maneuver:

In relationships, the foot-in-the-door technique can be used by a partner, friend, or family member to get you to agree to something you might not be entirely comfortable with.

For example, let’s say your partner wants to go to a party with you. Instead of asking you directly, they might start by asking you to help them pick out an outfit for the party. Once you agree to that, they might move on to the larger request of asking you to actually attend the party with them.

A sense of commitment and reciprocity will have already been formed inside your head, so you might find it harder to say no.

To protect yourself against this technique, it is important to be mindful of the people you communicate with. Try to be firm and clear when communicating. It is essential to set boundaries and if the person is trying to lead you down a path that you don’t want to go down, be willing to say “no”— and back it up with facts.

…

The “door in the face” technique.

A psychological trick also known as the “I’ll ask for something outrageous first so that when I ask for what I really want, it seems like a reasonable request” strategy.

In other words, it involves making a large request that is likely to be refused, followed by a smaller request that is more likely to be accepted.

This psychological trick works on two principles:

The principle of reciprocity: when someone does something for us, we often feel a sense of obligation to return the favor; when that person “settles” for something smaller after asking for something big, they trigger a sense of obligation in you

when someone does something for us, we often feel a sense of obligation to return the favor; when that person “settles” for something smaller after asking for something big, they trigger a sense of obligation in you The “contrast effect,” where your perception of something is influenced by what you’ve previously seen or experienced. When someone makes an extreme request, you are more likely to agree to their follow-up request because it seems more reasonable by comparison.

Why you should be aware of this psychological maneuver:

In relationships, the “door in the face” technique is a sneaky way for someone to get what they want from you.

They might try to trick you into agreeing to something by using an over-the-top request as a decoy.

To protect yourself against this psychological maneuver, when someone makes an extreme request followed by a more reasonable one, you should:

take a step back consider whether the second request is actually in your best interest, or if you’re feeling pressured to agree because of the contrast effect

Most importantly, don’t be afraid to say no. Remember that you always have the right to refuse a request, and you shouldn’t feel guilty for doing so.

…

The “halo effect”.

Here’s to the phenomenon where one positive trait of a person leads us to assume they’re basically perfect in every other way.

When used as a persuasive strategy, it involves creating a positive impression of someone or something by associating them with something positive.

This psychological trick works on the following principle:

We often (sadly) make judgments about a person or thing based on a single positive attribute, and then extend that judgment to other unrelated qualities.

For example, if someone is attractive, you may automatically assume they are also intelligent or kind. If someone is well-dressed and confident you’ll assume they are competent and qualified — even if you have no evidence whatsoever to support these assumptions.

That’s a cognitive bias for you.

Why you should be aware of this psychological maneuver:

The halo effect can significantly influence how you perceive your partners and how you interact with them.

It can lead you to make biased judgments and overlook important issues or red flags.

For instance, if you have a great first date with someone, you may be more likely to see them as charming, witty, and attractive. This can cause you to overlook flaws or negative traits. If you discover that you share a particular interest or hobby with a partner, you may see them as more compatible and likable overall.

And it can be especially strong in long-term relationships, as your emotional attachment to your partner can cause you to see them in an idealized way.

To avoid the halo effect, it’s important to take a more holistic, objective approach to evaluating people. You should strive to gather as much information as possible before making judgments and try to separate your opinions of individual traits from your overall impressions. By doing so, you’ll be able to make better decisions and have healthier relationships.

…

Negging

Here we have an emotionally manipulative tactic that involves someone giving you a backhanded compliment or an insult disguised as a compliment in order to undermine your confidence and make you feel more vulnerable.

It’s like trying to get a fish to jump into your boat by insulting its swimming skills.

This psychological trick works on the following principle:

When someone insults you, it might make you feel like you need to prove yourself to them.

For example, if someone tells you you’re pretty, but you would be even prettier if you lost a little weight, it can make you feel self-conscious and want to work harder to impress them.

Why you should be aware of this psychological maneuver:

Negging is a manipulative psychological trick that someone might use on you to play on your insecurities and make themselves appear more powerful and desirable.

The best way to protect yourself against it is to be aware of it and recognize when it’s happening. If someone gives you a backhanded compliment or an insult disguised as a compliment, don’t let it slide. Instead, call them out on it and let them know that you’re not interested in playing mind games.

Focusing on building your own self-esteem and confidence is another great way to bulletproof yourself against negging. When you feel good about yourself, you’re less likely to be swayed by someone else’s negative comments or insults.

—

