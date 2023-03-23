99% of Men Think it’s Game Over When Women ‘Reject’ Them, but They Miss Something Big

I spent tons of time at the bar in the last twelve years.

I didn’t always want to be there. I got rejected, felt bored, and sometimes sick of the whole thing. But sticking around made me realize a little truth about rejections.

The other night my friend got “rejected” after he approached a girl. This guy sleeps with girls left and right, yet self-doubt still cripples him from time to time.

He said, “See, she walked away. she isn’t interested”.

And I’m like, “So what if she walked away?? What do you want? You want her to get on her knees for you?”

He smiled, and you could see a penny drop in his mind.

Most of what men call “rejections” aren’t rejections. They just don’t understand how things work in real life.

First, understand that a girl can feel as stressed out as you. They just don’t know how to react. So they talk nonsense. Or walk away. Or “ignore” you. YOU don’t know what to say or do sometimes. What can you expect from them?

Second, women like to test men. This goes back to the good old “shit test” concept.

I remember talking about this with a friend who didn’t want to accept this. “What tests?? Fuck her tests! I don’t give a damn if she tests me or not”. Yet he dropped the ball with girls often.

Women like to test you to see what you’re made of. It’s the way things are. From the minute you approach them, all the way to dating them and having a relationship. They want to know they aren’t wasting their time with weak men.

I know it sounds a bit harsh. But again, that’s reality.

How to not go home weeping

I first heard about the Four-Times Rule from Alex James. I dealt with shit tests all right before, but this shifted my life.

The rule says you can re-initiate the interaction up to 3–4 times. You can’t and shouldn’t give up that easily on the things you want. Because at that point, you’re a pushover.

I’m not saying walk around and get into people’s faces like an idiot. No. Do it in a manner that’s polite and respectful. Like a normal human being with some manners. If girls walk away after a minute or two, I’ll usually re-approach her a few minutes later. Maybe I’ll re-approach her later that night.

Anyway- it’s not game over.

The Four-Times Rule applies to other parts of your journey with a woman. You can re-approach her. You can ask for the number a couple of times, finding different ways to express yourself (also called “creative persistence”). You can ask for the date again.

You’re allowed to go for what you want up to three-four times. And then let go if she’s not interested

The test of time

Women want you to pursue them. Men who don’t court women miss out- they never enjoy a broader range of opportunities.

Your “journeys” with girls will look different from each other. People are different- they have different wants, needs, and subjective experiences. Some women want you to pursue them harder. With others, you’ll find things flow more quickly.

However, all women want you to court them, one way or another. You can’t meet a girl, offer her to go out once and call it a day if she says she’s busy. Some women work in a day job 9–6, then do yoga twice a week. Then they might go out with their friends at the weekend.

You stand the test of time by being persistent. You need to make the initial effort to get into her life. When I adopted that approach, I started going out with girls I had met a week or two before.

Do not give up just because you think she’s rejecting you. Try up to three-four times and know for sure.

Big frickin’ deal

Let’s say she did “reject” you. So what.

First, what does a “rejection” even mean. You approached a girl, tried to re-initiate the conversation several times, and things didn’t flow.

It’s the middle of the night in some bullshit bar, half of the people there are drunk, and the lights are dim.

That girl you claim to “reject you” doesn’t even know you. You’re giving her too much credit.

Maybe she wasn’t into you, and that’s her right. Not everyone will like you. The same way you don’t like everyone you meet.

Maybe she wasn’t even emotionally available, like lots of attractive women. Maybe she wasn’t in the mood because her friend was in crisis.

Who knows. There are too many variables. You can’t take these things personally. If a woman isn’t into you, learn what you can from it, and move on. Some people will like you no matter what. Some won’t like you, no matter what.

Conclusion

Once you adjust your expectations and understand how things work, you view things differently. You’re not hard on yourself. You’re free to re-engage in interactions and pursue women the way they want to be pursued.

